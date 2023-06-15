2x points for loyalty members
GEORGIA BOY RIB SHACK- ATL 1958 Lakewood Avenue Southeast
Entrees
Sandwiches & Dawgs
Ga. Bull Dawgs (Plan)
2 Beef Dawgs Ketchup, Mustard, Turk Chill, Cheese, Minced Onions & Fresh Slaw on Grilled Bun
Baby Back Rib Sandwich (Combo)
Slow Smoked & Grilled Baby Back Ribs. 5 bones Served on warm Brioche Bun, Laced With LP Bbq Sauce & Pickle Spear Chose $23(combo) $25(dinner) $15(sand)
Ga Boy Sausage Dawg (Combo)
Choice of Grilled Beef, Chicken, or Pork, Sausage Dawg on a grilled bun topped with ketchup, mustard, turk chili, cheese, onions, fresh slaw Choose to add: $13(combo)
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich (Combo)
Smoked Chicken Thighs Simmered in LP Bbq Sauce & Served On Warm Brioche Bun, Topped With Fresh Slaw, Crisp Pickles, French Onions Choose to make it a combo for $15
Chicken or Steak Philly Quesadilla (Combo)
Chicken or Steak Sautéed with Mushrooms, Tri-Peppers & Onions, 4 cheese Stuffed In a tortilla shell.
Beef Sausage Dawg (Combo)
Wangs & Thangz
Smok'em Fried Wings Combo
8 pc Split Wings- Marinated & Smoked to perfection, Deep Fried, Tossed in LP Bbq Sauce, served with a Pickle Spear
Southern Fried Tenders Combo
Tenders Are "Hot Sauce Buttermilk Brined," Dredged In Southern Seasoned Flour, Deep Fried To Crispy Golden Crust.
Smoked BBQ Chicken Legs Combo
Pop
Sprite (can soda)
Combos
