Genki Ya Brookline 398 Harvard Street
Full Menu
Genki Special
- Genki Ichiban$13.95
A unique genki house special made with spicy tuna, flying fish roe and radish sprouts on top of fried seaweed with rice
- Shitake Kaiyaki$13.95
Crab, scallops, flying-fish roe and spicy mayo baked on a portabella mushroom
- New Life Torch$13.95
Torched tuna is rolling crab stick, cucumber, mushrooms, cream cheese and green baby with our special sauce
- Tri Color Roll$16.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber and three kinds of flying-fish roe
- Agedashi Tofu$10.95
Deep-fried organic tofu, mushroom and asparagus in light fish broth topped with dried bonito flakes. Served with tempura sauce
- Sunny Roll$11.95
Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber and flying-fish roe topped with grilled spicy mayo and special sauce
- Doomsday Roll$18.95
Spicy crab, eel, banana, cream cheese, avocado, three kinds of flying-fish roe, tempura flakes and spicy mayo
- Tuna with Kimchi$13.95
Kimchi, one of the world's healthies foods with tuna. Yummy!
- Hawaii Roll$14.95
Mango, sweet potato tempura, banana, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese with special sauce
- Red Sox Bases Roll$14.95
Fried bean curd, spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese and flying-fish roe with special sauce
- Grilled Seafood Deluxe$24.95
Genki's finest seafood special. Made with shrimp tempura roll, baked scallops, shrimp, crab, flying-fish roe, mushrooms, cucumber, tempura flakes, spicy mayo and cream cheese
- Spicy Tuna Delight$14.95
Spicy tuna and avocado rolled in cucumber
- Twins Roll$16.95
Tuna, salmon, avocado, green baby and three kinds of flying fish roe
- Spicy Salmon Delight$14.95
Spicy salmon and avocado rolled in cucumber
Appetizers
- Fresh Summer Roll$13.95
Tuna, salmon, cream cheese and avocado rolled in cucumber with spicy mayo on top and light vinegar sauce
- Naruto$12.95
Shrimp, crab stick, avocado, flying-fish roe rolled in cucumber with spicy mayo on top and light vinegar sauce
- Ohitashi$7.45
Organic spinach with dried bonito flakes and house special ginger sauce
- Organic Edamame$8.55
Organic soy beans with sea salt
- Gyoza$8.95
Pan-fried pork dumplings
- Steamed Gyoza$8.95
Steamed pork dumplings
- Yasai Gyoza$7.95
Pan-fried vegetables dumplings
- Steamed Yasai Gyoza$7.95
Steamed vegetables dumplings
- Sashimi Appe$14.95
Tuna, salmon, and Yellowtail
- Torched Deluxe$14.95
Torched tuna, salmon & super white tuna with special sauce
- Fried Shumai$8.95
Fried shrimp dumpling
- Steamed Shumai$8.95
Steamed shrimp dumplings
- Shrimp Tempura$12.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried shrimps, served with tempura sauce
- Vegetable Tempura$12.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried vegetables, served with tempura sauce
- Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura$12.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura sauce
- Spider Tempura$12.95
Deep-fried soft-shell crab, served with ponzu sauce
- Salmon Spring Roll$9.95
Salmon wrapped with organic vegetables and served with peanut sauce
- Shrimp Spring Roll$9.95
Shrimp wrapped with organic vegetables and served with peanut sauce
- Tuna Spring Roll$9.95
Tuna wrapped with organic vegetables and served with peanut sauce
- Vegetable Spring Roll$9.95
Tofu wrapped with organic vegetables and served with peanut sauce
- Beef Kushiyaki$15.95
Beef grilled with vegetables on a skewer, served with teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Kushiyaki$14.95
Chicken grilled with vegetables on a skewer, served with teriyaki sauce
- Seafood Kushi Yaki$16.95
Seafood grilled with vegetables on a skewer, served with teriyaki sauce
- Hotate Kaiyaki$13.95
Scallops, crab, shrimp, flying-fish roe and mushrooms, baked in spicy mayo. Served on a scallops shell
- Beef Tataki$14.95
Torched beef served with ponzu sauce
- Salmon Tataki$14.95
Torched salmon served with ponzu sauce
- Super White Tuna Tataki$14.95
Torched super white tuna served with ponzu sauce
- Tuna Tataki$14.95
Torched tuna served with ponzu sauce
- Beef Nagima$14.95
Scallions and asparagus with teriyaki sauce. Rolled in sirloin beef
- Chicken Nagima$14.95
Scallions and asparagus with teriyaki sauce. Rolled in chicken
- Tori No Karaage$10.95
Japanese style fried chicken, battered with ginger and garlic. Served with mustard sauce
- Spicy Salmon Tartar$10.95
Spicy salmon, green baby, tobiko top on fried seaweed with rice
- Okonomi Home Fried$8.95
Maki Special
- Alligator Roll$16.95
Eel, crab sticks, avocado, cucumber and flying-fish roe on top of shrimp tempura roll. Served with eel sauce
- Caterpillar Roll$13.95
Avocado and flying-fish roe on top of eel cucumber roll. Served with eel sauce
- Crazy Roll$9.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucubmer, flying-fish roe and spicy mayo
- Dynamite Roll$16.95
Spicy seafood, banana, avocado, flying-fish roe, tempura flakes and spicy mayo
- Genki Ya Roll$14.95
Tuna, salmon, crab stick, avocado, sweet potato tempura, cream cheese and flying-fish roe. Deep-fried with tempura batter
- Scorpion Roll$15.95
Shrimp on top of eel, avocado and cucumber. Served with eel sauce
- Seafood Tempura Roll$13.95
Cooked salmon, crab, avocado, cream cheese and flying fish roe with tempura batter
- Salmon Monster Roll$11.95
Baked salmon, crab, avocado, cucumber, flying-fish roe, lettuce and spicy mayo
- Spicy King Crab Tempura Roll$18.95
King crab, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo. Deep-fried with tempura batter
- Salmon Tempura Roll$13.95
Salmon, asparagus and flying-fish roe served in deep-fried tempura batter and eel sauce
- Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll$15.95
Spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber. Deep-fried with tempura batter
- Spider Roll$13.95
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber and flying-fish roe. Served with eel sauce
- Super Dragon Roll$15.95
Eel and avocado on top of sweet potato tempura roll. Served with eel sauce
- Volcano Roll$19.95
Shrimp tempura roll with baked scallops, king crab, mushrooms and spicy mayo. Covered in tempura flakes and springled with flying-fish roe
- Boston Flower Roll$11.95
Salmon, shrimp, cucumber, flying-fish roe, mayo and green vegetables
- Delicious Roll$14.95
Tuna, salmon, asparagus and flying-fish roe in light tempura batter. Served with eel sauce
- Double Spicy Tuna Roll$16.95
Spicy tuna, avocado and flying-fish roe
- Healthy Ichiban$11.95
Tuna, salmon, avocado and cream cheese
- Luxury Roll$17.95
Tuna, salmon and avocado on top of shrimp tempura roll
- Rainbow Roll$15.95
Tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado on top of California roll
- Rich Salmon Roll$15.95
Salmon and avocado
- Salmon Torch Roll$18.95
Torched salmon, spicy crab, flying-fish roe, tempura flakes and spicy mayo. Served with eel sauce
- Spicy Scallop Roll$15.95
Scallops, cucumber, spicy mayo and tempura flakes. Served with radish sprout and black flying-fish roe on top
- Sunset Roll$17.95
Spicy tuna and flying-fish roe on top of shrimp tempura roll
- Triple Torch Roll$18.95
Torched tuna, salmon, Yellowtail and flying-fish roe on top of california roll
- Spicy Salmon Tempura Roll 炸1$14.95
Spicy salmon and avocado. Deep-fried with tempura batter
- Double Spicy Salmon Roll$15.95
Spicy salmon, avocado and flying-fish roe
- Genki Delight$16.95
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, green baby,tobiko top on fried seaweed with rice
Nigiri & Sashimi
- Avocado Nigiri$5.45
- Avocado Sashimi$7.45
- Mushroom Tempura Nigiri$5.45
- Mushroom ushroom Tempura Sashimi$7.45
- Radish Sprout Nigiri$5.00
- Radish Sprout Sashimi$7.00
- Egg Omelet Nigiri$5.45
- Egg Omelet Sashimi$7.45
- Fried Bean Curd Nigiri$4.95
- Fried Bean Curd Sashimi$6.95
- Crab Stick Nigiri$5.95
- Crab Stick Sashimi$7.95
- Fresh Water Eel Nigiri$7.45
- Fresh Water Eel Sashimi$9.45
- King Crab Nigiri$16.95
- King Crab Sashimi$18.95
- Shrimp Nigiri$6.95
- Shrimp Sashimi$8.95
- Octopus Nigiri$6.95
- Octopus Sashimi$8.95
- Surf Clam Nigiri$6.95
- Surf Clam Sashimi$8.95
- Flying Fish Roe Nigiri$6.95
- Flying Fish Roe Sashimi$8.95
- Flying Fish Roe Nigiri with Quail Egg$8.95
- Flying Fish Roe Sashimi with Quail Egg$10.95
- Pickled Mackerel Nigiri$5.95
- Pickled Mackerel Sashimi$7.95
- Salmon Nigiri$7.95
- Salmon Sashimi$9.95
- Salmon Roe Nigiri$7.95
- Salmon Roe Sashimi$9.95
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$7.95
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$9.95
- Spicy Salmon Nigiri$7.95
- Spicy Salmon Sashimi$9.95
- Spicy Tuna Nigiri$8.95
- Spicy Tuna Sashimi$10.95
- Spicy Yellowtail Nigiri$7.95
- Spicy Yellowtail Sashimi$9.95
- Squid Nigiri$6.95
- Squid Sashimi$8.95
- Stripe Bass Nigiri$6.95
- Stripe Bass Sashimi$8.95
- Tuna Nigiri$8.95
- Tuna Sashimi$10.95
- White Tuna Nigiri$6.95
- White Tuna Sashimi$8.95
- Yellowtail Nigiri$7.95
- Yellowtail Sashimi$9.95
- Torched Salmon Nigiri$8.95
- Torched Salmon Sashimi$10.95
- Torched Tuna Nigiri$9.45
- Torched Tuna Sashimi$11.45
- Torched Yellowtail Nigiri$9.45
- Torched Yellowtail Sashimi$11.45
- Torched Super White Tuna Nigiri$8.95
- Torched Super White Tuna Sashimi$10.95
- Yellowtail Belly Nigiri$9.95
- Yellowtail Belly Sashimi$11.95
- Red Snapper Nigiri$7.45
- Red Snapper Sashimi$9.45
- Scallop Nigiri$7.95
- Scallop Sashimi$9.95
Maki
- AAC Roll$7.55
Avocado, asparagus and cucumber
- ABC Roll$7.95
Avocado, banana and cream cheese
- Avocado Roll$6.95
- Avocado Cucumber Roll$7.55
- Avocado Spinach Roll$7.95
- Cucumber Roll$5.95
- Color Vegetables Roll$9.95
Mango, avocado, asparagus, carrots, cucumber and spinach
- Fruit Roll$7.55
Mango, banana and avocado
- Garden Roll$7.95
Avocado, cucumber, carrots and green vegetables
- Genki Vegetable Roll$9.95
Sweet potato, banana, mushroom tempura and cream cheese
- Honey Roll$7.95
Sweet potato, banana, cucumber, carrots and cream cheese
- Mango Roll$5.45
- Mushroom Tempura Roll$9.95
Mushroom tempura, green lettuce
- Natto Roll$5.95
Femented soybean paste & scallions
- Oshinko Roll$5.55
Japanese pickle
- Smooth Roll$7.95
Sweet potato tempura, avocado and cream cheese
- Spinach Roll$6.55
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$6.95
Sweet potato tempura
- Ume Shiso Roll$5.55
Pickled plum, shiso leaf and cucumber
- Vegetable Dragon Roll$12.95
Sweet potato tempura, avocado, mushrooms, banana
- California Roll$8.45
- Eel Avocado Roll$8.95
- Eel Cucumber Roll$8.95
- Fashion Roll$8.95
Fresh water eel, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese
- King Crab California Roll$16.95
- Shrimp California Roll$8.55
Shrimp, avocado and cucumber
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.95
Shrimp tempura roll with flying-fish roe
- Salmon Skin Roll$7.95
- Spicy Seafood Roll$8.45
Grilled salmon, crab, flying-fish roe, avocado and cucumber
- Alaskan Roll$8.95
Salmon, avocado and cucumber
- Philadelphia Roll$8.95
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber
- Salmon Roll$7.95
- Spicy Salmon Roll$8.95
- Salmon with Avocado$8.95
- Spicy Salmon with Avocado$8.95
- Tuna Roll$8.45
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.45
- Tuna with Avocado$8.95
- Spicy Tuna with Avocado$8.95
- Yellowtail Roll$7.95
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$8.95
- Yellowtail with Avo$8.45
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$8.95
- Spicy Super White Tuna Roll$8.45
- White Tuna with Avocado$7.95
- Sweetie Roll$13.95
Sweet potato, egg, avocado, mango and fried bean curd
- Veggie Delight Roll$13.95
Sweet potato, avocado, and fried bean curd
- Cook Salmon Avocado$8.45
Entrees
- Beef Teriyaki with Rice 汤，饭$26.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus
- Chicken Teriyaki with Rice 汤，饭$25.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus
- Salmon Teriyaki with Rice 汤，饭$26.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus
- Chicken Katsu with Rice 汤，饭$24.95
Dipped in a light bread crumb batter, then deep fried to perfection
- Salmon Katsu with Rice 汤，饭$25.95
Dipped in a light bread crumb batter, then deep fried to perfection
- Pork Katsu with Rice 汤，饭$24.95
Dipped in a light bread crumb batter, then deep fried to perfection
- Nabayaki Udon$23.95
Thick noodles served in a light fish broth with shrimp tempura,chicken and fish cake. Topped with an egg
- Nabeyaki Soba$23.95
Tempura, chicken and fish cake. Topped with an egg
- Yaki Udon 汤$21.95
Pan-fried thick noodles with all-natural chicken and vegetables
- Yaki Soba 汤$21.95
Pan-fried buckwheat noodles with all-natural chicken and vegetables
- Makimono Combo 汤$24.95
24 pieces. Tuna roll, salmon roll, spicy tuna roll, california roll and shrimp tempura roll
- Sushi Dinner 汤$26.95
18 pieces. Assortment of 10 nigiri, spicy tuna roll and California roll
- Sushi and Sashimi Combo 汤$37.95
Assortment of 9 sashimi, 6 nigiri, spicy tuna roll and California roll
- Sashimi Combo with Rice 汤，饭$37.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish and squid
- Triple Roll 汤$24.95
24 pieces. Tuna roll, salmon roll and Yellowtail roll
- Spicy Triple Roll 汤$24.95
24 pieces. Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll and spicy Yellowtail roll
- Shrimp Tempura 汤，饭$24.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried with tempura sauce and steamed rice
- Vegetable Tempura 汤，饭$22.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried with tempura sauce and steamed rice
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura 汤，饭$24.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried with tempura sauce and steamed rice. Or select only shrimp or vegetables
- Curry Chicken Katsu 汤，饭$23.95
Japanese-style curry with chicken katsu and rice
- Curry Beef 汤，饭$24.95
Japanese-style curry with beef and rice
- Curry Pork Katsu 汤，饭，$23.95
Japanese-style curry with pork katsu and rice
- Curry Shrimp Katsu 汤，饭$24.95
Japanese-style curry with shrimp katsu and rice
- Curry Vegetable 汤，饭$21.95
Japanese-style curry with mix vegetables and rice
- Una Ju 汤$24.95
Broiled eel glazed with sweetend eel sauce over a bed of rice. Contains seaweed salad, Japanese pickle & hot green tea
- Sake Don 汤$26.95
- Vege Combo 素酱汤$21.95
Vege dragon roll, sweet potato tempura roll and avo-cu roll
- Chirashi 汤$26.95
- Plain Udon$8.95
- Plain Yaki Udon$8.95
Soup & Salad
- Avocado Salad$8.95
Avocado, cucumber, crab stick and flying-fish roe with mayo
- Grilled Salmon Salad$10.95
Grilled salmon, crab stick, flying-fish roe, spicy mayo and scallions served with special sauce
- Organic Salad$7.95Out of stock
Assorted spring vegetables served with avocado and house. Ginger dressing
- Seaweed Salad$7.45
- Spicy Tuna Salad$12.95
Spicy tuna, flying-fish roe and tempura flakes with spicy mayo
- Side Salad$3.50
- Miso Soup$3.50
Enoki mushrooms, tofu, scallions and seaweed served in soy beans fish broth. Vegetarian miso soup also available
- King Salmon Mushroom Soup$8.95
Salmon, mushrooms and broccoli served in salmon broth
- Vegetable Miso Soup$3.50
- Broccoli Salad$7.95
Served with dried bonito flakes and house ginger dressing
Side Orders
- Sushi Rice$3.95
- Brown Sushi Rice$4.95
- Multi-grain Sushi Rice$4.95
15 grains, includes germination brown rice, glutinous foxtail millet, black rice, corn, glutinous rice, job's rears, buckwheat, grain, black soybean, white sesame, red bean, non-glutinous millet, black sesame, glutinous millet, barley
- Steam Rice$3.50
- Kimchi$5.95
Spicy pickle, Korean style
- Green Tea Ice Cream$4.50
- Green Tea Ice Cream Tempura$6.95
- Japanese Pickle$5.95
- Organic Genmai Tea Bags$6.50
20 packs 2.19 oz. Organic green tea with brown rice
- Organic Green Tea Bags$6.50
20 packs 2.19 oz
- Organic Soy Sauce$8.00
15 Fl oz
- Organic Tofu$5.00
1 lb
- Mochi Ice Cream$2.50
- Frozen Organic Edamame$6.00
1 lb bag
- Only Food
- No Utensils
Drinks
Soft Drinks
- Yuzu Sparkling Juice Original$3.95
- Yuzu Sparkling Juice with Peach$3.95
- Ramune Original$3.95
- Ramune Strawberry$3.95
- Ramune Blueberries$3.95
- Ramune Lychee$3.95
- Snapple Tea with Lemon$3.95
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Gingerale$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Green Tea Hot$2.00
- Green Tea Cold$2.95
- Sparkling Water$2.95
- Spring Water$2.00
Party Platters
- A. Mini Platter 炸1虾，4番薯$76.95
70 pieces. Spicy salmon roll, sweet potato roll, philadelphia roll, California roll, spicy tuna roll, alaskan roll, garden roll, avo-cu roll, crazy roll
- B. Vegetarian Platter 9番薯，3蘑菇$86.95
116 pieces. Mushrooms tempura roll, sweet potato roll *2, avocado roll *2, cucumber roll *2, avo-cu roll *2, garden roll *2, fruit roll *2, color vege roll, honey roll
- C. Makimono Platter 炸4虾$119.95
116 pieces. Eel-avocado roll *2, California roll*2, crazy roll *2, spicy tuna roll *2, spicy salmon roll *2, Yellowtail roll, rainbow roll, sunset roll, salmon roll, tuna roll
- D. Sushi & Maki Platter 炸1虾$149.95
100 pieces. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, fresh-water eel 5 pieces sushi each. Health ichiban roll, spicy salmon roll, eel avocado roll, California roll, spicy tuna roll, rainbow roll, salmon roll, crazy roll, tuna roll
- E. Sushi & Sashimi Platter 炸1虾$195.95
120 pieces. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, 5 pieces sashimi each. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, fresh-water eel, 4 pieces sushi each. Salmon monster roll, spicy salmon roll, eel avocado roll, Yellowtail roll, California roll, spicy t