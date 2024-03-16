George Street Pub
FOOD
Small Plates
- Hand Dipped Chicken Strips$14.95
- Calamari$15.95
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
- George Street Wings$15.95
- Hummus & Toasted Pita$13.95
- Jalapeno Pank Encrusted Cheese Sticks$15.95
- Pecan Encrusted Chicken Strips$15.95
- Pesto Bruschetta$14.95
- Prince Edward Island Steamed Mussels$19.95
- Pub Chips$13.95
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$13.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00+
- Vegetable of the Day$8.00
- Waffle Fries$4.00+
- Elote Cup$7.95
- Jalepeno Cheese Curds$14.95
- Sriracha Chz Curds$16.95
- Garlic Chs Cdz$11.95
- Toasted Ravioli$8.95
Soup
Burgers
Big Plates
Salad/Wraps
Sandwiches
Specials
- Ruben sandwich 😎$16.25
- boild plate$18.95
- Special Brats$7.95
- BBQ Pull Pork$12.95
- fried shrimp$15.95
- Pretzel Stick$10.95
- special sandwich$14.95
- Steak Nachos$10.95
- Steak Tacos$12.00
- tacos tilapia$14.95
- Apple Pie$8.25
- Mini Tiramisu$8.95
- Ice Cream$5.95
- Milkshake$7.95
- Blood Orange Sorbet$8.25
- tilapia sandwiches$14.95
- Superman Sorbet$8.25
- Mac And Cheese$12.95
- Cheese Cake$18.95
- Corned Beef Platter$15.95
Family Style Menu
- 100 Wings$140.00
- 25 Wings$35.00
- 50 Wings$70.00
- Bruschetta Platter$30.00
- Bruschetta Platter with Avocado$36.00
- Bruschetta Platter with Bacon$36.00
- Bruschetta Platter with Bacon and Avocado$42.00
- Caesar Salad Platter$75.00
- Caesar Salad with Chicken$93.00
- Greek Salad Platter$85.00
- Greek Salad with Chicken$103.00
- Half Tray of Sweet Potato Fries$30.00
- Half Tray of Waffle Fries$30.00
- Hummus Platter$55.00
- Large BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches (20)$90.00
- Large Cheese Sticks (30)$60.00
- Large Chicken Strips (20)$50.00
- Large Mini Burgers or Mini Veggie Burgers (20)$80.00
- Large Pecan Chicken Strips (20)$50.00
- Pork Quesadilla Platter$45.00
- Small BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches (10)$40.00
- Small Cheese Sticks (15)$30.00
- Small Chicken Strips (10)$25.00
- Small Mini Burgers or Mini Veggie Burgers (10)$40.00
- Small Pecan Chicken Strips (10)$25.00
- Veggie Tray$50.00
- Mac And Cheese Platter$80.00
- Large Waffle Fries$55.00
- Large Sweet Potatoe Fries$55.00
St Pat's Food menu 2022
- Corned Beef Platter$15.95
- Reuben Sandwich$16.95
- Corned Beef Sandwich$12.95
- Fish and Chips$14.95
- Gsp Wings$11.95
- Pork Quesadilla$11.95
- Pub Chips$10.95
- Pizza Puff$5.00
- Hummus Plate$13.95
- Veggie Burger$12.95
- Caeser Salad$12.95
- sm sweet fries$3.00
- sm waffle fries$3.00
- Hot Dog Bar$8.00
- Pizza Buffet$5.00
- Wings (6)$5.00
- Nachos Game$5.00
- Pretzel with Cheese Game$5.00
- Hummus Game$5.00
- Loaded Fries Game$5.00
- Classic Burger NF Game$10.00
- Salad Game$10.00
- Wrap NF Game$10.00
- Domestic Bucket$20.00
- Import Bucket$25.00
- White Claw Bucket$30.00
- High Noon Bucket$35.00
- Sp Wings$12.00
- Sp Pretzel Sticks$6.00
- Sp Chicken Strips$12.00
- Ruben rolls$12.00
- corned beef bolied plate$19.95
Sauces
DRINKS
Draft Beer
- Allagash$7.00
- Old Irving Life Blood$7.00
- Zombie Dust$8.00
- hazy hero$7.00
- Lagunitas beast$8.00
- Miller Lt Draft$6.00
- freedom of speech$8.00
- Dogfish$8.00
- Son Of Juice$7.00
- Stella$7.00
- Pacifico$7.00
- 90 Min Ipa$9.00
- hofbrau$7.00
- moody tongue$7.00
- coors light Draught$5.00
- Half Acre Daisy Cutter$7.00Out of stock
- Guiness draft$7.00
- Begyle Dicey Riley$6.00
- coors green
- angry orchard
- green miller
- topo patties
- patty draft$10.00
Bottle Beer
- 312$6.00
- Ace Pear Cider$6.50
- All Day Ipa$6.00
- Angry Orchard$6.50
- Anti Hero$6.50
- Athletic Cerveza NA$6.50Out of stock
- Athletic IPA NA$6.00
- Bells Two Hearted$7.00
- Big Wave$7.00
- Blue Moon$7.00
- Brooklyn Hazy NA$6.00
- Brooklyn NA$6.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Busch Light$4.00
- Chicago Handshake$12.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Corona$8.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Delirium Noel$8.00
- Delirium Tremens$10.00
- Domestic Bucket$25.00
- Fat Tire$6.50
- Goose Ipa$6.00
- Guinness$7.00
- Guinness Zero$6.00
- Heineken$6.00
- High Noon Grapefruit$10.00
- High Noon Lemon$8.00Out of stock
- High Noon Peach$10.00
- High Noon Pineapple$10.00
- High Noon Watermelon$10.00
- Longboard$7.00
- Magners Cider$7.00Out of stock
- Maple Wood Pulaski Pils$6.00
- MGD$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Milk Stout Nitro$6.50
- Miller High Life$5.00
- Miller Lite Can$5.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Montuckey$6.00
- Nutrl Lemon$6.00
- Nutrl Orange$6.00
- Nutrl Pineapple$6.00
- Nutrl Watermelon$6.00
- Old Style$5.00
- Peach Rambler$6.00
- Pilsner Urquel$7.00
- Scrimshaw Pilsner$6.50
- Seattle Dry Cider$6.00
- Seattle Semi Sweet$7.50
- Sippin Pretty$6.50
- Tangerine Wheat$6.50
- Topo Chico$8.00
- Tripel Karmeliet$10.00
- White Claw Raspberry$6.50
- White Claw Watermelon$6.50
- White Claw-Black Cherry$6.50
- Wynk Cherry$10.00Out of stock
- Wynk Lime$10.00
- Wynk Mango$10.00
- Nutrl Cranberry$8.00
- high noon bucket (6)$40.00
Mixed Drinks
- patty bloody
- patty screwdriver
- patty titos
- patty mimosa
- Moscow Mule$11.00
- Amareto Sour$10.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Lemoncello Spritz$8.00
- Dirty Shirley$10.00
- Hot Toddy$11.00
- Irish Coffee$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- John Daly$10.00
- Long Island$16.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Manhattan$11.00
- Well Special$8.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Mixed Drinks$6.00
- Negroni$11.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- PALOMA$10.00
- Pineapple Rocks$10.00
- Vodka Lemonade Pint$8.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- $55 Premium Package / PP$55.00
- Tom Collins$11.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Orange Crush$11.00
- french 75$12.00
- french blonde$12.00
- patty mixed$12.00
Liquor
- Martell Vs$10.00
- Fernet$9.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Johny Walker Blue$25.00
- Korbel Brandy$10.00Out of stock
- Campari$10.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Gran Gala$9.00
- Dickel Bourbon$15.00
- Gentleman Jack$15.00
- Bombay$11.00
- Hendricks Gin$11.00
- Nolets$12.00
- Tanqueray Gin$11.00
- Well Gin$10.00
- Bacardi Rum$11.00
- Captain Morgan Rum$11.00
- Malibu$11.00
- Malibu Lime$11.00
- Myers$11.00
- Well Rum$10.00
- Diplomat$12.00
- Buchanan 12$12.00Out of stock
- Glenmorangie$11.00
- Johnny Black Blue$25.00
- Dewars$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$14.00Out of stock
- 1800 Reposado$11.00Out of stock
- 1800 Silver$11.00Out of stock
- Don Julio Repo$11.00Out of stock
- Don Julio Anejo$11.00Out of stock
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- Well Tequila$10.00
- Julio 1942$24.00
- 1800 Anejo$11.00Out of stock
- Casamigos$11.00
- Casamigos Anejo$12.00
- Well Vodka$10.00
- Titos$12.00
- Absolut$11.00
- Deep Eddy Gfrt$10.00
- Effen Black Cherry$11.00
- Effen Cucumber$11.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Ketel One Citroen$12.00Out of stock
- Ketel One Oranje$12.00Out of stock
- Smirnoff Blueberry$11.00Out of stock
- Smirnoff Cherry$11.00
- Smirnoff Citrus$11.00
- Smirnoff Grape$11.00Out of stock
- Smirnoff Peach$11.00Out of stock
- Smirnoff Raspberry$11.00
- Smirnoff Watermelon$11.00
- Titos Special$8.00
- Well Whiskey$10.00
- $10 U Call It Mix$10.00
- $5 U Call It Shot$5.00
- Angels Envy$12.00
- Tullamore Dew honey$10.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Blantons$20.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Bulleit$12.00
- Bulleit Rye$12.00
- Bushmills$11.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Five Trail$13.00
- Four Roses$13.00
- Howler Head$12.00
- Jameson$11.00
- Jack Bonded$15.00
- Knob Rye$12.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Jack Triple Mash$15.00
- Jefferson$11.00
- Jim Beam$11.00
- Jim Beam Peach$10.00
- Jim Beam Rye$11.00
- Knob Creek 9 yr$12.00
- Legent$12.00
- Macallan 12 Y$12.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Peerless Rye$14.00
- Powers Irish Gold$9.00
- Rabbit Hole$14.00
- Seagram 7$9.00
- Skrewball$11.00
- Southern Comfort$11.00
- Taylor Sm Barch$22.00
- Templeton Rye$13.00
- Tullamore Dew$9.00
- Weller Antique$25.00
- Weller Special$22.00
- Westward$11.00
- Woodinville Bourbon$13.00
- Yellow Spot 12 yr$12.00
- jameson orange$8.00
Wines
- Tortoise Cabernet Bottle$35.00
- btl Avalon Cab$35.00
- Btl Malbec Santa Julia$35.00
- Btl Angeline Pinot Noir$35.00
- Btl Zinfandel$49.00
- Tortoise Cabernet$10.00
- Angeline Pinot Noir$10.00
- Sin Zin Zinfandel$14.00
- Avalon Cab$12.00
- Santa Julia Malbec$10.00
- OB Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- Gruvi Red$8.00
- Prosseco Btl$35.00
- Shannon Ridge S.B Btl.$35.00
- Btl Angelina Chardonnay$35.00
- Morgan Chardonnay Btl$25.00
- Blt Loveblock S. B$42.00
- Btl Zonin prosecco$35.00
- Btl Wycliff Champagne$25.00
- La Marca Prosecco$10.00
- Glass Wycliff Champagne$5.00
- Angeline Chardonnay$12.00
- Riff Pinot Grigio$10.00
- LoveBlock Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- ZOE Rose$10.00
- Chardonnay Angelina Glass$12.00
- Prosseco Rose Gls$10.00
- Btl Riff Grigio$35.00
- Sp Rose$8.00
- Sp Red$6.00
- Jean-Louis Brut$7.00
- Gruvi Secco$8.00
Shot
- patty shots$10.00
- Don Julio Shot$12.00
- Casamigos Shot$12.00
- 1800 Shot$8.00Out of stock
- Dr. McGillicuddy$8.00
- Fernet$6.00
- Jager Shot$8.00
- Rumplemintz Shot$8.00
- Screwball$8.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Jim Beam Shot$8.00
- Jack Daniels Shot$8.00
- Jameson Shot$8.00
- Pickle Back Shot$8.00
- Bulleit Shot$8.00
- Makers Shot$8.00
- Apple Pie Shot$6.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- Green Tea Shot$8.00
- Pineapple Shot$6.00
- Bailys$8.00
- Malort$8.00
- Ketel Shot$8.00
- Titos Shot$8.00
- Tullamore Dew Shot$8.00
- Buffalo Shot$8.00
- Crown Shot$8.00Out of stock
- Tequila Shot$8.00
- Well Gin Shot$6.00
- Well Vodka Shot$5.00
- Well Whiskey Shot$6.00
- Captain Morgan Shot$8.00
- 1942$25.00
- Ravens Jello Shots$3.00
- Green Tea Shot$8.00
- Powers Shot$8.00
- Pink Whitney Shot$6.00
- Jamo Orange$6.00
- Vida Shot$8.00
- Malibu shot$6.00
- Tullamore Dew Honey Shot$6.00
- Goldschlager$8.00
Bomb Shots
Fountain
Energy/Other
Brunch Cocktails
Martinis
Milk/Coffee/Juice
Parties
Packages
Package Drinks
Drinks
Long Sleeved T-shirts
Hoodies
Youth T-shirts
Masks
Blanket
George Street Pub Location and Ordering Hours
(773) 661-6635
Open now • Closes at 3AM