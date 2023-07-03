2x points now for loyalty members
Ghost Sando Shop Grand Central Market
Popular Items
Sandos
Hot Sando
The Melrose
Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our famous Melrose spread and packed with Black Forrest Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon and melted White American Cheese and topped with our house slaw (lettuce, red onions, pepperoncini tossed in our Melrose spread) and tomato
Santa Monica
Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our house spread and packed with Pastrami and Oven Roasted Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon and melted Pepperjack Cheese and topped with our house slaw (lettuce, red onions, pepperoncini tossed in our house spread) and Roasted Red Pepper and sprouts.
The Terminator
Stacked between a toasted Dutch Crunch Roll with a mayo spread , this sandwich has a double stack of Black Forest Ham and melted swiss, thick cut bacon all topped with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, Tabasco, Lettuce and Red Onion.
Pastrami Mami
Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our house seasoned avocado spread, mayo, mustard and packed with Top Round Pastrami and thick cut bacon covered in melted provolone cheese and topped with tomato, pepperoncini, lettuce and red onion.
The Better
Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our House Chive Cream Cheese Spread and Mayo. Packed with Seasoned Roast Beef and covered in melted 9 Month Aged Sharp Cheddar and topped with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, lettuce, Pepperoncini and Red Onion
Phoenix
Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll packed with all White meat Chicken Breast and slathered in our famous Phoenix sauce (Buffalo/Ranch) and topped with melted Mozzarella and lettuce then dusted with chives
Howdy
Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll packed with all White meat Chicken Breast and slathered in our famous Howdy sauce (Sweet BBQ) and covered with thick cut bacon and melted Mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce and red onion then dusted with chives
Cold Sando
Tuna
Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with mayo and layered with Jalapèno Havarti cheese then packed with Albacore Tuna mixed with Blended Herbs, Diced Red Onions, Minced Pickle, Celery mustard and mayo all topped with, lettuce and choice of cheese
Club
Toasted Dutch Crunch roll smeared with mayo, yellow mustard, house avocado spread and BLAST sauce piled with Oven Roasted Turkey and Thick Cut Bacon covered with Melted 9 Month Aged Cheddar and topped with lettuce, tomato and pepperoncini
Firebird
Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with Chipotle Mayo and our BLAST spread and packed with Pastrami Turkey, Chipotle Gouda Cheese and Jalapèno Pepperjack cheese topped with Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato and White Onion
B.L.A.S.T
Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our House Seasoned Avocado Spread and BLAST spread and packed with Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato. (Ghost version of the B.L.T)
Uncle Nikki
Dutch Crunch Roll packed with Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Hot Capicola and covered in Provolone Cheese stacked with, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions and Pepperoncini and drizzled with our homemade Italian dressing, oils and herbs
Veg Out
Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our House Seasoned Avocado Spread, Melrose spread and layered with provolone cheese, Italian Dressing and stacked with White American Cheese, Lettuce, Sprouts, Red Onion, Cucumber and Roasted Red Peppers and Tomato