Gere Coffee & Ice Cream 14565 e alameda ave
Beverages
Double espresso
$3.50
americano
$4.00+
machiato
$4.50
cortado
$4.00
cappuccino
$4.75
Mocha
$5.00+
White Mocha
$5.00+
latte
$4.50+
con panna
$4.00
hot chocolate
$4.50
matcha
$5.00
tea
$3.50
chai
$4.50
ice coffee
$5.00
brew coffee
$3.75
affogato
$8.50
Caramel macchiato
$5.50
Flat white
$4.60
coffee refill
$1.00
milkshake
milkshake 1
$9.00
pastries
$2.00
pound cake
$2.00
muffins
$3.75
burrito
ice cream
single
$6.50
double
$7.50
banana split
$10.00
blended drinks
$5.50
kids
$5.50
cone
$0.75
(720) 412-8108
14515e East Alameda Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
