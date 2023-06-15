GEORGIA BOY RIB SHACK- ATL 1958 Lakewood Avenue Southeast

Entrees

Sandwiches & Dawgs

Ga. Bull Dawgs (Plan)

$3.00

2 Beef Dawgs Ketchup, Mustard, Turk Chill, Cheese, Minced Onions & Fresh Slaw on Grilled Bun

Baby Back Rib Sandwich (Combo)

$15.00

Slow Smoked & Grilled Baby Back Ribs. 5 bones Served on warm Brioche Bun, Laced With LP Bbq Sauce & Pickle Spear Chose $23(combo) $25(dinner) $15(sand)

Ga Boy Sausage Dawg (Combo)

$8.00

Choice of Grilled Beef, Chicken, or Pork, Sausage Dawg on a grilled bun topped with ketchup, mustard, turk chili, cheese, onions, fresh slaw Choose to add: $13(combo)

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich (Combo)

$8.00

Smoked Chicken Thighs Simmered in LP Bbq Sauce & Served On Warm Brioche Bun, Topped With Fresh Slaw, Crisp Pickles, French Onions Choose to make it a combo for $15

Chicken or Steak Philly Quesadilla (Combo)

$13.00

Chicken or Steak Sautéed with Mushrooms, Tri-Peppers & Onions, 4 cheese Stuffed In a tortilla shell.

Beef Sausage Dawg (Combo)

$8.00

Wangs & Thangz

Smok'em Fried Wings Combo

$20.00

8 pc Split Wings- Marinated & Smoked to perfection, Deep Fried, Tossed in LP Bbq Sauce, served with a Pickle Spear

Southern Fried Tenders Combo

$18.00

Tenders Are "Hot Sauce Buttermilk Brined," Dredged In Southern Seasoned Flour, Deep Fried To Crispy Golden Crust.

Smoked BBQ Chicken Legs Combo

$16.00

Pop

Sprite (can soda)

Spirite

$1.00

Side Dishes

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.00

Pimento Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Southern Mustard Potato Salad

$4.00

Seasoned Crinkle Fries

$4.00

Hatties Brunswick Stew

$4.00

V.O.D Chefs Choice

$4.00

Lays (1oz) Chips

Bbq Chips

$1.50

Nacho’s

$7.00

