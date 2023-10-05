Sandwiches

The Chibano (Chicago Cubano)

$16.50

Double Prairie Pure Swiss cheese, Jake's Country Meats ham and pork, beer mustard and bread & butter pickles

The Gobbler

$14.50

Double Prairie Pure White Cheddar cheese, Slagel turkey, fresh spinach and our house made cranberry jam

The Classic Mac

$10.00

Our Classic grilled cheese with some of our home made mac-n- cheese between double butterkase cheese - super cheesy!

On the Lighter Side

$10.50

A small Classic grilled cheese, small tomato pesto soup (DOES contain pine nuts) and a few of our house made potato chips

The Pulled Porker

$14.50

Prairie Pure double butterkase cheese, our house made pulled pork and market slaw (diced carrots and honey crisp apple)

The Blue Buffalo

$13.50

Prairie Pure butterkase cheese, our house made buffalo chicken and Prairie Pure blue cheese

The Duke

$11.50

Prairie Pure swiss cheese, ham and your choice of topping

The Jake

$12.50

Prairie Pure gouda cheese, ham and apple butter

The Abreo

$10.50

Prairie Pure white cheddar cheese, slices of honey crisp apples and bacon onion jam made by Abreo

The River Valley

$9.50

Prairie Pure swiss cheese, smoked onion marmalade and River Valley mushrooms

The Margarita

$11.00

Prairie Pure butterkase cheese, our house made basil pesto (contains NO nuts) and fresh tomato

The Little Italy

$10.50

Prairie Pure butterkase cheese, heirloom tomato salsa, five cheese garlic spread and pepperoni

The Southport

$8.50

Prairie Pure Butterkase cheese and smoked onion marmalade (a Good Food Award Winner) made here in Chicago by Southport Grocery & Cafe

The Classic

$7.50

Fresh baked white sour dough bread by Bennison's Bakery, Prairie Pure Butterkase cheese (mild & buttery) and fresh butter from Nordic Creamery

Sweetie Pie

$10.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Club #4

$13.50

Double Prairie Pure white cheddar cheese, chorizo, farm fresh egg, and hot sauce

Breakfast Club #3

$13.50

Double Prairie Pure white cheddar cheese, bacon, farm fresh egg and pure maple syrup

Breakfast Club #2

$13.50

Double Prairie Pure swiss cheese, turkey sausage, smoked onion marmalade and farm fresh egg

Breakfast Club #1

$13.50

Double Prairie Pure butterkase, cheese, pork sausage, farm fresh egg and pure maple syrup

Sides

Potato Chips

$2.00

Our house fried potato chips

Mac-n-cheese

Our house made mac-n-cheese

Loop Soup

$13.00

A bowl of our tomato pesto soup with a Classic grilled cheese cut into pieces and put in the soup (on the side if taking to go)

Tomato Pesto Soup

All vegetables, no cream but DOES contain pine nuts

Ends of bread

$2.00

Dessert

Cookies by Cookie Yum

$2.50

Cookies made locally by Cookie Yum

Drinks

Box of Coffee

$30.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Locally made by senTEAmental Moods

Hot Tea

$3.00

Locally made by senTEAmental Moods

Kombucha

$4.99

Locally made by Komunity Kombucha

Soda

$2.50

Locally made by Filbert's

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Water based w/locally made

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Locally made by Filbert's

Water

$2.25

Still water in an aluminum can

Coffee - 12 oz cup of Intelligentsia

$2.50

Coffee by Intelligentsia

Cheese

Block of Butterkase

$8.00

Sliced Butterkase

$15.00

White Cheddar

$7.00

Gouda

$8.00

Swiss

$10.00

Block of Blue

$8.00

Block of Feta

$6.00

Block of Tomato Basil Feta

$6.00

Crumble cup of Blue

$5.00

Crumble cup of Feta

$4.00

Crumble cup of Tomato Basil Feta

$4.00

Retail

Spices

Jars/Hot sauces

senTEAmental Moods

Ingredients

To Go Bag