ToGo Menu

Anitpasti

Homemade Garlic Focaccia and Meatballs

$14.00

Antipasti

Mozzarella Suppli and Red Sauce

$9.00

Parmesan-Garlic Fries

$9.00

Insalata

Kavanaugh Chopped with Chickpeas, Provolone, Red Peppers, Smoked Pepperoni, Romaine and House Italian

$10.00

Kavanaugh Chopped with Chickpeas, Provolone, Red Peppers, Smoked Pepperoni, Romaine and House Italian

$18.00

Tomato and Cucumber Panzanella with Salsa Verde, Pecorino and Mixed Herbs

$10.00

Tomato and Cucumber Panzanella with Salsa Verde, Pecorino and Mixed Herbs

$18.00

Amalfi Caesar with Parmesan and Lemon Breadcrumbs

$9.00

Amalfi Caesar with Parmesan and Lemon Breadcrumbs

$16.00

Driveway Pizzas

4 Cheese with Mozzarella, Aged Cheddar, Parmesan, Pecorino and Chili-Shallot Oil

$18.00

Smoked Pepperoni with Garlic and Extra Cheese

$19.00

House Sausage, Peppers, Sweet Onions and Mozzarella

$20.00

Yellow Squash, Garlic Cream, Black Pepper and Basil

$19.00

Pasta

Fettuccini & Mascarpone, Roast Garlic Alfredo

$22.00

Spaghetti, Meatballs and Red Wine Tomato Sauce

$26.00

Rigatoni and Spicy Vodka Sauce with Parmesan and Basil

$24.00

Spaghetti Bolognese with Herb and Lemon Breadcrumbs, Parmesan and Black Pepper

$27.00

George’s Lasagna

$26.00

Dolci

Gelato SM

$8.00

Gelato LG

$15.00

Amaretto & Dark Chocolate Tiramisu Doughnut

$7.00

Desserts and After-Dinner Drinks

Dolci

Gelato Sundae SM

$7.00

Gelato Sundae LG

$13.00

Amaretto and Dark Chocolate Tiramisu Doughnut

$7.00

Steamed Lemon Cake and Strawberry Conserva

$8.00

Negroni Milkshake

$16.00

Desserts Wines and Digestifs

Fernet-Branca

$10.00

Luxardo Amaro Abano

$10.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$10.00

Moscato BTL

$20.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Dr. Henderson

$12.00

Ketel Martini

$15.00

Coffee

French Press

$6.00

Espresso

$7.00

Cappuccino

$9.00

Macchiato

$8.00

Affogato

$9.50

Misc

Gratuity

One Dollar

$1.00