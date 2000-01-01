We hope to see you soon!
Gauchos Prime - KoP
FOOD
RODIZIO
Dinner ($64.95)
$64.95Out of stock
Dinner Salad Bar ($32.47)
$32.47Out of stock
1/2 Dinner ($32.47)
$32.47Out of stock
Lunch ($44.95)
$44.95
Salad Bar Lunch (32.95)
$32.95
1/2 Lunch ($22.45)
$22.45
Weekend Lunch ($51.95)
$51.95Out of stock
Salad Bar Weekend Lunch($32.95)
$32.95Out of stock
1/2 Weekend Lunch ($25.97)
$25.97Out of stock
KIDS COMP
Bariatric Dinner( $32.47)
$32.47Out of stock
Bariatric Lunch ($22.45)
$22.45
DESSERT
Comp Dessert
Flan($12.00)
$12.00
Papaya Cream ($12.00)
$12.00
Creme Brulee($12.00)
$12.00
Passion-Mango Cheesecake(13.50)
$13.50
Tres Leches(12.25)
$12.25
Passion Fruit Mousse ($10.50)
$10.50
Molten Chocolate Cake(14.50)
$14.50
Key Lime Pie (12.50)
$12.50
Ice Cream(11.00)
$11.00
New York Cheesecake(13.50)
$13.50
Grilled Pineapple(10.50)
$10.50
Cake Fee ($3.00 pp)
$3.00
BAR FOOD APPS
Beef Rib Board (15.00)
$15.00
Lamb Chop Board (15.00)
$15.00
Assado de Tira Board (13.00)
$13.00
BBQ Pork Ribs Board (15.00)
$15.00
Grilled Cheese ($9.00)
$9.00
Brazilian Pastel ($10.00)
$10.00
Stuffed Jalapenos ($9.00)
$9.00
Bacon ($9.00)
$9.00
Beef Ribs Sandwich ($16.00)
$16.00
Charcuterie Board ($19.00)
$19.00
Shrimp Cocktail ($23.00)
$23.00
Polenta Fries ($7.00)
$7.00
Gaucho's Prime Bacon Burguer
$19.00
Gaucho's Prime Skewers ($39.00)
$39.00
Mini Skewer Tenderloin ($18.00)
$18.00
Chicken Legs ($9.00)
$9.00
Mini Skewer Lamb chops ($18.00)
$18.00
Mini Skewer Shrimp ($12.00)
$12.00
Mini Skewer Picanha ($16.00)
$16.00
Mini Skewer Chicken ($11.00)
$11.00
Gaucho Prime Herbs Burger (19.00)
$19.00
EMPLOYEES
E Chocolate Mousse
$3.00
E Chocolate Molten Cake
$3.00
E Turtle Molten
$3.00
E New York Cheesecake
$3.00
E Key Lime Pie
$3.00
E Passion/Mango Cheesecake
$3.00
E Flan
$3.00
E Creme Brulee
$3.00
E Papaya Cream
$3.00
E Tres Leches
$3.00
E Ice Cream
$3.00
E Gluten Free Lava Cake
$3.00
E Grilled Pineapple
$3.00
E Guarana
$2.00
E Espresso
$2.00
E Small Pellegrino
$2.00
E Large Pellegrino
$3.00
E Small Acqua Panna
$2.00
E Large Acqua Panna
$3.00
E Coke
$2.00
E Diet Coke
$2.00
E Sprite
$2.00
E Brazilian Lemonade
$2.00
Mousse De Maracuja
$3.00
Boebon Kentucky Pecan Pie
$3.00
Butter Cake
$3.00
TAKE OUT
Chicken Legs TO ($20.00)
$20.00
Chicken Legs/Picanha ($24.00)
$24.00
Chicken/Picanha ($24.00)
$24.00
Chicken/Lombo ($24.00)
$24.00
Salmon ($24.00)
$24.00
Lombo/Picanha ($28.00)
$28.00
Picanha ($28.00)
$28.00
Fraldinha ($34.00)
$34.00
Filet Mig/Ribeye ($44.00)
$44.00
Everything 24oz ($52.00)
$52.00
Lamb Chop ($57.00)
$57.00
Filet/Rib/Chops ($57.00)
$57.00
Family Package ($91.00)
$91.00
Beef Ribs ($92.00)
$92.00
Ribeye 64oz ($70.00)
$70.00
Sausage ($20.00)
$20.00
Filet Mignon ($51.00)
$51.00
Beef Ribs Half ($40.00)
$40.00
Catering Package ($95)
$95.00
DRINKS
N/A BEV
Coke ($4.75)
$4.75
Coke Zero ($4.75)
$4.75
Diet Coke ($4.75)
$4.75
Gingerale ($4.25)
$4.75
Guarana ($5.00)
$5.00
Sprite ($4.75)
$4.75
Shirley Temple ($5.50)
$5.50
Large Aqua Pana ($8.50)
$8.50
Small Aqua Pana ($5.00)
$5.00
Large San Pellegrino ($8.50)
$8.50
Small San Pellegrino ($5.00)
$5.00
Soda Water ($4.25)
$4.25
Apple Juice ($4.00)
$4.00
Brazilian Limeade ($6.00)
$6.00
Caju Juice ($6.00)
$6.00
Cranberry Juice ($4.00)
$4.00
Iced Tea ($4.75)
$4.75
Mint/Pineapple ($6.00)
$6.00
Orange Juice ($4.00)
$4.00
Passion Fruit Juice ($6.00)
$6.00
Pineapple Juice ($6.00)
$6.00
Watermelon Juice ($4.00)
$4.00
Cappuccino ($5.25)
$5.25
Latte ($5.25)
$5.25Out of stock
Coffee (4.75)
$4.75
Decaf Coffee ($4.75)
$4.75
Hot Tea ($4.75)
$4.75
Large Espresso ($5.25)
$5.25
Small Espresso ($4.75)
$4.75
Ginger beer ($4.50)
$4.50
Arnold Palmer ($3.50)
$3.50
Red Bull ($5.00)
$5.00
Pineapple/Mint Natural
$5.00
Pina Colada Virgin ($5.00)
$5.00
Virgin Mojito ($5.00)
$5.00
Virgin Drink ($5.00)
$5.00
Milk ($3.00)
$3.00
Pinneaple Juice Natural( 6.00)
$6.00
Refill - Iced Tea
Refill - Brazilian Limeade
Refill - Coffee
SPECIALTY DRINKS
Gaucho's Premium Caipirinha ($17.50)
$17.50
Caipirinha ($15.50)
$15.50
Strawberry Caipirinha ($16.50)
$16.50
Passion/Lime Caipirinha ($16.50)
$16.50
Mango/Lime Caipirinha ($16.50)
$16.50
Kiwi Caipirinha ($16.50)
$16.50
Tropical Caipirinha ($18.50)
$18.50
Pineapple Caipirinha ($16.50)
$16.50
Caju Caipirinha ($16.50)
$16.50
Coconut/Pineapple Caipirinha ($16.50)
$16.50
Espresso Martini ($15.50)
$15.50
Carajillo ($18.00)
$18.00
Chocolate Martini ($15.50)
$15.50
Gaucho's Spicy Margarita ($16.50)
$16.50
Gaucho's Blueberry Drop Martini ($16.50)
$16.50
Gaucho's Cucumber Mint Martini ($16.50)
$16.50
Gaucho's Bergamota Old Fashioned ($16.50)
$16.50
Gaucho's Elderflower Lemon Spritz ($16.50)
$16.50
Gaucho's Lychee Martini ($16.50)
$16.50
Gaucho's Moscow Mule ($17.50)
$17.50
Gaucho's Pear Martini ($16.50)
$16.50
Life Changer ($20.00)
$20.00
Aperol Spritz ($17.50)
$17.50
Mimosa ($9.50)
$9.50
Hyptini ($16.50)
$16.50
Mango/Lime Margarita ($17.50)
$17.50
Strawberry Margarita ($17.50)
$17.50
LIQUOR
Angels Envy (17.50)
$17.50
Basil Hayden ($16.50)
$16.50
Blanton's Single Barrel ($16.50)
$16.50
Bulleit Bourbon ($13.50)
$13.50
Bulleit Rye ($13.50)
$13.50
House - Jim Beam ($11.50)
$11.50
Knob Creek Bourbon ($15.50)
$15.50
Maker's Mark ($14.50)
$14.50
Woodford Reserve ($16.50)
$16.50
Grand Marnier ($12.50)
$12.50
Hennessy Paradis (1oz) ($110)
$110.00
Hennessy VS (15.50)
$15.50
Hennessy VSOP ($19.50)
$19.50
Hennessy XO ($41.50)
$41.50
House - Korbel Brandy ($9.00)
$9.00
Remy Martin Louis XIII (2oz)
$545.00
Remy Martin Louis Xlll (1oz)
$288.00
Remy Martin Louis Xlll (o.5z)
$144.00
Remy Martin VSOP ($14.00)
$14.00
Remy Martin XO ($40.50)
$40.50
Baileys ($13.00)
$13.00
Blue Curaçao ($9.00)
$9.00
Campari ($12.50)
$12.50
Chambord ($13.00)
$13.00
Cointreau ($12.25)
$12.25
Creme de Cassis ($9.00)
$9.00
Creme de Menthe ($9.00)
$9.00
Disaronno Amaretto ($11.00)
$11.00
Drambuie ($11.00)
$11.00
Sweet Vermouth ($10.00)
$10.00
Dry Vermouth ($10.00)
$10.00
Fernet Branca ($12.50)
$12.50
Frangelico ($15.00)
$15.00
Godiva Chocolate ($12.00)
$12.00
Hypnotiq ($14.00)
$14.00
Jagermeister ($13.50)
$13.50
Kahlua ($12.00)
$12.00
Licor 43 ($13.00)
$13.00
Limoncello ($13.50)
$13.50
Midori ($11.00)
$11.00
Peach Schnapps ($9.00)
$9.00
Pisco Caravedo ($13.25)
$13.25
Sambuca White ($13.50)
$13.50
Sambuca Black
$13.50
Sour Apple Schnapps ($9.00)
$9.00
St. Germain Elderflower ($13.50)
$13.50
Triple Sec ($9.00)
$9.00
Rum Chata ($13.00)
$13.00
Bombay Sapphire ($12.50)
$12.50
Hendricks ($14.50)
$14.50
House - New Amsterdam ($10.00)
$10.00
Tanqueray ($13.50)
$13.50
Bacardi ($11.50)
$11.50
Bacardi Limon (11.50)
$11.50
Captain Morgan ($11.50)
$11.50
House - Flor de Cana ($10.00)
$10.00
Malibu Coconut ($11.50)
$11.50
Mount Gay ($12.00)
$12.00
Myers's ($12.00)
$12.00
Plantation 6Yrs (12.50)
$12.50
Plantation XO ($17.50)
$17.50
Ron Zacapa 23Yrs ($15.50)
$15.50
Balvenie 15 Sherry Cask ($18.59)
$18.50
Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 ($19.50)
$19.50
Balvenie Doublewood 12 ($15.50)
$15.50
Glenfiddich 12 ($14.50)
$14.50
Glenfiddich 14 ($17.50)
$17.50
Glenfiddich 15 ($19.50)
$19.50
Glenlivet 12 ($15.50)
$15.50
Glenlivet 15 ($25.50)
$25.50
Glenlivet 18 ($33.50)
$33.50
Highland Park 12 ($15.50)
$15.50
Highland Park 30 ($99.50)
$99.50
Johnnie Walker Black ($15.50)
$15.50
Johnnie Walker Blue ($40.50)
$40.50
Laphroaig 10yrs ($17.50)
$17.50
Macallan 12 ($16.50)
$16.50
Macallan 15 ($21.50)
$21.50
Macallan 18 ($55.50)
$55.50
Macallan 25 ($373.00)
$373.00
Macallan Rare Cask ($41.50)
$41.50
Oban 14 (21.00)
$21.00
Clase Azul Reposado ($55.50)
$55.00
Clase Azul Plata ($49.00)
$49.00
Don Julio Blanco ($16.50)
$16.50
Don Julio Reposado ($17.50)
$17.50
Don Julio Anejo ($18.50)
$18.50
Don Julio 1942 ($46.50)
$46.50
House - Corazon Blanco ($10.00)
$10.00
Patron Silver ($16.50)
$16.50
Patron Reposado ($17.50)
$17.50
Patron Añejo ($18.50)
$18.50
Komos Rose (30.50)
$30.50
Komos Anejo (38.50)
$38.50
Komos Extra Anejo ($49.50)
$49.50
Casamigos Blanco (15.50)
$15.50
Casamigos Reposado (16.50)
$16.50
Casamigos Anejo (17.50)
$17.50
Absolut ($12.50)
$12.50
Absolut Citron ($12.50)
$12.50
Absolut Pear ($12.50)
$12.50
Belvedere ($14.50)
$14.50
Grey Goose ($14.50)
$14.50
House - Luksusowa ($10.00)
$10.00
Ketel One ($14.50)
$14.50
Stoli ($12.50)
$12.50
Stoli Blueberry ($12.50)
$12.50
Stoli Citron (12.50)
$12.50
Stoli Raspberry ($12.50)
$12.50
Stoli Vanilla ($12.50)
$12.50
Titos ($12.00)
$12.00
Crown Royal ($13.00)
$13.00
Gentlemen Jack ($14.50)
$14.50
Jack Daniels ($12.00)
$12.00
Jack Honey (12.00)
$12.00
Jameson ($13.50)
$13.50
Makers Mark (13.50)
$13.50
WhistlePig Rye ($17.50)
$17.50
Sibona ($10.50)
$10.50
Sibona Barolo ($15.50)
$15.50
Tignanello Grappa ($17.50)
$17.50
Nonino Moscato Grappa (18.50)
$18.50
Graham's Tawny 10 ($14.50)
$14.50
Graham's Tawny 20 ($16.50)
$16.50
Graham's 2000 Vintage ($23.50)
$23.50
Dows 10 Yrs (14.50)
$14.50
Dows 20 Yrs (19.50)
$19.50
Inniskillin Vidal ($22.50)
$22.50
Inniskillin Cabernet Franc ($39.50)
$37.50
Bottle Inniskillin Cabernet Franc
$195.00
Bottle Inniskillin Vidal
$175.00
Webber House Silver
$13.00
Webber House Gold 2Yrs
$17.00
Pineapple Infusion ($13.50)
$13.50
WINE
Balletto
$90.00
Banshee PN
$70.00
BelleGlos,“Clark & Telephone Vineyard”
$94.00
Cono Sur 20 Barrels
$78.00
J Vineyards & Winery
$45.00
Merriam Vineyards PN
$105.00
Patz & Hall “Gaps Crown”
$113.00
Penner Ash
$157.00
Row Eleven, Pinot Noir Vinas 3
$49.00
Slander Orin Swift
$125.00
The Calling
$56.00
Abstract by Orin Swift
$100.00
Aviary, Birds of Prey
$52.00
Bodega Catena Zapata,“ Nicolás Catena Zapata”
$163.00
Cain Five
$280.00
Cain NV 17
$94.00
Cain Concept
$125.00
Concha y Toro Don Melchor
$280.00
Joseph Phelps, “Insignia”
$550.00
Machete by Orin Swift
$123.00
Opus One
$860.00
Papillon By Orin Swift
$112.00
The Prisoner
$121.00
Trefethen Family Eshcol
$98.00
Arrowood
$113.00
Austin
$59.00
Banshee
$70.00
Black Stallion
$87.00
Broken Earth CV
$98.00
Caymus
$127.00
Caymus Special Selection
$428.00
Col Solare
$110.00
Far Niente CS
$299.00
Faust
$145.00
Franciscan Estate
$42.00
Groth
$175.00
Jordan
$150.00
Joseph Phelps
$130.00
Juggernaut
$52.00
Justin
$101.00
La Jota
$271.00
Lokoya
$896.00
Merryvale Vineyards CS
$154.00
Ramey
$152.00
Silver Oak Alexander Valley
$135.00
Silver Oak Napa Valley
$320.00
Sposato Cabernet Franc
$82.00
St Francis Reserve
$119.00
Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, “Artemis”
$125.00
Stag’s Leap “Cask 23”
$573.00
Substance Cs Elemental
$52.00
Twenty Rows
$70.00
CS Substance cab
$52.00
Lapostolle Cuvee Alexandre
$91.00
Bodega Garzon "Single Vineyard"
$91.00
Carménère Block 27 Unfiltered Entre Cordilleras Peumo Vineyard Peumo
$125.00
Lapostolle Clos Apalta
$300.00
Marques de Concha y Toro
$52.00
Cakebread Cellars ML
$175.00
Merriam Vineyards
$80.00
Nickel & Nickel CC Ranch
$169.00
Seven Falls
$52.00
Stags Leap Winery
$87.00
Tilia
$35.00
Alta Vista, Alizarine
$115.00
Amancaya
$81.00
Bodega Catena, Lulunta
$80.00
Bodega Sumun, Almarada
$49.00
Bramare
$110.00
El Enemigo
$82.00
Luca, Old Vine
$91.00
Luigi Bosca
$63.00
Melipal, Ikella
$35.00
Pascual Toso, “Alta Barrancas Vineyards"
$100.00
Susana Balbo, “Signature”
$76.00
Tikal, “Amorío”
$82.00
Zuccardi Finca Piedra Infinita
$500.00
Achaval ferrer ikela
Arinzano, Hacienda de Arinzano
$52.00
Bodegas Ostatu
$84.00
Contino
$143.00
Esentia, Rioja
$61.00
Vega Sicilia Alion
$175.00
Vega Sicilia Unico
$1,056.00
Vega Sicilia Valbuena
$392.00
Chateau D'Armailhac
$127.00
Chateau Grand Puy Lacoste
$283.00
Chateau Lascombes
$298.00
Château des Laurets, Puisseguin Saint-Émilion
$92.00
Château Haut-Brion
$2,051.00
Château Lafite Rothschild
$3,529.00
Château Mouton Rothschild
$1,336.00
Château Le Nerthe, Chateauneuf de Pape
$132.00
Domaine du Jas, Cuvee Prestige Cotes du Rhone Rouge
$50.00
Banfi, Chianti Classico
$84.00
Basilica Cafaggio
$70.00
Bertani, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
$79.00
Castello Banfi, Brunello di Montalcino
$117.00
Gaja Barbaresco
$537.00
Giovanni Rosso Barolo
$150.00
Marchesi Antinori Solaia Toscana
$774.00
Pio Cesare Barbera d'Alba
$66.00
Sassoregale Maremma
$54.00
Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia Bolgheri
$480.00
Tignanello Toscana Rosso
$300.00
Vietti Barolo Castiglione
$143.00
Villa Poggio Salvi
$106.00
Wakefield
$56.00
Two Hands Angels Share
$90.00
Penfolds, Shiraz, “Kalimna Bin 28”
$102.00
Penfolds Bin 407
$162.00
Evidens, Vinho Verde Rose
$33.00
Guarda Rios Red Blend
$59.00
Ramos Pinto Duas Quintas
$65.00
Quinta do Crasto
$105.00
Quinta do Vallado Douro
$162.00
Salton Intenso Cabernet Sauvignon
$70.00
Salton Intenso Pinot Noir
$70.00
Château des Jacques CH
$66.00
Crossbarn CH
$70.00
Harken CH
$59.00
J Lohr RI
$40.00
Kuranui SB
$38.00
La Jolie Fleur Rose
$35.00
Luca Bosio MO
$47.00
Mauritson Wines SB
$87.00
Nautilus Estate SB
$66.00
Pahmeyer Jayson CH
$135.00
Phantom CH
$55.00
Riporta PG
$41.00
Scarpetta Friuli PG
$49.00
Sposato SB
$41.00
Avinyo Reserva
$63.00
Dom Perignon
$499.00
Moët & Chandon, Brut, “Impérial”
$135.00
Valdo Numero Uno
$52.00
Veuve Clicquot Rose
$109.00
Veuve Clicquot, Brut, “Yellow Label”
$156.00
CS - Substance
$13.00
CS - Twenty Rows
$16.00
PN - J Vineyards
$12.00
PN - The Calling
$14.00
CS - Franciscan Estate
$11.00
MB - Melipal
$10.00
MB - Luigi Bosca
$14.00
RB - Aviary
$13.00
ML - Tilia
$10.00
SH - Domaine du Jas
$12.00
TP - Arinzano
$13.00
SA - Sassoregale
$14.00
Rose - Evidens
$10.00
SB - Sposato
$11.00
RI - J Lohr
$11.50
PG - Riporta
$12.00
MO - Luca Bosio
$13.00
CH - Phantom
$14.00
CH - Crossbarn
$16.00
Sangria Red ($11.00)
$11.00
Sangria White ($11.00)
$11.00
Large Sangria ($36.00)
$36.00
Small Sangria ($20.00)
$20.00
Avissi Prosecco 187ml
$17.00
Louis Jadot Beaujolais 187ml
$28.00
Terrazas Malbec , “Reserva" 187ml
$40.00
Rocca delle Macie Chianti 187ml
$43.00
La Crema Pinot Noir 187ml
$51.00
Cain Concept 1.5L
$141.00
Faust 1.5L
$264.00
Gaja Ca'Marcanda Magari 1.5L
$355.00
Groth 1.5L
$255.00
Chateau Grand Puy 1.5L
$470.00
BEERS
Amstel Light ($6.50)
$6.50
Blue Moon
$7.50
Brahma ( 8.50)
$8.50Out of stock
Bud Light ($5.50)
$5.50
Budwiser ($5.50)
$5.50Out of stock
Coors Light ($5.50)
$5.50Out of stock
Corona Extra ($6.50)
$6.50
Dogfish IPA 60 Min
$7.50
Dos Equis XX ($6.50)
$6.50
Guinness
$6.50
Heineken ($6.50)
$6.50
Heineken 0.0 ($6.50)
$6.50
Lagunitas IPA ($6.50)
$6.50
Miller Light ($6.50)
$6.50Out of stock
Negra Modelo (S7.50)
$7.50
Sam Adams Seasonal ($6.50)
$6.50Out of stock
Stella ($6.50)
$6.50
Yuengling (6.50)
$6.50
MOCKTAIL
AFTER DINNER COFFEE
P DRINKS
Accomplice ($12.50)
$12.50
Alabama Slammer ($12.50)
$12.50
Alaska Cocktail ($12.50)
$12.50
Amaretto Sour ($12.50)
$12.50
Aperol Spritz ($18:90)
$18.90
Aviation ($12.50)
$12.50
B-52 ($12.50)
$12.50
Bamboo ($12.50)
$12.50
Bay Breeze ($12.50)
$12.50
Bees Knees ($12.50)
$12.50
Bellini ($12.50)
$12.50
Berry Nice ($12.50)
$12.50
Black Russian ($12.50)
$12.50
Blind Russian ($12.50)
$12.50
Bloody Mary ($12.50)
$12.50
Blue Hawaiian ($12.50)
$12.50
Boston Sour ($12.50)
$12.50
Boulevardier ($12.50)
$12.50
Bramble ($12.50)
$12.50
Brandy Alexander ($12.50)
$12.50
Bronx ($12.50)
$12.50
Bucks Fizz ($12.50)
$12.50
Cape Codder ($12.50)
$12.50
Caribbean Sunrise ($12.50)
$12.50
Cheeky Vimto ($12.50)
$12.50
Clover Club ($12.50)
$12.50
Corpse Reviver ($12.50)
$12.50
Cuba Libre ($12.50)
$12.50
Daiquiri ($12.50)
$12.50
Dark 'N' Stormy ($12.50)
$12.50
Donald Sutherland ($12.50)
$12.50
El Diablo ($12.50)
$12.50
El Presidente ($12.50)
$12.50
French Connection ($12.50)
$12.50
Gin Fizz ($12.50)
$12.50
Gin Gin Mule ($12.50)
$12.50
Gin Ricky ($12.50)
$12.50
Gin Sour ($12.50)
$12.50
Godfather ($12.50)
$12.50
Grape Crash ($14.50)
$14.50
Grasshopper ($12.50)
$12.50
Greyhound ($12.50)
$12.50
Hanky Panky ($12.50)
$12.50
John Collins ($12.50)
$12.50
Jungle Bird ($12.50)
$12.50
Kamikaze ($12.50)
$12.50
Lemongrad ($12.50)
$12.50
Long Island Iced Tea ($17.50)
$17.50
Mai Tai ($12.50)
$12.50
Margarita ($14.50)
$14.50
Midori Sour ($12.50)
$12.50
Mint Julep ($12.50)
$12.50
Mojito ($12.50)
$12.50
Moscow Mule ($12.50)
$12.50
Navy Grog ($12.50)
$12.50
Negroni ($12.50)
$12.50
Old Fashioned ($12.50)
$12.50
Penicillin ($12.50)
$12.50
Pina Colada ($13.50)
$13.50
Pisco Sour ($12.50)
$12.50
Planters Punch ($12.50)
$12.50
Ramos Gin Fizz ($12.50)
$12.50
Royal Hawaiian ($12.50)
$12.50
Rusty Nail ($12.50)
$12.50
Salty dog ($12.50)
$12.50
Sazerac ($12.50)
$12.50
Screwdriver ($12.50)
$12.50
Sea Breeze ($12.50)
$12.50
Sex on the Beach ($12.50)
$12.50
Sidecar ($16.50)
$16.50
Singapore Sling ($12.50)
$12.50
Southside ($12.50)
$12.50
Tequila Sunrise ($12.50)
$12.50
Toasted Almond ($12.50)
$12.50
Tom Collins ($12.50)
$12.50
Vesper ($12.50)
$12.50
Vieux Carre ($12.50)
$12.50
Volcano ($12.50)
$12.50
Whiskey Sour ($12.50)
$12.50
White Lady ($12.50)
$12.50
White Russian ($12.50)
$12.50
Woo Woo ($12.50)
$12.50
Fresh Squeezed
$12.50
DELIVERY
GRUBHUB
DOORDASH
Salmon
Chicken/Picanha
Picanha
Fraldinha
File Mig/Ribeye
Everything 24oz
File/Rib/Chops
Family Package
Beef Ribs
Coke TO
Sprite TO
Guarana TO
Acqua Panna Small TO
Acqua Panna Large TO
Pellegrino Small TO
Pellegrino Large TO
Cheese Cake
Keylime Pie
Chocolate Molten Cake
Alma Gaucha Prime Burguer
Alma Gaucha Prime Bacon Burguer
UBER EATS
SPECIAL OCCASION
CONGRATULATIONS
ANNIVERSARY
FULL EXP
PACKAGES
AG Package ($50.00)
Silver Package ($93)
Gold Package ($125)
Platinum Package ($161)
Platinum Package ($161)
$161.00
Package
$132.00
Bullet Bourbon
Bullet Rye
Knob Creek Rye
Knob Creek Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
Basil Hayden
Jim Beam
Maker's Mark
Parker's Heritage
Blanton's Single Barrel
Courvoisier VSOP
Courvoisier XO
Grand Marnier 100
Grand Marnier 1880
Grand Marnier
Hennessy Paradis
Hennessy VSOP
Hennessy XO
House Brandy
Martel XO
Remy Martin VSOP
Remy Martin XO
Cerbios XO
Hardy Decanter XO
Pierre Ferrand
Pierre Ferrand Ambre
Dusse VSOP
Baileys
Blue Curaçao
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Creme De Cassis
Creme de Menthe
Disaronno Amaretto
Drambuie
Dry Vermouth
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Hypnotiq
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Limoncello
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Pisco Porton
Sambuca White
Sour Apple Schnapps
Southern Comfort
St. Germain Elderflower
Sweet Vermouth
Triple Sec
Veev Acai
Rum Chats
Beefeater
Bombay Dry
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
House Gin
Tanqueray
Citadelle
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu Coconut
Myers
Mount Gay
Rum Chata
Don Q GOld
Cruzan Black Rum
Chivas
Dewars
Glenlivet
Highland Park 12
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Laphroaig
Macallan 12
Monkey Shoulder
Balvenie Doublewood
Balvenie Sherry Cask
Glendfiddich 12
Don Julio
Don Julio Reposado
House Tequila
Jose Cuervo Reposado
Patron Anejo
Patron Cafe
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Clase Azul
Mezcal
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Vanilla
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Ciroc Coconut
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Grey Goose Orange
House Vodka
Ketel One
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raspberry
Titos
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Gentlemen Jack
House Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Whistle Pig Rye
Tullamore Dew
Weber House Organic
Salinas
Weber House Gold
Weber House Black
Cachaca Cabare
Pineapple Infusion
Alma Gaucha 2 year
Alma Gaucha Silver
Sibona
Barolo
Tignanello
Graham's Tawny 10
Van Zeller 2015
Coke (BOTTLE)
Diet Coke (BOTTLE)
Gingerale
Guarana (CAN)
Sprite (BOTTLE)
Large Aqua Pana
Small Aqua Pana
Large San Pellegrino
Small San Pellegrino
Apple Juice
Brazilian Limeade
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Passion Fruit Juice
Caju Juice
Pineapple Juice
Mint/Pineapple
Shirley Temple
Watermelon Juice
Cappuccino
Latte
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Large Espresso
Small Espresso
Ginger Beer
Red Bull
Pina Colada Virgin
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Drink
Milk
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Creme Brûlée
Flan
Key Lime Pie
Molten Chocolate Cake
Gluten Free Lava Cake
New York Cheesecake
Papaya Cream
Passion-Mango Cheesecake
Turtle Molten Chocolate Cake
Ice Cream
Tres Leches
Grilled Pineapple
Pinot Nior - Diora
Pinot Nior - Salton
Malbec - Cuvelier Los Andes
Malbec - Don Daivd
Cabernet Sauvignon - Requiem
Cabernet 75
Cab Sauv - J Lhor Hilltop
Blend - Dona Maria
Blend - Banshee Mordecai
Bordeaux - Cap Royal
Sangiovese - Chianti Classico
Merlot - Chelsea Goldschmidt
Dona Maria White
Sparkling - Valdo Spumanti
Riesling - Ste. Michelle
Pinot Grigio- Scarpetta Friuli
Chardonnay - La Crema
Chardonnay - Sandhi
Sauvignon Blanc - Nautilus
Moscato - Viettid'Asti
Burgundy - J.J Vincent
Rose - Hogwash
Bud Light
Budweiser
Miller Light
Coors Light
Sam Adams
Sam Adams Seasonal
Harpoon IPA
Corona
Dos Equis XX
Heineken
Heineken 0.0
Stella
Itaipava
Itaipava Black
Negra Modelo
Michelob Ultra
Xingu Gold
Xingu Black
Alma Prime Caipirinha
Caipirinha
Kiwi Caipirinha
Passion/Lime Caipirinha
Pineapple Caipirinha
Strawberry Caipirinha
Tropical Caipirinha
Caju Caipirinha
Cranberry/Lime Caipirinha
Coconut/Pineapple Caipirinha
Blueberry Drop Martini
Hyptini
Espresso Martini
Carajillo
Life Changer
Mimosa
Alma Moscow Mule
Cucumber Mint Smash
Gauchos Prime - KoP Location and Ordering Hours
(610) 946-6480
220 North Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Closed