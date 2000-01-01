Gauchos Prime - KoP

FOOD

RODIZIO

Dinner ($64.95)

$64.95Out of stock

Dinner Salad Bar ($32.47)

$32.47Out of stock

1/2 Dinner ($32.47)

$32.47Out of stock

Lunch ($44.95)

$44.95

Salad Bar Lunch (32.95)

$32.95

1/2 Lunch ($22.45)

$22.45

Weekend Lunch ($51.95)

$51.95Out of stock

Salad Bar Weekend Lunch($32.95)

$32.95Out of stock

1/2 Weekend Lunch ($25.97)

$25.97Out of stock

KIDS COMP

Bariatric Dinner( $32.47)

$32.47Out of stock

Bariatric Lunch ($22.45)

$22.45

MEAT REQUEST

Beef

Lamb

Salmon

Queijo

Pork

Chicken

Gluten Free Alergy

Full Rodizio

DESSERT

Comp Dessert

Flan($12.00)

$12.00

Papaya Cream ($12.00)

$12.00

Creme Brulee($12.00)

$12.00

Passion-Mango Cheesecake(13.50)

$13.50

Tres Leches(12.25)

$12.25

Passion Fruit Mousse ($10.50)

$10.50

Molten Chocolate Cake(14.50)

$14.50

Key Lime Pie (12.50)

$12.50

Ice Cream(11.00)

$11.00

New York Cheesecake(13.50)

$13.50

Grilled Pineapple(10.50)

$10.50

Cake Fee ($3.00 pp)

$3.00

BAR FOOD APPS

Beef Rib Board (15.00)

$15.00

Lamb Chop Board (15.00)

$15.00

Assado de Tira Board (13.00)

$13.00

BBQ Pork Ribs Board (15.00)

$15.00

Grilled Cheese ($9.00)

$9.00

Brazilian Pastel ($10.00)

$10.00

Stuffed Jalapenos ($9.00)

$9.00

Bacon ($9.00)

$9.00

Beef Ribs Sandwich ($16.00)

$16.00

Charcuterie Board ($19.00)

$19.00

Shrimp Cocktail ($23.00)

$23.00

Polenta Fries ($7.00)

$7.00

Gaucho's Prime Bacon Burguer

$19.00

Gaucho's Prime Skewers ($39.00)

$39.00

Mini Skewer Tenderloin ($18.00)

$18.00

Chicken Legs ($9.00)

$9.00

Mini Skewer Lamb chops ($18.00)

$18.00

Mini Skewer Shrimp ($12.00)

$12.00

Mini Skewer Picanha ($16.00)

$16.00

Mini Skewer Chicken ($11.00)

$11.00

Gaucho Prime Herbs Burger (19.00)

$19.00

EMPLOYEES

E Chocolate Mousse

$3.00

E Chocolate Molten Cake

$3.00

E Turtle Molten

$3.00

E New York Cheesecake

$3.00

E Key Lime Pie

$3.00

E Passion/Mango Cheesecake

$3.00

E Flan

$3.00

E Creme Brulee

$3.00

E Papaya Cream

$3.00

E Tres Leches

$3.00

E Ice Cream

$3.00

E Gluten Free Lava Cake

$3.00

E Grilled Pineapple

$3.00

E Guarana

$2.00

E Espresso

$2.00

E Small Pellegrino

$2.00

E Large Pellegrino

$3.00

E Small Acqua Panna

$2.00

E Large Acqua Panna

$3.00

E Coke

$2.00

E Diet Coke

$2.00

E Sprite

$2.00

E Brazilian Lemonade

$2.00

Mousse De Maracuja

$3.00

Boebon Kentucky Pecan Pie

$3.00

Butter Cake

$3.00

ROOM CHARGE

Room Charge ($130.10)

$130.10

Room Charge (140.00

$140.00

Room Charge ($1,000)

$525.00

TAKE OUT

Chicken Legs TO ($20.00)

$20.00

Chicken Legs/Picanha ($24.00)

$24.00

Chicken/Picanha ($24.00)

$24.00

Chicken/Lombo ($24.00)

$24.00

Salmon ($24.00)

$24.00

Lombo/Picanha ($28.00)

$28.00

Picanha ($28.00)

$28.00

Fraldinha ($34.00)

$34.00

Filet Mig/Ribeye ($44.00)

$44.00

Everything 24oz ($52.00)

$52.00

Lamb Chop ($57.00)

$57.00

Filet/Rib/Chops ($57.00)

$57.00

Family Package ($91.00)

$91.00

Beef Ribs ($92.00)

$92.00

Ribeye 64oz ($70.00)

$70.00

Sausage ($20.00)

$20.00

Filet Mignon ($51.00)

$51.00

Beef Ribs Half ($40.00)

$40.00

Catering Package ($95)

$95.00

DRINKS

N/A BEV

Coke ($4.75)

$4.75

Coke Zero ($4.75)

$4.75

Diet Coke ($4.75)

$4.75

Gingerale ($4.25)

$4.75

Guarana ($5.00)

$5.00

Sprite ($4.75)

$4.75

Shirley Temple ($5.50)

$5.50

Large Aqua Pana ($8.50)

$8.50

Small Aqua Pana ($5.00)

$5.00

Large San Pellegrino ($8.50)

$8.50

Small San Pellegrino ($5.00)

$5.00

Soda Water ($4.25)

$4.25

Apple Juice ($4.00)

$4.00

Brazilian Limeade ($6.00)

$6.00

Caju Juice ($6.00)

$6.00

Cranberry Juice ($4.00)

$4.00

Iced Tea ($4.75)

$4.75

Mint/Pineapple ($6.00)

$6.00

Orange Juice ($4.00)

$4.00

Passion Fruit Juice ($6.00)

$6.00

Pineapple Juice ($6.00)

$6.00

Watermelon Juice ($4.00)

$4.00

Cappuccino ($5.25)

$5.25

Latte ($5.25)

$5.25Out of stock

Coffee (4.75)

$4.75

Decaf Coffee ($4.75)

$4.75

Hot Tea ($4.75)

$4.75

Large Espresso ($5.25)

$5.25

Small Espresso ($4.75)

$4.75

Ginger beer ($4.50)

$4.50

Arnold Palmer ($3.50)

$3.50

Red Bull ($5.00)

$5.00

Pineapple/Mint Natural

$5.00

Pina Colada Virgin ($5.00)

$5.00

Virgin Mojito ($5.00)

$5.00

Virgin Drink ($5.00)

$5.00

Milk ($3.00)

$3.00

Pinneaple Juice Natural( 6.00)

$6.00

Refill - Iced Tea

Refill - Brazilian Limeade

Refill - Coffee

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Gaucho's Premium Caipirinha ($17.50)

$17.50

Caipirinha ($15.50)

$15.50

Strawberry Caipirinha ($16.50)

$16.50

Passion/Lime Caipirinha ($16.50)

$16.50

Mango/Lime Caipirinha ($16.50)

$16.50

Kiwi Caipirinha ($16.50)

$16.50

Tropical Caipirinha ($18.50)

$18.50

Pineapple Caipirinha ($16.50)

$16.50

Caju Caipirinha ($16.50)

$16.50

Coconut/Pineapple Caipirinha ($16.50)

$16.50

Espresso Martini ($15.50)

$15.50

Carajillo ($18.00)

$18.00

Chocolate Martini ($15.50)

$15.50

Gaucho's Spicy Margarita ($16.50)

$16.50

Gaucho's Blueberry Drop Martini ($16.50)

$16.50

Gaucho's Cucumber Mint Martini ($16.50)

$16.50

Gaucho's Bergamota Old Fashioned ($16.50)

$16.50

Gaucho's Elderflower Lemon Spritz ($16.50)

$16.50

Gaucho's Lychee Martini ($16.50)

$16.50

Gaucho's Moscow Mule ($17.50)

$17.50

Gaucho's Pear Martini ($16.50)

$16.50

Life Changer ($20.00)

$20.00

Aperol Spritz ($17.50)

$17.50

Mimosa ($9.50)

$9.50

Hyptini ($16.50)

$16.50

Mango/Lime Margarita ($17.50)

$17.50

Strawberry Margarita ($17.50)

$17.50

LIQUOR

Angels Envy (17.50)

$17.50

Basil Hayden ($16.50)

$16.50

Blanton's Single Barrel ($16.50)

$16.50

Bulleit Bourbon ($13.50)

$13.50

Bulleit Rye ($13.50)

$13.50

House - Jim Beam ($11.50)

$11.50

Knob Creek Bourbon ($15.50)

$15.50

Maker's Mark ($14.50)

$14.50

Woodford Reserve ($16.50)

$16.50

Grand Marnier ($12.50)

$12.50

Hennessy Paradis (1oz) ($110)

$110.00

Hennessy VS (15.50)

$15.50

Hennessy VSOP ($19.50)

$19.50

Hennessy XO ($41.50)

$41.50

House - Korbel Brandy ($9.00)

$9.00

Remy Martin Louis XIII (2oz)

$545.00

Remy Martin Louis Xlll (1oz)

$288.00

Remy Martin Louis Xlll (o.5z)

$144.00

Remy Martin VSOP ($14.00)

$14.00

Remy Martin XO ($40.50)

$40.50

Baileys ($13.00)

$13.00

Blue Curaçao ($9.00)

$9.00

Campari ($12.50)

$12.50

Chambord ($13.00)

$13.00

Cointreau ($12.25)

$12.25

Creme de Cassis ($9.00)

$9.00

Creme de Menthe ($9.00)

$9.00

Disaronno Amaretto ($11.00)

$11.00

Drambuie ($11.00)

$11.00

Sweet Vermouth ($10.00)

$10.00

Dry Vermouth ($10.00)

$10.00

Fernet Branca ($12.50)

$12.50

Frangelico ($15.00)

$15.00

Godiva Chocolate ($12.00)

$12.00

Hypnotiq ($14.00)

$14.00

Jagermeister ($13.50)

$13.50

Kahlua ($12.00)

$12.00

Licor 43 ($13.00)

$13.00

Limoncello ($13.50)

$13.50

Midori ($11.00)

$11.00

Peach Schnapps ($9.00)

$9.00

Pisco Caravedo ($13.25)

$13.25

Sambuca White ($13.50)

$13.50

Sambuca Black

$13.50

Sour Apple Schnapps ($9.00)

$9.00

St. Germain Elderflower ($13.50)

$13.50

Triple Sec ($9.00)

$9.00

Rum Chata ($13.00)

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire ($12.50)

$12.50

Hendricks ($14.50)

$14.50

House - New Amsterdam ($10.00)

$10.00

Tanqueray ($13.50)

$13.50

Bacardi ($11.50)

$11.50

Bacardi Limon (11.50)

$11.50

Captain Morgan ($11.50)

$11.50

House - Flor de Cana ($10.00)

$10.00

Malibu Coconut ($11.50)

$11.50

Mount Gay ($12.00)

$12.00

Myers's ($12.00)

$12.00

Plantation 6Yrs (12.50)

$12.50

Plantation XO ($17.50)

$17.50

Ron Zacapa 23Yrs ($15.50)

$15.50

Balvenie 15 Sherry Cask ($18.59)

$18.50

Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 ($19.50)

$19.50

Balvenie Doublewood 12 ($15.50)

$15.50

Glenfiddich 12 ($14.50)

$14.50

Glenfiddich 14 ($17.50)

$17.50

Glenfiddich 15 ($19.50)

$19.50

Glenlivet 12 ($15.50)

$15.50

Glenlivet 15 ($25.50)

$25.50

Glenlivet 18 ($33.50)

$33.50

Highland Park 12 ($15.50)

$15.50

Highland Park 30 ($99.50)

$99.50

Johnnie Walker Black ($15.50)

$15.50

Johnnie Walker Blue ($40.50)

$40.50

Laphroaig 10yrs ($17.50)

$17.50

Macallan 12 ($16.50)

$16.50

Macallan 15 ($21.50)

$21.50

Macallan 18 ($55.50)

$55.50

Macallan 25 ($373.00)

$373.00

Macallan Rare Cask ($41.50)

$41.50

Oban 14 (21.00)

$21.00

Clase Azul Reposado ($55.50)

$55.00

Clase Azul Plata ($49.00)

$49.00

Don Julio Blanco ($16.50)

$16.50

Don Julio Reposado ($17.50)

$17.50

Don Julio Anejo ($18.50)

$18.50

Don Julio 1942 ($46.50)

$46.50

House - Corazon Blanco ($10.00)

$10.00

Patron Silver ($16.50)

$16.50

Patron Reposado ($17.50)

$17.50

Patron Añejo ($18.50)

$18.50

Komos Rose (30.50)

$30.50

Komos Anejo (38.50)

$38.50

Komos Extra Anejo ($49.50)

$49.50

Casamigos Blanco (15.50)

$15.50

Casamigos Reposado (16.50)

$16.50

Casamigos Anejo (17.50)

$17.50

Absolut ($12.50)

$12.50

Absolut Citron ($12.50)

$12.50

Absolut Pear ($12.50)

$12.50

Belvedere ($14.50)

$14.50

Grey Goose ($14.50)

$14.50

House - Luksusowa ($10.00)

$10.00

Ketel One ($14.50)

$14.50

Stoli ($12.50)

$12.50

Stoli Blueberry ($12.50)

$12.50

Stoli Citron (12.50)

$12.50

Stoli Raspberry ($12.50)

$12.50

Stoli Vanilla ($12.50)

$12.50

Titos ($12.00)

$12.00

Crown Royal ($13.00)

$13.00

Gentlemen Jack ($14.50)

$14.50

Jack Daniels ($12.00)

$12.00

Jack Honey (12.00)

$12.00

Jameson ($13.50)

$13.50

Makers Mark (13.50)

$13.50

WhistlePig Rye ($17.50)

$17.50

Sibona ($10.50)

$10.50

Sibona Barolo ($15.50)

$15.50

Tignanello Grappa ($17.50)

$17.50

Nonino Moscato Grappa (18.50)

$18.50

Graham's Tawny 10 ($14.50)

$14.50

Graham's Tawny 20 ($16.50)

$16.50

Graham's 2000 Vintage ($23.50)

$23.50

Dows 10 Yrs (14.50)

$14.50

Dows 20 Yrs (19.50)

$19.50

Inniskillin Vidal ($22.50)

$22.50

Inniskillin Cabernet Franc ($39.50)

$37.50

Bottle Inniskillin Cabernet Franc

$195.00

Bottle Inniskillin Vidal

$175.00

Webber House Silver

$13.00

Webber House Gold 2Yrs

$17.00

Pineapple Infusion ($13.50)

$13.50

WINE

Balletto

$90.00

Banshee PN

$70.00

BelleGlos,“Clark & Telephone Vineyard”

$94.00

Cono Sur 20 Barrels

$78.00

J Vineyards & Winery

$45.00

Merriam Vineyards PN

$105.00

Patz & Hall “Gaps Crown”

$113.00

Penner Ash

$157.00

Row Eleven, Pinot Noir Vinas 3

$49.00

Slander Orin Swift

$125.00

The Calling

$56.00

Abstract by Orin Swift

$100.00

Aviary, Birds of Prey

$52.00

Bodega Catena Zapata,“ Nicolás Catena Zapata”

$163.00

Cain Five

$280.00

Cain NV 17

$94.00

Cain Concept

$125.00

Concha y Toro Don Melchor

$280.00

Joseph Phelps, “Insignia”

$550.00

Machete by Orin Swift

$123.00

Opus One

$860.00

Papillon By Orin Swift

$112.00

The Prisoner

$121.00

Trefethen Family Eshcol

$98.00

Arrowood

$113.00

Austin

$59.00

Banshee

$70.00

Black Stallion

$87.00

Broken Earth CV

$98.00

Caymus

$127.00

Caymus Special Selection

$428.00

Col Solare

$110.00

Far Niente CS

$299.00

Faust

$145.00

Franciscan Estate

$42.00

Groth

$175.00

Jordan

$150.00

Joseph Phelps

$130.00

Juggernaut

$52.00

Justin

$101.00

La Jota

$271.00

Lokoya

$896.00

Merryvale Vineyards CS

$154.00

Ramey

$152.00

Silver Oak Alexander Valley

$135.00

Silver Oak Napa Valley

$320.00

Sposato Cabernet Franc

$82.00

St Francis Reserve

$119.00

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, “Artemis”

$125.00

Stag’s Leap “Cask 23”

$573.00

Substance Cs Elemental

$52.00

Twenty Rows

$70.00

CS Substance cab

$52.00

Lapostolle Cuvee Alexandre

$91.00

Bodega Garzon "Single Vineyard"

$91.00

Carménère Block 27 Unfiltered Entre Cordilleras Peumo Vineyard Peumo

$125.00

Lapostolle Clos Apalta

$300.00

Marques de Concha y Toro

$52.00

Cakebread Cellars ML

$175.00

Merriam Vineyards

$80.00

Nickel & Nickel CC Ranch

$169.00

Seven Falls

$52.00

Stags Leap Winery

$87.00

Tilia

$35.00

Alta Vista, Alizarine

$115.00

Amancaya

$81.00

Bodega Catena, Lulunta

$80.00

Bodega Sumun, Almarada

$49.00

Bramare

$110.00

El Enemigo

$82.00

Luca, Old Vine

$91.00

Luigi Bosca

$63.00

Melipal, Ikella

$35.00

Pascual Toso, “Alta Barrancas Vineyards"

$100.00

Susana Balbo, “Signature”

$76.00

Tikal, “Amorío”

$82.00

Zuccardi Finca Piedra Infinita

$500.00

Achaval ferrer ikela

Arinzano, Hacienda de Arinzano

$52.00

Bodegas Ostatu

$84.00

Contino

$143.00

Esentia, Rioja

$61.00

Vega Sicilia Alion

$175.00

Vega Sicilia Unico

$1,056.00

Vega Sicilia Valbuena

$392.00

Chateau D'Armailhac

$127.00

Chateau Grand Puy Lacoste

$283.00

Chateau Lascombes

$298.00

Château des Laurets, Puisseguin Saint-Émilion

$92.00

Château Haut-Brion

$2,051.00

Château Lafite Rothschild

$3,529.00

Château Mouton Rothschild

$1,336.00

Château Le Nerthe, Chateauneuf de Pape

$132.00

Domaine du Jas, Cuvee Prestige Cotes du Rhone Rouge

$50.00

Banfi, Chianti Classico

$84.00

Basilica Cafaggio

$70.00

Bertani, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico

$79.00

Castello Banfi, Brunello di Montalcino

$117.00

Gaja Barbaresco

$537.00

Giovanni Rosso Barolo

$150.00

Marchesi Antinori Solaia Toscana

$774.00

Pio Cesare Barbera d'Alba

$66.00

Sassoregale Maremma

$54.00

Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia Bolgheri

$480.00

Tignanello Toscana Rosso

$300.00

Vietti Barolo Castiglione

$143.00

Villa Poggio Salvi

$106.00

Wakefield

$56.00

Two Hands Angels Share

$90.00

Penfolds, Shiraz, “Kalimna Bin 28”

$102.00

Penfolds Bin 407

$162.00

Evidens, Vinho Verde Rose

$33.00

Guarda Rios Red Blend

$59.00

Ramos Pinto Duas Quintas

$65.00

Quinta do Crasto

$105.00

Quinta do Vallado Douro

$162.00

Salton Intenso Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Salton Intenso Pinot Noir 

$70.00

Château des Jacques CH

$66.00

Crossbarn CH

$70.00

Harken CH

$59.00

J Lohr RI

$40.00

Kuranui SB

$38.00

La Jolie Fleur Rose

$35.00

Luca Bosio MO

$47.00

Mauritson Wines SB

$87.00

Nautilus Estate SB

$66.00

Pahmeyer Jayson CH

$135.00

Phantom CH

$55.00

Riporta PG

$41.00

Scarpetta Friuli PG

$49.00

Sposato SB

$41.00

Avinyo Reserva

$63.00

Dom Perignon

$499.00

Moët & Chandon, Brut, “Impérial”

$135.00

Valdo Numero Uno

$52.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$109.00

Veuve Clicquot, Brut, “Yellow Label”

$156.00

CS - Substance

$13.00

CS - Twenty Rows

$16.00

PN - J Vineyards

$12.00

PN - The Calling

$14.00

CS - Franciscan Estate

$11.00

MB - Melipal

$10.00

MB - Luigi Bosca

$14.00

RB - Aviary

$13.00

ML - Tilia

$10.00

SH - Domaine du Jas

$12.00

TP - Arinzano

$13.00

SA - Sassoregale

$14.00

Rose - Evidens

$10.00

SB - Sposato

$11.00

RI - J Lohr

$11.50

PG - Riporta

$12.00

MO - Luca Bosio

$13.00

CH - Phantom

$14.00

CH - Crossbarn

$16.00

Sangria Red ($11.00)

$11.00

Sangria White ($11.00)

$11.00

Large Sangria ($36.00)

$36.00

Small Sangria ($20.00)

$20.00

Avissi Prosecco 187ml

$17.00

Louis Jadot Beaujolais 187ml

$28.00

Terrazas Malbec , “Reserva" 187ml

$40.00

Rocca delle Macie Chianti 187ml

$43.00

La Crema Pinot Noir 187ml

$51.00

Cain Concept 1.5L

$141.00

Faust 1.5L

$264.00

Gaja Ca'Marcanda Magari 1.5L

$355.00

Groth 1.5L

$255.00

Chateau Grand Puy 1.5L

$470.00

BEERS

Amstel Light ($6.50)

$6.50

Blue Moon

$7.50

Brahma ( 8.50)

$8.50Out of stock

Bud Light ($5.50)

$5.50

Budwiser ($5.50)

$5.50Out of stock

Coors Light ($5.50)

$5.50Out of stock

Corona Extra ($6.50)

$6.50

Dogfish IPA 60 Min

$7.50

Dos Equis XX ($6.50)

$6.50

Guinness

$6.50

Heineken ($6.50)

$6.50

Heineken 0.0 ($6.50)

$6.50

Lagunitas IPA ($6.50)

$6.50

Miller Light ($6.50)

$6.50Out of stock

Negra Modelo (S7.50)

$7.50

Sam Adams Seasonal ($6.50)

$6.50Out of stock

Stella ($6.50)

$6.50

Yuengling (6.50)

$6.50

MOCKTAIL

Passion Fruit Mocktail ($13.00)

$13.00

Strawberry Mocktail($13.00)

$13.00

Kiwi Mocktail ($13.00)

$13.00

Mango Mocktail ($13.00)

$13.00

Blueberry Mocktail (13:00)

$13.00

AFTER DINNER COFFEE

Bailey's Coffee ($12.50)

$12.50

Irish Coffee ($12.50)

$12.50

Italian Coffee ($12.50)

$12.50

Spanish Coffee ($12.50)

$12.50

Espresso Martini (15.50)

$15.50

Chocolate Martini (15.50)

$15.50

P DRINKS

Accomplice ($12.50)

$12.50

Alabama Slammer ($12.50)

$12.50

Alaska Cocktail ($12.50)

$12.50

Amaretto Sour ($12.50)

$12.50

Aperol Spritz ($18:90)

$18.90

Aviation ($12.50)

$12.50

B-52 ($12.50)

$12.50

Bamboo ($12.50)

$12.50

Bay Breeze ($12.50)

$12.50

Bees Knees ($12.50)

$12.50

Bellini ($12.50)

$12.50

Berry Nice ($12.50)

$12.50

Black Russian ($12.50)

$12.50

Blind Russian ($12.50)

$12.50

Bloody Mary ($12.50)

$12.50

Blue Hawaiian ($12.50)

$12.50

Boston Sour ($12.50)

$12.50

Boulevardier ($12.50)

$12.50

Bramble ($12.50)

$12.50

Brandy Alexander ($12.50)

$12.50

Bronx ($12.50)

$12.50

Bucks Fizz ($12.50)

$12.50

Cape Codder ($12.50)

$12.50

Caribbean Sunrise ($12.50)

$12.50

Cheeky Vimto ($12.50)

$12.50

Clover Club ($12.50)

$12.50

Corpse Reviver ($12.50)

$12.50

Cuba Libre ($12.50)

$12.50

Daiquiri ($12.50)

$12.50

Dark 'N' Stormy ($12.50)

$12.50

Donald Sutherland ($12.50)

$12.50

El Diablo ($12.50)

$12.50

El Presidente ($12.50)

$12.50

French Connection ($12.50)

$12.50

Gin Fizz ($12.50)

$12.50

Gin Gin Mule ($12.50)

$12.50

Gin Ricky ($12.50)

$12.50

Gin Sour ($12.50)

$12.50

Godfather ($12.50)

$12.50

Grape Crash ($14.50)

$14.50

Grasshopper ($12.50)

$12.50

Greyhound ($12.50)

$12.50

Hanky Panky ($12.50)

$12.50

John Collins ($12.50)

$12.50

Jungle Bird ($12.50)

$12.50

Kamikaze ($12.50)

$12.50

Lemongrad ($12.50)

$12.50

Long Island Iced Tea ($17.50)

$17.50

Mai Tai ($12.50)

$12.50

Margarita ($14.50)

$14.50

Midori Sour ($12.50)

$12.50

Mint Julep ($12.50)

$12.50

Mojito ($12.50)

$12.50

Moscow Mule ($12.50)

$12.50

Navy Grog ($12.50)

$12.50

Negroni ($12.50)

$12.50

Old Fashioned ($12.50)

$12.50

Penicillin ($12.50)

$12.50

Pina Colada ($13.50)

$13.50

Pisco Sour ($12.50)

$12.50

Planters Punch ($12.50)

$12.50

Ramos Gin Fizz ($12.50)

$12.50

Royal Hawaiian ($12.50)

$12.50

Rusty Nail ($12.50)

$12.50

Salty dog ($12.50)

$12.50

Sazerac ($12.50)

$12.50

Screwdriver ($12.50)

$12.50

Sea Breeze ($12.50)

$12.50

Sex on the Beach ($12.50)

$12.50

Sidecar ($16.50)

$16.50

Singapore Sling ($12.50)

$12.50

Southside ($12.50)

$12.50

Tequila Sunrise ($12.50)

$12.50

Toasted Almond ($12.50)

$12.50

Tom Collins ($12.50)

$12.50

Vesper ($12.50)

$12.50

Vieux Carre ($12.50)

$12.50

Volcano ($12.50)

$12.50

Whiskey Sour ($12.50)

$12.50

White Lady ($12.50)

$12.50

White Russian ($12.50)

$12.50

Woo Woo ($12.50)

$12.50

Fresh Squeezed

$12.50

SPECIAL OCCASION

