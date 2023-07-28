Food Menu

Appetizers

Fried Vegetable Spring Rolls (V)

$6.00

4 pieces Carrot, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms and glass noodles in crispy pastry shells

Shrimp Rolls

$8.00

4 pieces Plump crisped rolls of shrimp and chicken served with sweet chili sauce on the side

Fresh Summer Rolls - Thai Style (V)

$8.00

Lettuce, avocado, mango, carrot, tofu and mint surrounded in fresh rice wrapper

Kanom Jeeb

$8.00

4 pieces Steamed dumplings with marinated minced chicken, shiitake mushrooms; served with sweet soy sauce

Emerald Buddha Dumplings (V)

$7.00

5 pieces Steamed dumplings of fresh spinach, carrots and snow peas, served with sweet soy sauce

Chicken Satay

$9.00

4 pieces Marinated strips of white-meat chicken with Thai yellow curry powder, grilled to perfection; served with peanut sauce

Curry Puffs

$8.00

4 pieces Crispy Thai pastry w/ minced chicken, potato, onion & Thai spices. Served with tangy "a-jad" cucumber sauce.

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Freshly cut and breaded calamari, golden crisped and served with sweet chili sauce

Golden Tofu (V)

$6.00

Rice-flour battered tofu, lightly crisped and served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts

Chicken Wings

$10.00

5 pieces Fried chicken wings, Thai style, served with sweet chili sauce

Chive Pancake (V)

$8.00

Fried chives in dough served with sweet soy sauce

Salad & "Yaam"

Som Tam (Papaya Salad)

$10.00

Green papaya, string beans, carrot, tomato, peanut and chili tossed in a lime based dressing.

Mango Salad

$12.00

Sliced young mangoes, avocado, red onion, scallion, cashew nuts, carrot, cilantro and lime

Beef Salad

$12.00

Sliced beef, red onion, scallion, cucumber, tomato, carrot and rice powder tossed in a lime based dressing *Spicy

Duck Salad

$15.00

Shredded duck, red onion, scallion, tomato, pineapple, cashew nut, roasted chili paste, cilantro, lime **Spicy

Laab Kai

$12.00

Ground chicken, red onion, scallions, carrot, rice powder, in a lime based dressing *Spicy

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, fried tofu, avocado, with a creamy peanut dressing

Seafood Entrees

Pad Cha 🌶️ 🌶️ 🌶️

$23.00

Mixed seafood with bell pepper, onion, string bean, red curry paste, krachai, baby corn and black peppercorns. 🌶️ 🌶️ 🌶️

Pla Rad Prik 🌶️ 🌶️

$32.00

🌶️ 🌶️ Crispy whole red snapper with a spicy rich garlic and chili sauce

Mamuang Salmon

$28.00

Grilled salmon draped in tangy pre-ripe, young mango salsa

Shue-Shee Salmon 🌶️

$26.00

🌶️ An aromatic and spicy red curry served with vegetables dressed over a grilled salmon

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$19.00

Fried Rice

Bangkok Fried Rice

$13.00+

Bangkok style fried rice with egg, Asian broccoli, roasted tomato, white onion, scallion and garlic

Basil Fried Rice

$13.00+

With chili pepper, basil, onion, string beans, bell peppers and eggs

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00+

With chopped pineapple, scallion, white onion, cashew nut, egg and tomatoes

Meat Entrees

Grilled Pork Chop

$23.00

Marinated Thai Short Spare Ribs

$24.00

Crispy Pork "Prik Khing" 🌶️ 🌶️

$24.00

Crispy Pork Chinese Broccoli "Kana Moo Crob"

$24.00

Gai Yang with SomTum

$25.00

Duck Tamarind

$24.00

Duck Basil 🌶️

$24.00

Roasted Duck Red Curry 🌶️

$24.00

Soups

Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Vegetables

Tom Yum 🌶️ 🌶️

$7.00

Tom Kha (V)

$7.00

Tofu Woon Sen (V)

$7.00

Thai Curries

Served with jasmine rice

Thai Green Curry pepper 🌶️🌶️

$15.00+

Thai Red Curry🌶️🌶️

$15.00+

Massamam Curry🌶️

$15.00+

Panang Curry🌶️

$15.00+

Vegetarian

Eggplant Delight 🌶️🌶️

$16.00

Vegetable Medley

$16.00

Basil Garden🌶️

$16.00

Pad Prik Khing Mock Duck🌶️🌶️

$18.00

Rama Tofu

$16.00

Traditional Thai Entrees

Spicy Basil "Kra Prao" 🌶️ 🌶️

$15.00+

Ginger "Pad Khing"

$15.00+

Sweet & Sour "Pad Praew Awan"

$15.00+

Garlic Pepper "Pad Gra Tiem"

$15.00+

Cash Nut "Pad Med Mamuang" 🌶️

$15.00+

Mixed Vegetables "Pad Pak"

$15.00+

Noodles

Pad Thai

$13.00+

Drunken Noodles "Pad Kee Mao"

$13.00+

Pad See-Ew

$13.00+

Kua Gai

$13.00+

Pad Woon Sen

$13.00+

Tom Yam Noodle Soup 🌶️ 🌶️

$13.00+

Sides & Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Water

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Lychee Juice

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Coconut Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed Fresh Vegetables

$7.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Saltzer

$2.00

