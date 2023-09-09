Georgia Boys BBQ Food Truck The Outpost Food Truck
Brewery Menu
One Meat Plate
Sandwiches
Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork on a brioche bun.
Chicken Sandwich
Chopped chicken thighs on a brioche bun.
Hot Link Sandwich
Sliced hot links on a brioche bun
Turkey Sandwich
Smoked turkey breast on a brioche bun
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Leaner cut brisket on a brioche bun.
Burnt End Brisket Sandwich
Fattier cut brisket on a brioche bun.
Hog Heaven
Georgia Boys Cheesesteak
Choice of chicken or brisket with melted cheddar-jack cheese, sauteed onions & peppers, served on a Philly roll.
Jackfruit Sandwich
BBQ Tacos
Dawg Bowl
A La Carte Sides
Mac n' Cheese (V)
V.
BBQ Beans (GF) (DF)
With smoked meats and bacon. GF.
Cilantro Lime Slaw
Traditional Coleslaw (GF)(DF)(V)
With Granny Smith apples. GF, V.
Potato Salad (GF)(DF)
Garnished with bacon. GF
Skillet Cornbread (V)
Glazed with honey butter. V.
Bun
Texas Toast
Gluten Free Bun
2 Slices Bacon
A La Carte BBQ
Beef Brisket Burnt Ends (Fattier Cut)
1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.
Beef Brisket Sliced (Leaner Cut)
1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.
Hot Links
1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.
Pulled Pork
1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.
Smoked Chicken Thighs (Chopped)
1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.
Smoked Turkey Breast
1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.
St. Louis Style Spare Ribs
1/2 Slab or Full Slab
Desserts
Apps
