Pizza Navona
Food
Antipasti
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.00
A luxurious blend of spinach, artichoke, and cheese. Served with garlic bread
- Fried Ravioli$11.00
Served with parmesan and our homemade marinara
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
Our homemade Italian classic. Six hand-battered pieces served with marinara sauce
- Calamari$11.00
Served with a homemade garlic basil aioli sauce
- Caprese Salad$9.00
Our homemade fresh mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar glaze
- Stuffed Mushrooms$11.00
Baked mushroom caps stuffed with cream cheese, fresh parsley, dried onions, garlic and a dash of cayenne
- Pizza Bread$9.00
Insalada
- Full Antipasto$12.00
Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini served on a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
- Half Antipasto$7.00
Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini served on a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
- Full Garden Salad$12.00
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, artichoke hearts, black olives, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
- Half Garden Salad$7.00
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, artichoke hearts, black olives, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
- Full Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
An Italian classic topped with grilled chicken; served with garlic bread -
- Half Chicken Caesar Salad$7.00
An Italian classic topped with grilled chicken; served with garlic bread -
- Full Caesar Salad$10.60
- Half Caesar Salad$5.75
Sides & More
Specialty Sandwiches
- Meatball Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Homemade Italian meatballs with mozzarella and marinara sauce
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Breaded chicken breast patty with mozzarella and marinara sauce -
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$12.00
Italian sausage (mild or spicy), a touch of marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Pesto Veggie Sandwich$12.00
Pesto Sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onions, toasted then topped with tomato, lettuce and Italian dressing
- Chicken Navona Sandwich$12.00
Breaded chicken breast with ham, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing
- Italian Navona Sandwich$12.00
Ham, Pepperoni, and Salami, comes with mayo, mustard, onion, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, and Italian dressing
- Italian Beef Sandwich$12.00
Thinly sliced roast beef, dipped in Au Jus with onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese
10" Personal Pizzas
- 10" Basic Cheese$11.00
Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients
- 10" Classic Pepperoni$12.00
The classic pepperoni pizza
- 10" Sausage & Mushroom$13.00
Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom
- 10" Meat Lover’s$17.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs
- 10" Navona Supremo$17.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions
- 10" Hawaiian$13.00
Ham and Pineapple
- 10" Very Veggie$16.00
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers
- 10" Pesto Veggie$18.00
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion
- 10" Piazza Bianca$13.00
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
- 10" Garlic Navona$15.00
Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes
- 10" Margherita$13.00
Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base
14" Medium Pizzas
- 14" Basic Cheese$15.00
Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients
- 14" Classic Pepperoni$17.00
The classic pepperoni pizza
- 14" Sausage & Mushroom$18.00
Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom
- 14" Meat Lover’s$25.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs
- 14" Navona Supremo$25.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions
- 14" Hawaiian$18.00
Ham and Pineapple
- 14" Very Veggie$23.00
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers
- 14" Pesto Veggie$25.00
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion
- 14" Piazza Bianca$18.00
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
- 14" Garlic Navona$20.00
Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes
- 14" Margherita$18.00
Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base
- 14" Half/Half Pizza$1.00
16" Large Pizzas
- 16" Basic Cheese$17.00
Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients
- 16" Classic Pepperoni$19.00
The classic pepperoni pizza
- 16" Sausage & Mushroom$21.00
Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom
- 16" Meat Lover’s$29.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs
- 16" Navona Supremo$29.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions
- 16" Hawaiian$21.00
Ham and Pineapple
- 16" Very Veggie$25.00
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers
- 16" Pesto Veggie$29.00
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion
- 16" Piazza Bianca$20.00
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
- 16" Garlic Navona$23.00
Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes
- 16" Margherita$21.00
Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base
- 16" Half/Half Pizza$1.00
Calzones
Pastas
- Lasagna$15.00
Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese; layered with beef and our marinara sauce; served with garlic bread
- Spaghetti With Meatballs$14.00
Imported Italian spaghetti, served with our homemade marinara sauce, meatballs and garlic bread
- Spaghetti With Marinara$10.00
Imported Italian spaghetti, served with our homemade marinara sauce and garlic bread
- Chicken Parmesan Dinner$15.00
Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of pasta and topped with mozzarella and marinara
- Creamy Pesto Spaghetti$14.00
Spaghetti topped with creamy basil pesto, heirloom tomato, fresh chopped basil and olive oil; served with garlic bread
- Mediterranean Pasta$15.00
Pesto spaghetti topped with fresh tomato, garlic, black olives, feta and artichokes; served with garlic bread
- Chicken Alfredo$16.00
Our homemade sauce over fettuccine, topped w/ grilled chicken and fresh parmesan; served with garlic bread
- “Spicy” Shrimp Alfredo$16.00
Using smoked paprika, ancho chile and cayenne, this dish is smoking hot! Available with grilled chicken instead
- "Spicy" Chicken Alfredo$16.00
Using smoked paprika, ancho chile and cayenne, this dish is smoking hot!
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.00
Our homemade sauce over fettuccine, topped with fresh parmesan; served with garlic bread
- Butter Noodles$8.40
Half Pastas
- Half Spaghetti With Meatballs$7.00
- Half Spaghetti With Marinara$5.50
- Half Chicken Parmesan Dinner$7.50
- Half Creamy Pesto Spaghetti$7.00
- Half Mediterranean Pasta$7.50
- Half Chicken Alfredo$8.00
- Half “Spicy” Shrimp Alfredo$8.00
- Half Fettuccine Alfredo$6.50
- Half Butter Noodles$5.00
- Half "Spicy" Chicken Alfredo$8.00