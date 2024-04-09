During our opening week, our menu and availability is limited. Check back soon as we roll out the complete menu!
Honey’s Fried Chicken Palace
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
- The Classic$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
- The Hot Honey$12.00
Spicy honey drizzle, shaved white onion, sweet pickles, butter
- The El Santanico$12.00
Ghost chile wing sauce, house blue cheese, shreddy letty, tomato, pickled jalapeños
- The China Fortune$12.00
General Tso's bath, house slaw, chopped peanuts, Chinese hot mustard aioli
- The Pterodactyl$12.00
50/50 teriyaki/buffalo bath, slaw, bacon fat roasted pineapple, chopped peanuts, Chinese hot mustard aioli
- The Stinger$12.00
50/50 barbecue/hot honey bath, sweet pickles, Alabama white, roasted jalapeño parmesan spread
- The Tikka Clucka$12.00
Tikka masala bath, pickled red onions, crumbled feta, shreddy letty, garlic achaar aioli
- The Nashville Hot$12.00
Cayenne bath, Alabama white, sweet pickles, shredded romaine
- The Mustard Courage$12.00
Honey mustard bath, white cheddar, mayo, shreddy letty, shaved white onion