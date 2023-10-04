Georgia's Restaurant Eastvale Gateway
Corn Bread
Small Bites
Cajun Fries
All cajun seasoned french fires
Garlic Fries
Fresh mince garlic, herb seasend french fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Freshly seasoed sweet potato fries
Fried Pickles Basket
Fried Green Tomatoes
Freshly sliced green tomatoes, deep fried to order, served with side of lemon aioli
Chicken Tenders
White meat chicken tenders coated with all seasoned cornmeal crust, served with side of fries
Chicken Wings
Hearb seasoned party wings, deep fried, glazed with spicy, mild, bbq, lemong pepper or no sauce
Crispy Wings (breaded)
Herb seasoned party wings, coated with signature cornmeal crust, served traditionally, or tossed over spicy, mild, bbq, or lemon pepper sauce
Half & Half Wings
Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy fries loaded with slow simmered house made chili covered in cheese.
Pulled Pork Sliders (trio)
Brioche bun filled with slow-roasted pork and generously slathered in our signature BBQ sauce.
Pulled Pork Slider (single)
Brioche bun filled with slow-roasted pork and generously slathered in our signature BBQ sauce.
Piggy Cheese Fries
Crispy fries loaded served under slow roasted BBQ pork covered in cheese.
Southern Yams Chicken Tenders
Shrimp Basket
Freshly fried shrimp over french fries, cocktail sauce dip.
Plate-up
Fried Chicken
Herb seasoned dark meat, buttermilk, coated on all seasoned cornmeal crust
Grilled Tilapia
Blackened seasned Tilapia, 8-9oz, grilled to order, topped w/ citrus mango salsa
Grilled Chicken Plate
Grilled to order, herb seasoned, boneless chicken breast
Smothered Pork Chops
Hand tossed and seasoned, pan fried, covered in bacon gravy
Fried Catfish
Farm raised, 8-9oz, creole seasoned cornmeal crust
Blackend Catfish
Blackened seasned Farmed Raised Catfish, 8-9oz, pan fried to order
Flat Iron Steak
USDA choice, lean 6oz, grilled to order, topped w/ chimmichurri sauce
Tri-Tip
1855 Black Angus Beef, lean 8oz, hand seasoned, grilled to order
St. Louis BBQ. Ribs (half rack)
Half rack of slow roasted St. Louis cut BBQ pork ribs, glazed in signature bbq sauce
St. Louis BBQ. Ribs (full rack)
Full rack of slow roasted St. Louis cut BBQ pork ribs, glazed in signature bbq sauce
Specialties
Fish & Grits
Homemade grits served with fresh fried US farm raised catfish.
Chicken & Waffle
Signature fried chicken, belgian waffle, maple syrup, creaming honey butter
Shrimp & Grits
Homemade grits topped with creole sautéed shrimp and bell peppers.
Grilled Creole Shrimp
Grilled to order creole shrimp skewer, with bell peppers and red onions, over cajun rice.
Blackend Chicken Pasta
Grilled blackened chicken, served with white creole sauce, bell peppers and onions, over linguini noodles
Gretchen's Jambalaya
Cooked to order with shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, over pasta or rice
Louisiana Tilapia & Shrimp
Creole seasoned grilled tilapia and shrimp, tomato creole sauce, over rice
Gumbo
Traditional savory roux broth, cooked with shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage. Served with garlic rice.
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Organic brioche, herb seasoned chicken, garlic mayo, spring mix, sliced tomatoes
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Organic brioche, house bbq, onion straws, spring mix, sliced tomatoes
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Organic brioche, slow roasted, gently pulled pork, signature BBQ sauce
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Organic brioche, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, garlic mayo, spicy sauce
Tri-Tip Sandwich
Ciabatta bread, Black Angus Choice, arugula, sliced tomatoes, garlic mayo, pesto sauce (contains nuts)
Po’Boy
Spicy Andouille Po'Boy
French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, dejon mustard
Shrimp Po' Boy
French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, lemon aoli
Fried Catfish Po' Boy
French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, tarter sauce
Salads
Georgia's House
House salad features a refreshing blend of spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, and candied pecans (contains nuts). For an additional $5.95, you can add grilled chicken to make it a more satisfying and protein-packed meal.
Georgia's Blue
Grilled blackened chicken, blue cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce, tomatoes
Shrimp Salad
Sauteed Blackend Shrimp, Spring mix, roasted corn, red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mango sauce
Tri-Tip Salad
Grilled to order Black Angus tri-tip, blue cheese, spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, red peppers, mandarin oranges
Chicken Buckets
Fried Chicken Bucket (4 legs & 4 Thighs)
Bucket of fried chicken (4 legs & 4 thighs), plus two large soulful sides
Chicken Tenders Bucket (8 tenders)
Bucket of fried chicken (8 chicken tenders), plus two large soulful sides.
Breast Bucket (6 boneless breast)
Bucket of fried chicken (6 boneless breast), plus two large soulful sides.
Chicken & Fish Bucket (8 Fried Chicken & 8 Fried Catfish)
Fried chicken and fried catfish bucket, choice of two large soulful sides, house salad and a half dozen of cornbread.
Soulful Sides
Three Corn Bread + Honey Butter
Three homemade cornbread and honey butter.
Corn Bread (dozen)
French Fries
Crispy shoe string French fries, fried to order.
Mac & Cheese
Creamy mac and cheese, made with a blend of flavorful cheeses.
Collard Greens
Slow-simmered collard greens in a smoked turkey neck broth, seasoned to perfection.
Yams
Candied yams, glazed with a sweet and buttery sauce.
Red Beans & Rice
Classic red beans and rice, simmered to perfection with Andouille sausage and a medley of flavorful spices.
Seasonal Veggies
A delightful steamed medley of cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, and string beans, lightly seasoned for a flavorful side vegetable dish.
Cole Slaw
Creamy and refreshing coleslaw, made with crisp cabbage and dressed with a tangy sauce.
Baked Beans
Southwest-style baked beans, slow-cooked with a blend of smoky spices and savory flavors.
Black Eyed Peas
Savory black-eyed peas, slow-simmered with smoked turkey neck, creating a rich and flavorful dish.
Rice (Garlic)
Fresh garlic-infused rice, cooked to perfection for a flavorful and aromatic side dish.
Corn On The Cobb
Freshly cooked corn on the cob, slathered with creamy butter for a rich and indulgent side dish.
Potato Salad
Homemade potato salad, made with tender potatoes, a creamy dressing, and a medley of flavorful ingredients.
Mashed-potatoes
Creamy mashed potatoes, made with fluffy and smooth russet potatoes, served with your choice of savory gravy.
Chili
Bacon Gravy
House Gravy
Small House Salad
A refreshing house salad featuring a mix of spring greens, ripe tomatoes, sliced red onions, and candied pecans. Customize it with your choice of dressing for a delightful and flavorful starter.
Grits
Creamy Southern-style grits, made with stone-ground corn and served as a comforting and delicious side dish.
One Waffle
Classic Belgian waffle, light and fluffy with a crisp exterior, served with a delightful combination of honey butter and syrup for a truly indulgent treat.
Garlic Bread
A slice of garlic bread, toasted to perfection, with a crispy crust and a flavorful garlic-infused center.
Onions Straws
Crispy and golden onion rings, made with thinly sliced onions, lightly battered and fried to perfection.
Chili Mac
Homemade chili and mac and cheese, combining the flavors of hearty chili and creamy macaroni and cheese for a comforting and satisfying dish.
Cajun Rice
Flavorful Cajun rice, cooked with a blend of aromatic spices and herbs, sautéed bell peppers, and onions, creating a savory and zesty side dish.
Gumbo (cup)
A delicious cup of gumbo, a traditional Louisiana roux-based stew with a rich and flavorful broth, slow-simmered to perfection with Andouille sausage, shrimp, and okra, creating a delightful blend of flavors and textures.