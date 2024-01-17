Stuffed Burritos 13920 I-35 Frontage Rd
Burritos
- California$15.99
Our signature burrito! Your choice of tender, marinated carne asada steak or chicken. Wrapped together with fresh cut seasoned fries, three cheese blend, crema, pico de gallo, and drizzled with our Cali House Sauce.
- Cali Twist$15.99
A twist on a cali classic! This burrito combines your choice of carne asada or chicken, bacon, curly fries, our three cheese blend, and drizzled in our house cali sauce.
- Surf and Turf$16.99
A mouthwatering blend of land and sea, this burrito pairs up our tender, marinated asada steak with seasoned grilled shrimp. Wrapped together with seasoned fries, three cheese blend, crema, pico de gallo, and drizzled with our Cali House Sauce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.99
One of our newest creations! Grilled chicken, curly fries, shredded cheese, bacon, guacamole, tomato, and ranch pair together for a savory burrito.
- Cluck It$14.99
A southern twist on a Cali classic! This burrito combines tender, breaded, chicken strips with seasoned fries, our melted three cheese blend, and drizzled with our Cali House Sauce. Get it smothered in our Spicy seewalk sauce if you think you can handle the heat!
Loaded Munchies
- Cali Style Loaded Fries$15.99
A pile of our seasoned fries, topped with your choice of meat, three cheese blend, pico de gallo, quacamole, sour cream, and drizzled with our Cali house sauce.
- Cali Style Loaded Nachos$15.99
A pile of our fresh tortilla chips, topped with your choice of meat, three cheese blend, pico de gallo, quacamole, sour cream, and drizzled with our Cali house sauce.
- Curly Loaded Bacon Fries$15.99
Our season curly fries, topped with queso, shredded cheese, asada, bacon, and drizzled in our house cali sauce.
- Quesadilla Stacker$15.99
Our large, crispy quesadilla. Lightly grilled and stuffed with your choice of meat, covered in our melted three cheese blend, and drizzled with our house Cali sauce. Comes with side of guacamole and sour cream.
Stuffed Extras
- Stuffed Queso$8.99
Our house Boars Head three cheese queso blend, topped with cilantro, cotija, and a drizzle of Sriracha . Comes with a side of our seasoned fresh chips.
- Asada Queso$10.99
Our House Queso, with a blend of our tender, marinated asada steak. Comes with a side of our seasoned fresh chips.
- Bacon Queso$10.99
Stuffed Queso, mixed with chopped up bacon. Comes with a serving of our fresh house made chips.
- Eggrollrito$10.99
Burritos and eggrolls cross paths with our new hand rolled eggrolls! 3 philly cheese steak eggrolls paired with a serving of our house queso.