Guanachapis Expresss 102 Fountain st
Menu
Breakfast
- Huevos Rancheros*$10.99
Three Sunny side up eggs with tomatoes sauce
- Huevos Revueltos$10.99
Three scrambled eggs
- Huevos Revueltos con Jamon$10.99
Three scrambled eggs with ham
- Tipico Salvadoreño$10.99
Three scrambled eggs with tomatoes and green onion
- Huevos Revueltos con Chorizo$10.99
Three scrambled eggs with sausage
- Guanachapis Especial*$10.99
Choice over-easy over-hard or scrambled eggs . with toast, home fries, two sausage and two bacon
- Egg and Ham*$7.99
Choice over-easy over-hard or scrambled eggs*. with toast, home fries and ham
- Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Scrambled eggs with bacon, tomatoes, green peppers and cheese
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
eggs and cheese sandwich
Sandwich
- Ham and Cheese$7.99
Served with chips
- Steak and Cheese$9.99
With onions, peppers and tomatoes served with chips
- Hamburger$9.99
optional add cheese, onions, peppers and tomatoes served fries
- Chickenburger$9.99
optional add cheese, onions, peppers and tomatoes served fries
- Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes served with chips
- Shuco Chapin$9.99
Guacamole Fried Cole-slaw and Sausages
Lunch
- Carne Asada* / Grill steak$13.99
Served with salad, rice and beans
- Pollo Asado* / Grill Chicken*$13.99
Served with salad, rice and beans
- Motañero$16.99
Belly pork, fried plantain, egg* Served with salad, rice and beans
- Churrasco$16.99
Fries green onions Chorizo Served with salad, rice and beans
- Filete de pescado y Carne* / Fish filet and Steak$18.99
Served with vegetables, rice and beans
- Filete de pescado y Camaron / Fish filet and Shrimp*$18.99
Served with vegetables, rice and beans
- Filete de pescado* / Fish filet*$13.99
Served with vegetables, rice and beans
- Plato Mixto$26.99
Served with rice and fried beans
- Costilla Asada* / Grill Steak Ribs*$16.99
Served with salad, rice and beans
- Plato Guanachapis*$17.99
Fried pork and casaba With salad, avocado, queso fresco, rice,
- Pollo y carne* / Chicken and Steak*$17.99
Served with salad, rice and beans
- Bistec Encebollado* / Steak*$15.99
Sauteed in tomatoes, onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans
- Higado Encebollado* / Beef Live*$15.99
Sauteed in tomatoes, onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans
- Chuleta Encebollada* / pork chop*$15.99
Sauteed in tomatoes, onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans
- Ensalada de pollo* / Chicken Salad*$14.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, onions, avocado, radish and queso fresco
- Fajitas Mixtas*$26.99
Grill Chicken, Grill Steak and Shrimps Sauteed in Vegetables Served with rice, beans
- Fajitas Tejanas*$26.99
Grill Chicken, Grill Steak and Shrimps Sauteed Sauteed in onions and peppers Served with rice, beans
- Camarones / Shrimps$15.99
Served withtt salad, rice, beans and fries
- Pescado Frito$15.99
Fried Tilapia fish Served with salad, rice and beans
- Yuca con Chicharon$9.99
Fried Pork and Casaba
- Pollo Estilo Campero$15.99
Fried Chicken served with coleslaw salad rice and fries
- Chicken Tenders$6.99
4 pieces With fries
- Chicken Wings
Choice 6 or 12 Pieces (with fries)
Mexican Style
- Burrito$9.99
Choice Steak, Chorizo, chicken, pork adobado, pork carnitas, Beef Tongue, Tripa Filled with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Quesadilla$10.99
Choice Steak, Chorizo, chicken, pork adobado, pork carnitas, Beef Tongue, Tripa Folded with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Nachos$12.99
Choice Steak, Chorizo, chicken, pork adobado, pork carnitas Lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, cheese, beans and sour cream
- Crazy Burrito$11.99
Choice Steak, Chorizo, chicken, pork adobado, pork carnitas Filled with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour Melted Cheese on top (Choice Hot green spicy or non spicy tomatoe souce)
- Tacos$4.00
Choice Steak, chicken, Chorizo, pork adobado, pork carnitas, Beef tongue, tripa
- Tortas$11.99
Bread with beans and sour cream. lettuce tomatoes avocado Choice Steak, chicken, Chorizo, pork adobado, pork carnitas, Beef tongue, tripa
- Tacos Especiales$4.00
Choice Steak, chicken, Chorizo, pork adobado, pork carnitas, Beef tongue, tripa Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream
- Combo Tacos$12.99
Choice Steak, chicken, Chorizo, pork adobado, pork carnitas, Beef tongue, tripa Served with rice and beans
- Tacos de Birria (Beef)$12.99
Birria Beef And Cheese
- Quesabirria (Beef)$15.99
Beef Birria meat and cheese Folded cilantro and onions on top
- Huarache$10.99
Flat corn tortilla cover with beans avocado sauce cilantro and onions Choice Steak, chicken, Chorizo, pork adobado, pork carnitas, Beef tongue, tripa
- Enchiladas$13.99
Choice Steak, Chorizo, chicken, pork adobado, pork carnitas Melted Cheese on top (Choice Hot green spicy or non spicy tomatoe souce) Served with salad, rice and beans
House Special
- Tamales$3.50
- Pupusas$3.00
- Gorditas$4.75Out of stock
Home made corn tortilla Choice Steak, Chorizo, chicken, pork adobado, pork carnitas. Filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoe and avocado
- Beef Empanadas (Corn Flour)$8.00Out of stock
- Garnachas (Beef)$8.00
Fried corn tortilla cabbage tomatoes sauce
- Tacos Dorados$9.00
Fried roll taco Choice Chicken or beef with Cabbage and tomatoes sauce
- Platanos Fritos$4.00
Sweet Fried plantains Served with beans and Sour cream
- Papas Locas$8.00
French Fries with pork belly, melted cheese (spicy)
Soups
- Sopa de Res / Beef Soup$14.99
Short ribs soup and vegetables served with rice
- Sopa de Pata / Cow Foot Soup$14.99
Cow foot, beef tripe soup and vegetables served with rice
- Mariscada$25.99
Haft lobster, haft crab, shrimp sea food mix soup served with rice
- Sopa de Camaron / Shrimp Soup$15.99
vegetables and shrimp soup served with rice
- Sopa de Frijol con chicharron / Pork Belly Beans Soup$11.99
Red Beans Pork belly Soup Fried corn tortilla and avocado on top
Side Orders
- Chicharron Salvadoreño$9.99
- Chicharron Colombiano$3.00
- Papas Fritas$3.00
- Chorizo Churrasco$2.00
- Guacamole$4.00
- Avocado$4.00
- Rice$2.00
- Whole Beans$2.00
- Fried Beans$2.00
- Corn Tortilla$1.00
- Queso Fresco$2.00
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Grilled Jalapeño$2.00
- Green Spicy salsa$0.50
- Tomatoes Salsa$0.50
- Curtido$1.00
- Chile Escabeche$1.00
- Limes$1.00
- Carne Asada sola$7.00
- Pollo Asado solo$7.00
- Higado Encebollado Solo$9.00