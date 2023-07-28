Get Thai 431 Merrick Road
Food Menu
Appetizers
Fried Vegetable Spring Rolls (V)
4 pieces Carrot, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms and glass noodles in crispy pastry shells
Shrimp Rolls
4 pieces Plump crisped rolls of shrimp and chicken served with sweet chili sauce on the side
Fresh Summer Rolls - Thai Style (V)
Lettuce, avocado, mango, carrot, tofu and mint surrounded in fresh rice wrapper
Kanom Jeeb
4 pieces Steamed dumplings with marinated minced chicken, shiitake mushrooms; served with sweet soy sauce
Emerald Buddha Dumplings (V)
5 pieces Steamed dumplings of fresh spinach, carrots and snow peas, served with sweet soy sauce
Chicken Satay
4 pieces Marinated strips of white-meat chicken with Thai yellow curry powder, grilled to perfection; served with peanut sauce
Curry Puffs
4 pieces Crispy Thai pastry w/ minced chicken, potato, onion & Thai spices. Served with tangy "a-jad" cucumber sauce.
Crispy Calamari
Freshly cut and breaded calamari, golden crisped and served with sweet chili sauce
Golden Tofu (V)
Rice-flour battered tofu, lightly crisped and served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts
Chicken Wings
5 pieces Fried chicken wings, Thai style, served with sweet chili sauce
Chive Pancake (V)
Fried chives in dough served with sweet soy sauce
Salad & "Yaam"
Som Tam (Papaya Salad)
Green papaya, string beans, carrot, tomato, peanut and chili tossed in a lime based dressing.
Mango Salad
Sliced young mangoes, avocado, red onion, scallion, cashew nuts, carrot, cilantro and lime
Beef Salad
Sliced beef, red onion, scallion, cucumber, tomato, carrot and rice powder tossed in a lime based dressing *Spicy
Duck Salad
Shredded duck, red onion, scallion, tomato, pineapple, cashew nut, roasted chili paste, cilantro, lime **Spicy
Laab Kai
Ground chicken, red onion, scallions, carrot, rice powder, in a lime based dressing *Spicy
Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, fried tofu, avocado, with a creamy peanut dressing
Seafood Entrees
Pad Cha 🌶️ 🌶️ 🌶️
Mixed seafood with bell pepper, onion, string bean, red curry paste, krachai, baby corn and black peppercorns. 🌶️ 🌶️ 🌶️
Pla Rad Prik 🌶️ 🌶️
🌶️ 🌶️ Crispy whole red snapper with a spicy rich garlic and chili sauce
Mamuang Salmon
Grilled salmon draped in tangy pre-ripe, young mango salsa
Shue-Shee Salmon 🌶️
🌶️ An aromatic and spicy red curry served with vegetables dressed over a grilled salmon
Crab Meat Fried Rice
Fried Rice
Bangkok Fried Rice
Bangkok style fried rice with egg, Asian broccoli, roasted tomato, white onion, scallion and garlic
Basil Fried Rice
With chili pepper, basil, onion, string beans, bell peppers and eggs
Pineapple Fried Rice
With chopped pineapple, scallion, white onion, cashew nut, egg and tomatoes
Meat Entrees
Soups
Thai Curries
Vegetarian
Traditional Thai Entrees
Noodles
Sides & Beverages
