Brewery Menu

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped chicken thighs on a brioche bun.

Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled pork on a brioche bun.

Hot Link Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced hot links on a brioche bun

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked turkey breast on a brioche bun

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$15.50

Leaner cut brisket on a brioche bun.

Burnt End Brisket Sandwich

$16.50

Fattier cut brisket on a brioche bun.

Hog Heaven

$18.00

Georgia Boys Cheesesteak

$15.00

Choice of chicken or brisket with melted cheddar-jack cheese, sauteed onions & peppers, served on a Philly roll.

Entrees

Hot Links Tacos

$12.00

1/2 Slab Rib Plate

$26.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

1/3 Slab Rib Plate

$20.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

Burnt Ends Plate

$20.00

Chicken Plate

$15.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

Hot Links Plate

$15.50

Served with two sides and Texas toast

Pork Plate

$15.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

Sliced Brisket Plate

$19.50

Served with two sides and Texas toast

Turkey Plate

$17.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

A La Carte Sides

2 Slices Bacon

$2.00

BBQ Beans (GF) (DF)

$4.25

With smoked meats and bacon. GF.

Bun

$1.00

Cilantro Lime Slaw (GF)(DF)(V)

$4.25+

Traditional Coleslaw (GF)(DF)(V)

$4.25+

With Granny Smith apples. GF, V.

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Mac n' Cheese (V)

$4.25+

V.

Potato Salad (GF)(DF)

$4.25+

Garnished with bacon. GF

Skillet Cornbread (V)

$4.25

Glazed with honey butter. V.

Texas Toast

$1.00

A La Carte BBQ

Beef Brisket Burnt Ends (Fattier Cut)

$8.50

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

Beef Brisket Sliced (Leaner Cut)

$8.50

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

Hot Links

$5.75

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

Pulled Pork

$5.50

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

Smoked Chicken Thighs (Chopped)

$5.50

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

Smoked Turkey Breast

$6.50

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

St. Louis Style Spare Ribs

$17.00

1/2 Slab or Full Slab

Desserts

Banana Puddin'

$6.50+

Vanilla pudding layered with fresh bananas, vanilla waffers, and fresh whipped cream. Yummy!

Apps

BBQ Nachos

$13.50

House fried tortilla chips topped with choice of pulled pork, chicken or beef brisket, queso blanco, green onion, pickled jalapenos, and fresh made pico de gallo. Sub Brisket + 3

Dawg Bowl

$11.00

Business Park Menu

One Meat Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$15.00

Chopped Chicken Plate

$15.00

Hot Link Plate

$15.00

Turkey Plate

$17.00

Third Slab of Ribs Plate

$20.00

Half Slab of Ribs Plate

$26.00

Brisket (Sliced) Plate

$19.50

Burnt Ends Plate

$20.00

BBQ Tacos

Brisket (Sliced) Tacos

$15.00

Burnt Ends Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Hot Links Tacos

$12.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

Hot Links Tacos

$12.00

Dawg Bowl

Brisket Sliced Bowl

$13.50

Burnt Ends Bowl

$14.50

Chopped Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Hot Links Bowl

$11.00

Pulled Pork Bowl

$11.00

Turkey Bowl

$11.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped chicken thighs on a brioche bun.

Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled pork on a brioche bun.

Hot Link Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced hot links on a brioche bun

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked turkey breast on a brioche bun

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$15.50

Leaner cut brisket on a brioche bun.

Burnt End Brisket Sandwich

$16.50

Fattier cut brisket on a brioche bun.

A La Carte Meat

Beef Brisket Burnt Ends (Fattier Cut)

$8.50

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

Beef Brisket Sliced (Leaner Cut)

$8.50

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

Hot Links

$5.75

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

Pulled Pork

$5.50

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

Smoked Chicken Thighs (Chopped)

$5.50

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

Smoked Turkey Breast

$6.50

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

St. Louis Style Spare Ribs

$17.00

1/2 Slab or Full Slab

A La Carte Sides

2 Slices Bacon

$2.00

BBQ Beans (GF) (DF)

$4.25

With smoked meats and bacon. GF.

Bun

$1.00

Cilantro Lime Slaw (GF)(DF)(V)

$4.25+

Traditional Coleslaw (GF)(DF)(V)

$4.25+

With Granny Smith apples. GF, V.

Mac n' Cheese (V)

$4.25+

V.

Potato Salad (GF)(DF)

$4.25+

Garnished with bacon. GF

Skillet Cornbread (V)

$4.25

Glazed with honey butter. V.

Texas Toast

$1.00

Festival

BBQ Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hot Links Sandwich

$13.00

Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Hot Links Tacos

$12.00

Dawg Bowl

Pork DB

$10.00

Hot Links DB

$10.00

Chicken DB

$10.00

A La Carte Sides

BBQ Beans (GF) (DF)

$4.25

With smoked meats and bacon. GF.

Bun

$1.00

Cilantro Lime Slaw (GF)(DF)(V)

$4.25+

Traditional Coleslaw (GF)(DF)(V)

$4.25+

With Granny Smith apples. GF, V.

Mac n' Cheese (V)

$4.25+

V.

Potato Salad (GF)(DF)

$4.25+

Garnished with bacon. GF

Skillet Cornbread (V)

$4.25

Glazed with honey butter. V.

A La Carte

Sides

Mac n' Cheese

$4.25+

BBQ Beans

$4.25+

Potato Salad

$4.25+

Cornbread

$4.25+

Traditional Slaw

$4.25+

Cilantro Lime Slaw (GF)(DF)(V)

$4.25+

Dessert

'Nanna Puddin'

$6.00+

Drinks

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50