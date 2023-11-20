Great Harvest of Elm Grove - Holidays Online
Breads & Rolls
Holiday Breads
Cinnamon Crunch
An all-time favorite flavoricious bread no matter how you slice it! This soft white bread with cinnamon chips makes fantastic French Toast! (Oblong is unsliced)
Cornbread (loaf)
Cornbread - Jalepeno Cheddar
Cranberry Walnut
Whole Wheat bread with Cranberries and Walnuts
Dakota
100% Whole Grain Whole Wheat with Pepitas, Sunflower seeds, Sesame, and Millet... simply amazing!
Focaccia Pesto Bread
Light, airy bread with basil and oregano inside, Pesto, Asiago and Cheddar Cheese on top.
Harvest White
White bread made from flour, water, honey, yeast and salt...the way bread is supposed to be!
Honey Whole Wheat
Our signature bread! A perfect blend of 5 simple and pure ingredients make this a whole wheat staple. Features freshly ground, flavor-rich wheat grown by family-owned farms, pure honey, filtered water, salt and yeast. It's our most popular whole grain bread!!
Oregon Herb
Our most savory bread, the Oregon Herb is a blend of white, wheat, and pumpernickel with Onion, Dill, Sesame and Poppy seeds!
Roll-Ups
Made with Focaccia dough with Basil and Oregano, Garlic Olive oil and rolled with Pepperoni and Mozzarella or Spinach and Asiago.
Sourdough
Stuffing Bread
Tastes just like stuffing! Fresh celery, yellow onions, thyme and sage make this the perfect bread for your left over turkey sandwiches.