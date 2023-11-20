Breads & Rolls

Holiday Breads

Cinnamon Crunch

$9.00

An all-time favorite flavoricious bread no matter how you slice it! This soft white bread with cinnamon chips makes fantastic French Toast! (Oblong is unsliced)

Cornbread (loaf)

$8.00
Cornbread - Jalepeno Cheddar

$9.00
Cranberry Walnut

$8.50

Whole Wheat bread with Cranberries and Walnuts

Dakota

$8.50

100% Whole Grain Whole Wheat with Pepitas, Sunflower seeds, Sesame, and Millet... simply amazing!

Focaccia Pesto Bread

$8.50

Light, airy bread with basil and oregano inside, Pesto, Asiago and Cheddar Cheese on top.

Harvest White

$7.00

White bread made from flour, water, honey, yeast and salt...the way bread is supposed to be!

Honey Whole Wheat

$7.50

Our signature bread! A perfect blend of 5 simple and pure ingredients make this a whole wheat staple. Features freshly ground, flavor-rich wheat grown by family-owned farms, pure honey, filtered water, salt and yeast. It's our most popular whole grain bread!!

Oregon Herb

$8.50

Our most savory bread, the Oregon Herb is a blend of white, wheat, and pumpernickel with Onion, Dill, Sesame and Poppy seeds!

Roll-Ups

$7.50

Made with Focaccia dough with Basil and Oregano, Garlic Olive oil and rolled with Pepperoni and Mozzarella or Spinach and Asiago.

Sourdough

$7.50
Stuffing Bread

$9.50

Tastes just like stuffing! Fresh celery, yellow onions, thyme and sage make this the perfect bread for your left over turkey sandwiches.

Sweet Breads

Cinnamon Swirl - Lg

$10.00

Sweet Whole Wheat base with Cinnamon, Brown Sugar & Butter swirl and topping. Yum!

Pumpkin OHH - Full

$12.00

Delicious Sponge cake surounded by pumpkin spice butter cream filling.

Rolls & Buns

Honey Wheat Dinner Rolls 6pk

$6.00

Oregon Herb Dinner Rolls 6pk

$6.00
Virginia White dinner Rolls 6pk

$6.00

Marble Rye 6pk

$6.00

Honey Wheat Dinner Rolls Doz

$11.50

Oregon Herb Dinner Rolls Doz

$11.50

Virginia White dinner Rolls Doz

$11.50

Pastries & Pies

Kringles FULL

Almond Kringle Full

$12.00

Cherry Cheese Kringle Full

$12.00

Pumpkin Kringle Full

$12.00

Kringle - Stick

Almond Kringle Stick

$8.00

Cherry Cheese Kringle Stick

$8.00

Pumpkin Kringle Stick

$8.00

Pies

Apple Pie 9" (Crumble Top)

$20.00
Cherry Pie 9" (Lattice Top)

$20.00
Pecan Pie 9"

$20.00
Pumpkin Pie 9"

$18.00

Sweets

Muffins

Banana Choc Chip Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50
Pumpkin Choc Chip Muffin

$3.50

Apple Spice Muffin

$3.50

Scones

Raspberry Scone

$3.50

Vanilla Pecan Scone

$3.50

Pumpkin Scone

$3.50

More Cinnamon!

Morning Bun

$3.00

Cinnamon Twists

$7.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll - 4pk

$16.00

Turnovers

Cherry Turnover

$3.50

Apple Turnover

$3.50

Breakfast Loaves

Tea Cakes - Std (1.5lb)

Banana Choc Chip - Std

$8.00

Blueberry - Std

$8.00

Pumpkin CC - Std

$8.00

Apple Spice - Std (1.5lb)

$8.00

Cookies

Oatmeal CC

Oatmeal CC - Single

$2.50

Oatmeal CC - 6Pk

$12.00

Choc Chip

Choc Chip - Single

$2.50

Choc Chip - 6 Pack

$12.00

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel - Single

$2.50

Salted Caramel - 6Pk

$12.00