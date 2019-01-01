Food Menu

Appetizers

Shrimp & Crab Cocktail Salad

Gulf jumbo shrimp, Maryland lump crab, avocado, pineapple salsa, pink sauce

Caprese Salad

Fresh heirloom tomatoes, fresh Italian buffalo mozzarella, EVOO, aged balsamic, touch of pesto

Beef Carpaccio

Thinly sliced raw beef tenderloin, orange segments, arugula, shaved Parmesan, Dijon vinaigrette

Grilled Octopus

Mediterranean octopus, black and green olives, tomatoes, arugula, roasted garlic sauce

Cream of Crab

Maryland lump crab meat, sherry wine, house focaccia

Entrees

Confit Duck with Orange & Polenta

$0.00

Confit Rohan duck leg, fresh orange sauce, creamy Italian polenta

Pasta Pesto Genovese with Lemon Chicken

$0.00

Fresh strozzapretti/troffi pasta with Pesto Genovese, EVOO, potatoes, green beans, grilled lemon chicken

Mignon with Rigatoni Tartuffata

$0.00

Grilled filet mignon tips with rigatoni pasta and tartuffata sauce (foie gras, black truffle)

Risotto Chesapeake

$0.00

Italian risotto with Maine lobster tail, Maryland lump crab meat, jumbo gulf shrimp

Honey Salmon with Touch of Citrus

$0.00

Honey citrus glazed Wild Alaskan King Salmon with crab mash, house vegetables

Filet Mignon with Gorgonzola Sauce

$0.00

8 oz grilled filet mignon with gorgonzola cheese cream sauce, crab mash, rapini

Desserts

Housemade Tiramisu

$0.00

Gelato Velanciana

$0.00

Foam of Crème Brulee

$0.00

Grilled House Donut with Vanilla Gelato & Blueberry Sauce

$0.00

SOFT OPENING

Soft Opening Combo

$35.00

Alcohol Menu

Italian Wine by the Glass

Prosecco, Maschio, Veneto, NV

$11.00+

Pinot Grigio, Cantine di Verona, Veneto, 2022

$12.00+

It has a straw like yellow hue, and has clear scents of pineapple, peach, apricot, broom and magnolia. On the palate it is soft, abundant and balanced, thus amplifying its olfactory qualities.

Chardonnay, Cantine di Verona, Veneto, 2022

$12.00+

Mabilia, Gaglioppo, Ippolito, Calabria, 2021

$12.00+

Deep pink. Red fruits, iron, violet and tobacco on the perfumed nose. Juicy, spicy and ripe, offering...

Montepulciano d’Abruzzo “Dama”, Marramiero, Abruzzo, 2020

$12.00+

The colour of Dama is ruby red intense with some dark red nuances, it has a good olfactory persistence tending to liquorice flavour. It is rich and harmonious on the palate. It can be served with everything, but it links perfectly with roasted and stewed meat, with salami, ham and cheese.

Marche Rosso, Sangiovese/Cabernet/Merlot, Fontezoppa, Marche, 2020

$11.00+

Dark ruby red with violet reflections, good consistency. Notes of red wild berries on the nose with hints of violets, roses, carnations and tobacco. A dry and enveloping flavour, with a nice freshness. Velvety tannin on the palate. Smooth and well poised with a long finish. Marche Rosso is made with 50% Sangiovese, 40% Cabernet Sauvignon and 10% Merlot. The wine is aged 3 months in stainless steel tanks and 12 months large oak casks.

Chianti DOCG, Fattoria Poggio Alloro , Toscana, 2020

$10.00+

Blend of Sangiovese, Canaiolo, Colorino and Ciliegiolo. Intense, deep ruby red with bouquet broad and elegant with pleasant odors of red fruit, cherry, blackcurrant and raspberry with final flowery notes of sweet violets. The taste is pleasantly tannic, dry, warm and full-bodied.

Super Tuscan “Mora del Roveto”, Usiglian del Vescovo, Toscana, 2019

$14.00+

Made with Sangiovese, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon; it is then left to age in oak barriques. A red wine with elegant aromas of red fruits which captivates with its decisive, enveloping character. Dark in colour with purple nuances. Intense on the nose with pronounced small red fruit notes. Soft and enveloping impact on the palate with a pleasant lingering finish. It goes perfectly with white and red meats and pasta.

Moscato d'Asti "Ciombo", Il Falchetto, Piemonte, 2022

$12.00+

Verdejo, Honora Vera, Rioja, Spain, 2022

$11.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Matua, New Zealand, 2021

$12.00+

Chardonnay, Greg Norman, California, 2020

$11.00+

Chardonnay, La Crema, Monterey, California, 2021

$12.00+

Cinque Terre, Bosco/Albarola/Vermentino, Cantina Cinque Terre, Italy, 2021

$88.00

Chianti DOCG, Fattoria Poggio Alloro , Toscana, 2020

$10.00+

Blend of Sangiovese, Canaiolo, Colorino and Ciliegiolo. Intense, deep ruby red with bouquet broad and elegant with pleasant odors of red fruit, cherry, blackcurrant and raspberry with final flowery notes of sweet violets. The taste is pleasantly tannic, dry, warm and full-bodied.

Super Tuscan “Mora del Roveto”, Usiglian del Vescovo, Toscana, 2019

$14.00+

Made with Sangiovese, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon; it is then left to age in oak barriques. A red wine with elegant aromas of red fruits which captivates with its decisive, enveloping character. Dark in colour with purple nuances. Intense on the nose with pronounced small red fruit notes. Soft and enveloping impact on the palate with a pleasant lingering finish. It goes perfectly with white and red meats and pasta.

Tempranillo, Honora Vera, Rioja, Spain, 2022

$11.00+

Pinot Noir, Joel Gott, California, 2020

$14.00+

Malbec, Colores del Sol, Argentina, 2020

$9.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Joel Gott, California, 2019

$14.00+

Cinque Terre, Muretti, Cantina Cinque Terre, Italy, 2018

$56.00

Around the World Wine by the Glass

Cocktails

Strawberry Cucumber Smash

$11.00

Paper Plane

$11.00

Lucky 8 Lemonade

$11.00

Siesta

$11.00

Soft Opening Cocktail

$11.00

Beers

Peroni

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Budweiser

$4.75

Stella Artois

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

Drink Menu

Fountain Drinks

Coke Zero

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Barqs Root Beer

$4.00

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$4.00

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Southern-style Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$4.00

San Pellegrino Water

$4.00

San Pellegrino Soda

$4.00