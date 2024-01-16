2x points for loyalty members
Gemini Room 1101 East Pike Street
Food Menu
Day Eats
- Granola w/ Greek Yogurt$10.00
- Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
- Classic Breakfast Burrito$12.00
- Cali Breakfast Burrito$13.00
- Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito$14.00
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$14.00
- Carnitas Breakfast Burrito$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- BYO Breakfast Burrito$10.00
- Tahini Kale Cesar$12.00
- Panko Chicken Sandwich$14.00
- Shoestring Fries & Aioli$8.00
- Hashbrown Patty$4.00
- Sauce
Night Eats
Cafe
Coffee
- 12 oz Latte$5.00
- 16 oz Latte$5.50
- 12oz Americano$3.75
- 15oz Americano$3.75
- 12oz Cappucino$5.00
- 16oz Cappucino$5.50
- 12oz Mocha$5.50
- 16oz Mocha$6.00
- 12oz Flat White$5.00
- 16oz Flat white$5.50
- Macchiato$4.00
- Cold Brew$5.50
- Espresso$3.75
- 12oz Hot Tea$4.00
- 16oz Hot Tea$4.00
- Butter Rum Latte$6.00
- Hot Cocoa$3.50
- 12 oz. Chai$5.50
- 16 oz. Chai$6.00
- 12 oz. Matcha$8.00
- 16 oz. Matcha$8.50
Merch Menu
Merch
Gemini Room Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 420-8912
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 9AM