Sandos
Hot Sando
- The Melrose
Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our famous Melrose spread and packed with Black Forrest Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon and melted White American Cheese and topped with our house slaw (lettuce, red onions, pepperoncini tossed in our Melrose spread) and tomato$16.00
- Santa Monica
Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our house spread and packed with Pastrami and Oven Roasted Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon and melted Pepperjack Cheese and topped with our house slaw (lettuce, red onions, pepperoncini tossed in our house spread) and Roasted Red Pepper and sprouts.$16.00
- The Terminator
Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with mayo, Black Forrest Ham, melted Swiss & Thick Cut Bacon topped with Cream Cheese, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, tabasco, lettuce and red onion.$16.00
- Pastrami Mami
Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our house seasoned avocado spread, mayo, mustard and packed with Top Round Pastrami and thick cut bacon covered in melted provolone cheese and topped with tomato, pepperoncini, lettuce and red onion.$16.00
- The Better
Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our House Chive Cream Cheese Spread and Mayo. Packed with Seasoned Roast Beef and covered in melted 9 Month Aged Sharp Cheddar and topped with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, lettuce, Pepperoncini and Red Onion$16.00
- Phoenix
Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll packed with all White meat Chicken Breast and slathered in our famous Phoenix sauce (Buffalo/Ranch) and topped with melted Mozzarella and lettuce then dusted with chives$15.00
- Howdy
Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll packed with all White meat Chicken Breast and slathered in our famous Howdy sauce (Sweet BBQ) and covered with thick cut bacon and melted Mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce and red onion then dusted with chives$15.00
Cold Sando
- Tuna
Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with mayo and layered with Jalapèno Havarti cheese then packed with Albacore Tuna mixed with Blended Herbs, Diced Red Onions, Minced Pickle, Celery mustard and mayo all topped with, lettuce and choice of cheese$15.00
- Club
Toasted Dutch Crunch roll smeared with mayo, yellow mustard, house avocado spread and BLAST sauce piled with Oven Roasted Turkey and Thick Cut Bacon covered with Melted 9 Month Aged Cheddar and topped with lettuce, tomato and pepperoncini$15.00
- Firebird
Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with Chipotle Mayo and our BLAST spread and packed with Pastrami Turkey, Chipotle Gouda Cheese and Jalapèno Pepperjack cheese topped with Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato and White Onion$15.00
- B.L.A.S.T
Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our House Seasoned Avocado Spread and BLAST spread and packed with Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato. (Ghost version of the B.L.T)$15.00
- Uncle Nikki
Dutch Crunch Roll packed with Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola and covered in Provolone Cheese layered with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions and Pepperoncini and drizzled with our homemade Italian dressing, oils and herbs$16.00
- Veg Out
Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our House Seasoned Avocado Spread, Melrose spread and layered with provolone cheese, Italian Dressing and stacked with White American Cheese, Lettuce, Sprouts, Red Onion, Cucumber and Roasted Red Peppers and Tomato$14.00
Build Your Own
Drinks
Bottle
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Mexican Sprite$3.50
- Peace Tea (Razzleberry)$3.00
- Peace Tea (Just Peachy)$3.00
- Peace Tea (Mango)$3.00
- Calypso (Original)$3.00
- Calypso (Paradise Punch)$3.00
- Calypso (Southern Peach)$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Jones Soda (Blue Bubblegum)$3.00
- Jones Soda (Orangesicle)$3.00
- Jones Soda (Strawberry Lime)$3.00
- Boxed Water$3.00
- Pellegrino$3.00
- Root Beer$3.50
- Cream Soda$3.50