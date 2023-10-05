2x points now for loyalty members
Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese 108 N State St
Sandwiches
The Chibano (Chicago Cubano)
Double Prairie Pure Swiss cheese, Jake's Country Meats ham and pork, beer mustard and bread & butter pickles
The Gobbler
Double Prairie Pure White Cheddar cheese, Slagel turkey, fresh spinach and our house made cranberry jam
The Classic Mac
Our Classic grilled cheese with some of our home made mac-n- cheese between double butterkase cheese - super cheesy!
On the Lighter Side
A small Classic grilled cheese, small tomato pesto soup (DOES contain pine nuts) and a few of our house made potato chips
The Pulled Porker
Prairie Pure double butterkase cheese, our house made pulled pork and market slaw (diced carrots and honey crisp apple)
The Blue Buffalo
Prairie Pure butterkase cheese, our house made buffalo chicken and Prairie Pure blue cheese
The Duke
Prairie Pure swiss cheese, ham and your choice of topping
The Jake
Prairie Pure gouda cheese, ham and apple butter
The Abreo
Prairie Pure white cheddar cheese, slices of honey crisp apples and bacon onion jam made by Abreo
The River Valley
Prairie Pure swiss cheese, smoked onion marmalade and River Valley mushrooms
The Margarita
Prairie Pure butterkase cheese, our house made basil pesto (contains NO nuts) and fresh tomato
The Little Italy
Prairie Pure butterkase cheese, heirloom tomato salsa, five cheese garlic spread and pepperoni
The Southport
Prairie Pure Butterkase cheese and smoked onion marmalade (a Good Food Award Winner) made here in Chicago by Southport Grocery & Cafe
The Classic
Fresh baked white sour dough bread by Bennison's Bakery, Prairie Pure Butterkase cheese (mild & buttery) and fresh butter from Nordic Creamery
Sweetie Pie
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Club #4
Double Prairie Pure white cheddar cheese, chorizo, farm fresh egg, and hot sauce
Breakfast Club #3
Double Prairie Pure white cheddar cheese, bacon, farm fresh egg and pure maple syrup
Breakfast Club #2
Double Prairie Pure swiss cheese, turkey sausage, smoked onion marmalade and farm fresh egg
Breakfast Club #1
Double Prairie Pure butterkase, cheese, pork sausage, farm fresh egg and pure maple syrup
Sides
Potato Chips
Our house fried potato chips
Mac-n-cheese
Our house made mac-n-cheese
Loop Soup
A bowl of our tomato pesto soup with a Classic grilled cheese cut into pieces and put in the soup (on the side if taking to go)
Tomato Pesto Soup
All vegetables, no cream but DOES contain pine nuts
Ends of bread
Drinks
Box of Coffee
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Locally made by senTEAmental Moods
Hot Tea
Locally made by senTEAmental Moods
Kombucha
Locally made by Komunity Kombucha
Soda
Locally made by Filbert's
Hot Chocolate
Water based w/locally made
Sparkling Water
Locally made by Filbert's
Water
Still water in an aluminum can
Coffee - 12 oz cup of Intelligentsia
Coffee by Intelligentsia