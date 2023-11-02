Gelati Celesti Wholesale
Flavors
Rich, and yet not too sweet, this ice cream is the perfect balance of amaretto flavoring and finely cut almonds.
Very ripe, fresh bananas are the only ingredient added to our ice cream base. Pure perfection.
This celebratory flavor is made with cake mix and a generous helping of rainbow sprinkles. Deliciously sweet and always a favorite.
We teamed up with a local friend of ours, Blanchard's Coffee Company, to create this rich, espresso-like coffee flavor.
We stir in delicious roasted Georgian pecans to create a rich, buttery taste for that warm and friendly southern feel.
Made with premium cocoa from France, our signature Chocolate Ice Cream is delightfully classic, velvety smooth and absolutely sublime.
We blend finely-cut roasted and salted almonds with cocoa imported from France to create this classically valued flavor.
Our rich chocolate ice cream is swirled with chocolate chunks and fills any insatiable chocolate craving!
A chocoholic’s dream come true. Dark, rich and fudge-like, Chocolate Decadence is as heavenly as it sounds.
Our signature Chocolate Ice Cream and peanut butter. The perfect combination.
Tender shredded coconut is blended into a coconut-based cream for a smooth and sweet taste of the tropics.
There’s a subtle richness to the balance between the smoky coffee notes and the sweet cream. It's the perfect combo for coffee lovers with a sweet tooth.
Bite-sized chunks of cookie dough are swirled into our rich vanilla flavor to create this classic favorite.
This non-dairy frozen treat is rich in chocolate, with a luscious coconut milk base, and the smooth and creamy texture you crave.
White Chocolate Ice Cream is mixed with a magical combination of frozen peanut butter and chunks of Oreos. Need we say more?
The mint actually tastes like real, fresh mint and the chunks of flat chocolate provide a crunchy texture against the silkiness of the cream. Perfection!
Handmade Oreo® Ice Cream is blended with chunks of America's favorite cookies. Double the love and Oreos in every bite!
Roasted and candied pecan pieces are submerged in sweet praline flavored ice cream. Absolutely divine!
Magic happens when we combine our sublime Vanilla with Ukrop's Rainbow Cookies.
Often likened to eggnog, we use a rum flavoring base and blend in raisins to make this creamy classic favorite.
The buttery, slightly smoky caramel ice cream is spot on, but when the touch of salt is added in, it teeters on perfection.
Forever a classic favorite, our Strawberry Ice Cream is velvety, full of deep strawberry flavor, and nothing short of refreshing.
Made with the best vanilla from Madagascar, our Vanilla is carefully crafted to be sweet, creamy, and luscious.
Our sweet, creamy vanilla ice cream gets a boost from large chunks of chocolate chips.