Georgia Boys BBQ Food Truck Greeley Food Truck
Brewery Menu
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Chopped chicken thighs on a brioche bun.
Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork on a brioche bun.
Hot Link Sandwich
Sliced hot links on a brioche bun
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Smoked turkey breast on a brioche bun
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Leaner cut brisket on a brioche bun.
Burnt End Brisket Sandwich
Fattier cut brisket on a brioche bun.
Hog Heaven
Georgia Boys Cheesesteak
Choice of chicken or brisket with melted cheddar-jack cheese, sauteed onions & peppers, served on a Philly roll.
Entrees
Hot Links Tacos
1/2 Slab Rib Plate
Served with two sides and Texas toast
1/3 Slab Rib Plate
Served with two sides and Texas toast
Burnt Ends Plate
Chicken Plate
Served with two sides and Texas toast
Hot Links Plate
Served with two sides and Texas toast
Pork Plate
Served with two sides and Texas toast
Sliced Brisket Plate
Served with two sides and Texas toast
Turkey Plate
Served with two sides and Texas toast
A La Carte Sides
2 Slices Bacon
BBQ Beans (GF) (DF)
With smoked meats and bacon. GF.
Bun
Cilantro Lime Slaw (GF)(DF)(V)
Traditional Coleslaw (GF)(DF)(V)
With Granny Smith apples. GF, V.
Gluten Free Bun
Mac n' Cheese (V)
V.
Potato Salad (GF)(DF)
Garnished with bacon. GF
Skillet Cornbread (V)
Glazed with honey butter. V.
Texas Toast
A La Carte BBQ
Beef Brisket Burnt Ends (Fattier Cut)
1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.
Beef Brisket Sliced (Leaner Cut)
1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.
Hot Links
1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.
Pulled Pork
1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.
Smoked Chicken Thighs (Chopped)
1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.
Smoked Turkey Breast
1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.
St. Louis Style Spare Ribs
1/2 Slab or Full Slab
Desserts
Apps
Business Park Menu
One Meat Plate
BBQ Tacos
Dawg Bowl
Sandwiches
A La Carte Meat
A La Carte Sides
Festival
A La Carte Sides
