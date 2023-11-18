Georgia Comfort Kitchen 109 Traveler's Way
Appetizer
- Fried Green Tomato$11.00
bacon jam & pimento cheese
- Cornbread$6.00
peach cobbler butter & candied pecans
- Pimento Cheese$10.00
grilled bread, pickles, celery, ritz crackers, pickled onions
- Fried Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
cocktail sauce
- Collard Green Dip$11.00
Grilled Bread & Pork Rinds
- Crab Cake Appetizer$15.00
One Crab Cake, black eyed pea succotash and remoulade
- Pulled Pork Tatchos$14.00
tater tots, pulled pork, bbq bacon, cheese sauce. Topped with a jalapeno, tomato & pickled onion salsa & sour cream
- Popcorn Chicken Bites$10.00
signature GCK dipping sauce
- Fried Okra$8.00
with signature GCK dipping sauce
- Cheese Bites$10.00
Fried Wisconsin cheese bites and marinara
Soup & Salad
Signature Entree
- Fettuchini Alfredo$14.00
linguini in a creamy sauce with cherry tomatoes & broccolini
- Shrimp & Grits$18.00
andouille sausage, peppers, onions, bacon & sherry cream sauce
- Low Country Mac n Cheese$18.00
Macaroni and Cheese tossed with andouille sausage, shrimp, onions, peppers, corn, bacon & scallions
- Crab Cake Entree$28.00
Two Crab Cakes, collard greens, black eyed pea succotash & remoulade.
- Grilled Ribeye$32.00
mashed potatoes, broccolini, bourbon cream sauce
Entree with 2 sides
- Fried Shrimp$19.00
choice of 2 sides, + tartar sauce
- Fried Chicken$18.00
Breast, Leg, Thigh (no substitutions) & choice of 2 sides + hot honey glaze sauce on the side.
- Meatloaf$16.00
Topped with barbecue glaze, and choice of 2 sides.
- Country Fried Steak$16.00Out of stock
Served with 2 sides + caramelized onion gravy
Sandwich
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried Chicken Breast, pickles, shredded iceberg lettuce on a rustic brioche bun. Served with French fries
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Pulled Pork tossed in Carolina Barbecue Sauce. Topped with pickles, house slaw on a cornbread bun. Served with French fries
- Southern Grilled Cheese$13.00
pimento, sliced tomato, & spicy bacon jam on sourdough. Served with French fries
- Basic Smash Burger$12.00
Two plain beef patties cooked through on a buttery brioche, served with French fries.
- GCK Smash Burger$14.00
Our signature smash burger. 2 beef patties cooked through with grilled onions, American cheese, garlic aioli & pickles. Served with French fries
- Port City Smash Burger$14.00
2 beef patties cooked through, with bacon & cheddar cheese. Served with French Fries
- Chatham Smash Burger$15.00
2 beef patties cooked through with pimento cheese & a fried green tomato. Served with French fries
- Hangover Smash Burger$15.00
2 beef patties cooked through with American Cheese, bacon, jalapeno & a fried egg.