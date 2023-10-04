FOOD

Corn Bread

Three Corn Bread + Honey Butter

$3.45

Three homemade cornbread and honey butter.

Corn Bread + Honey Butter

$1.50

One homemade cornbread and honey butter.

Small Bites

Cajun Fries

$6.95

All cajun seasoned french fires

Garlic Fries

$6.95

Fresh mince garlic, herb seasend french fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Freshly seasoed sweet potato fries

Fried Pickles Basket

$8.95
Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.95

Freshly sliced green tomatoes, deep fried to order, served with side of lemon aioli

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

White meat chicken tenders coated with all seasoned cornmeal crust, served with side of fries

Chicken Wings

$10.95

Hearb seasoned party wings, deep fried, glazed with spicy, mild, bbq, lemong pepper or no sauce

Crispy Wings (breaded)

$10.95

Herb seasoned party wings, coated with signature cornmeal crust, served traditionally, or tossed over spicy, mild, bbq, or lemon pepper sauce

Half & Half Wings

$13.40

Hearb seasoned party wings, deep fried, glazed with spicy, mild, bbq, lemong pepper or no sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.95

Crispy fries loaded with slow simmered house made chili covered in cheese.

Pulled Pork Sliders (trio)

$11.95

Brioche bun filled with slow-roasted pork and generously slathered in our signature BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Slider (single)

$3.95

Brioche bun filled with slow-roasted pork and generously slathered in our signature BBQ sauce.

Piggy Cheese Fries

$10.95

Crispy fries loaded served under slow roasted BBQ pork covered in cheese.

Southern Yams Chicken Tenders

$11.95

White meat chicken tenders coated with all seasoned cornmeal crust, served with side of fries

Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Freshly fried shrimp over french fries, cocktail sauce dip.

Plate-up

Plate up served with choice of two soulful sides
Fried Chicken

$15.95

Herb seasoned dark meat, buttermilk, coated on all seasoned cornmeal crust

Grilled Tilapia

$16.95

Blackened seasned Tilapia, 8-9oz, grilled to order, topped w/ citrus mango salsa

Grilled Chicken Plate

$17.95

Grilled to order, herb seasoned, boneless chicken breast

Smothered Pork Chops

$18.95

Hand tossed and seasoned, pan fried, covered in bacon gravy

Fried Catfish

$19.95

Farm raised, 8-9oz, creole seasoned cornmeal crust

Blackend Catfish

$19.95

Blackened seasned Farmed Raised Catfish, 8-9oz, pan fried to order

Flat Iron Steak

$20.95

USDA choice, lean 6oz, grilled to order, topped w/ chimmichurri sauce

Tri-Tip

$26.95

1855 Black Angus Beef, lean 8oz, hand seasoned, grilled to order

St. Louis BBQ. Ribs (half rack)

$22.95

Half rack of slow roasted St. Louis cut BBQ pork ribs, glazed in signature bbq sauce

St. Louis BBQ. Ribs (full rack)

$37.95

Full rack of slow roasted St. Louis cut BBQ pork ribs, glazed in signature bbq sauce

Specialties

Fish & Grits

$14.95

Homemade grits served with fresh fried US farm raised catfish.

Chicken & Waffle

$15.95

Signature fried chicken, belgian waffle, maple syrup, creaming honey butter

Shrimp & Grits

$16.95

Homemade grits topped with creole sautéed shrimp and bell peppers.

Grilled Creole Shrimp

$17.95

Grilled to order creole shrimp skewer, with bell peppers and red onions, over cajun rice.

Blackend Chicken Pasta

$18.95

Grilled blackened chicken, served with white creole sauce, bell peppers and onions, over linguini noodles

Gretchen's Jambalaya

$19.95

Cooked to order with shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, over pasta or rice

Louisiana Tilapia & Shrimp

$20.95

Creole seasoned grilled tilapia and shrimp, tomato creole sauce, over rice

Gumbo

$21.95

Traditional savory roux broth, cooked with shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage. Served with garlic rice.

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Organic brioche, herb seasoned chicken, garlic mayo, spring mix, sliced tomatoes

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Organic brioche, house bbq, onion straws, spring mix, sliced tomatoes

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.95

Organic brioche, slow roasted, gently pulled pork, signature BBQ sauce

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Organic brioche, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, garlic mayo, spicy sauce

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$17.95

Ciabatta bread, Black Angus Choice, arugula, sliced tomatoes, garlic mayo, pesto sauce (contains nuts)

Po’Boy

Spicy Andouille Po'Boy

$12.95

French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, dejon mustard

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.95

French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, lemon aoli

Fried Catfish Po' Boy

$16.95

French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, tarter sauce

Salads

Georgia's House

$10.95

House salad features a refreshing blend of spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, and candied pecans (contains nuts). For an additional $5.95, you can add grilled chicken to make it a more satisfying and protein-packed meal.

Georgia's Blue

$15.95

Grilled blackened chicken, blue cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce, tomatoes

Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Sauteed Blackend Shrimp, Spring mix, roasted corn, red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mango sauce

Tri-Tip Salad

$17.95

Grilled to order Black Angus tri-tip, blue cheese, spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, red peppers, mandarin oranges

Chicken Buckets

Fried Chicken Bucket (4 legs & 4 Thighs)

$35.00

Bucket of fried chicken (4 legs & 4 thighs), plus two large soulful sides

Chicken Tenders Bucket (8 tenders)

$25.00

Bucket of fried chicken (8 chicken tenders), plus two large soulful sides.

Breast Bucket (6 boneless breast)

$41.00

Bucket of fried chicken (6 boneless breast), plus two large soulful sides.

Chicken & Fish Bucket (8 Fried Chicken & 8 Fried Catfish)

$75.00

Fried chicken and fried catfish bucket, choice of two large soulful sides, house salad and a half dozen of cornbread.

Soulful Sides

Three Corn Bread + Honey Butter

$3.45

Three homemade cornbread and honey butter.

Corn Bread (dozen)

$14.00
French Fries

$4.45

Crispy shoe string French fries, fried to order.

Mac & Cheese

$5.45

Creamy mac and cheese, made with a blend of flavorful cheeses.

Collard Greens

$4.95

Slow-simmered collard greens in a smoked turkey neck broth, seasoned to perfection.

Yams

$4.95

Candied yams, glazed with a sweet and buttery sauce.

Red Beans & Rice

$4.95

Classic red beans and rice, simmered to perfection with Andouille sausage and a medley of flavorful spices.

Seasonal Veggies

$4.95

A delightful steamed medley of cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, and string beans, lightly seasoned for a flavorful side vegetable dish.

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Creamy and refreshing coleslaw, made with crisp cabbage and dressed with a tangy sauce.

Baked Beans

$4.45

Southwest-style baked beans, slow-cooked with a blend of smoky spices and savory flavors.

Black Eyed Peas

$4.95

Savory black-eyed peas, slow-simmered with smoked turkey neck, creating a rich and flavorful dish.

Rice (Garlic)

$3.95

Fresh garlic-infused rice, cooked to perfection for a flavorful and aromatic side dish.

Corn On The Cobb

$4.95

Freshly cooked corn on the cob, slathered with creamy butter for a rich and indulgent side dish.

Potato Salad

$4.45

Homemade potato salad, made with tender potatoes, a creamy dressing, and a medley of flavorful ingredients.

Mashed-potatoes

$4.45

Creamy mashed potatoes, made with fluffy and smooth russet potatoes, served with your choice of savory gravy.

Chili

$4.95

Bacon Gravy

$3.45

House Gravy

$2.45
Small House Salad

$6.00

A refreshing house salad featuring a mix of spring greens, ripe tomatoes, sliced red onions, and candied pecans. Customize it with your choice of dressing for a delightful and flavorful starter.

Grits

$4.45

Creamy Southern-style grits, made with stone-ground corn and served as a comforting and delicious side dish.

One Waffle

$9.95

Classic Belgian waffle, light and fluffy with a crisp exterior, served with a delightful combination of honey butter and syrup for a truly indulgent treat.

Garlic Bread

$1.65

A slice of garlic bread, toasted to perfection, with a crispy crust and a flavorful garlic-infused center.

Onions Straws

$4.95

Crispy and golden onion rings, made with thinly sliced onions, lightly battered and fried to perfection.

Chili Mac

$6.45

Homemade chili and mac and cheese, combining the flavors of hearty chili and creamy macaroni and cheese for a comforting and satisfying dish.

Cajun Rice

$4.45

Flavorful Cajun rice, cooked with a blend of aromatic spices and herbs, sautéed bell peppers, and onions, creating a savory and zesty side dish.

Gumbo (cup)

$7.45

A delicious cup of gumbo, a traditional Louisiana roux-based stew with a rich and flavorful broth, slow-simmered to perfection with Andouille sausage, shrimp, and okra, creating a delightful blend of flavors and textures.

Bowls

Hoppin' John Bowl

$11.95

Slow simmered black eye peas, deboned smoked turkey neck, served with garlic rice

Red Beans & Rice Bowl

$12.95

slow simmered red beans, andouille and mild italian sauce, served with garlic rice

Chili Mac Bowl

$13.95

Golden creamy mac and cheese, served over homemade chili

Desserts

Peach Cobbler (slice)

$9.95

Homemade rustic style peach cobbler

Sweet Potato Pie (slice)

$4.95

Homemade sweet potato pie.

Lemon Cake (slice)

$4.45

Homemade lemon cake.

Pound Cake (slice)

$4.45

Homemade pound cake.

Ice Cream

$3.95

DRINK

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$3.45

Sweet Tea

$3.45

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.75

Original Lemonade (No Refills)

$3.45

Strawberry Lemonade (No Refills)

$3.45

Bottled Drinks

Coke in a Bottle

$5.95

Fanta in a Bottle

$3.95

Sparkling Water

$4.95

Bottle Watter

$3.95

MERCHANDISE

Georgia's T-Shirt

$16.00

Georgia's Hoodie

$34.00

Georgia's Beanie

$18.00

Georgia's Hat

$18.00