George's Deep Dish 6221 N Clark St
10" Deep Dish (Serves up to 2)
- 10" HALAS' Classic$27.00
Italian Sausage, Cremini Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers
- 10" ORWELL'S Farm$27.00
Cremini Mushrooms, Red Onions, Fire-Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta
- 10" CLOONEY's ER$27.00
Ezzo Cup+Char Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef Meatballs, Bacon
- 10" WEASLEY's Spicy Red Top$27.00
Italian Sausage, Fire-Roasted Red Peppers, Spicy Cherry Peppers, Ricotta
- 10" CARLIN's Layover$27.00
Pineapple Rings, Ezzo Cup+Char Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapeño Peppers, Grape Tomatoes
- 10" McFLY's Sci-Fi$27.00
Goat Cheese, Baby Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Castelvetrano Olives, Roasted Garlic
- 10" MICHAEL's S&M$27.00
Spaghetti, Beef Meatballs, Ricotta, Roasted Garlic
- 10" HARRISON's White Album$27.00
Spinach-Artichoke Dip, Roasted Garlic, (No Red Sauce)
- 10" Build-A-George$21.00
Cheese Deep Dish, Choose Your Own Toppings
14" Deep Dish (Serves up to 4)
- 14" HALAS' Classic$35.00
Italian Sausage, Cremini Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers
- 14" ORWELL'S Farm$35.00
Cremini Mushrooms, Red Onions, Fire-Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta
- 14" CLOONEY's ER$35.00
Ezzo Cup+Char Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef Meatballs, Bacon
- 14" WEASLEY's Spicy Red Top$35.00
Italian Sausage, Fire-Roasted Red Peppers, Spicy Cherry Peppers, Ricotta
- 14" CARLIN's Layover$35.00
Pineapple Rings, Ezzo Cup+Char Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapeño Peppers, Grape Tomatoes
- 14" McFLY's Sci-Fi$35.00
Goat Cheese, Baby Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Castelvetrano Olives, Roasted Garlic
- 14" MICHAEL's S&M$35.00
Spaghetti, Beef Meatballs, Ricotta, Roasted Garlic
- 14" HARRISON's White Album$35.00
Spinach-Artichoke Dip, Roasted Garlic, (No Red Sauce)
- 14" Build-A-George$26.00
Cheese Deep Dish, Choose Your Own Toppings
Tavern Thin (Serves up to 2)
Salad
- ARMANI's Salad$11.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, served with Caesar Dressing
- FEENY's Garden Salad$11.00
Romaine, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons, Choice of Dressing
- OF THE JUNGLE's Salad$14.00
Romaine, Baby Spinach, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Croutons, Choice of Dressing
- Extra Ranch Dressing$1.50
- Extra Champagne Vinaigrette$1.50
- Extra Caesar Dressing$1.50