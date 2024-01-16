Gideon Owen Wine 3845 E Wine Cellar Rd.
Dinner Menu
For The Table-DIN
- Charcuterie Board
Assorted cheeses/quinstock farm jam/whole grain mustard/marcona almonds/meats/pickled vegetables/flatbread$31.00
- Pommes Frites
Crispy shoestring fries/sauce trio choice of seasoning: malt vinegar and salt (df), cajun (df), or garlic parmesan$14.00
- Yellowfin Tuna
Sesame seared tuna/spicy pickled red cabbage/pickled ginger/crispy wonton strips$21.00
- Walleye Bites
Lake Erie walleye/remoulade/lemon$20.00
- 1/2 Dozen Oysters
Cold water oysters/jalapeno cilantro mignonette/cocktail sauce/lemon$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Dozen Oysters
Cold water oysters/jalapeno cilantro mignonette/cocktail sauce/lemon$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bang Bang Shrimp
Sweet chili sauce/cilantro$21.00
- Fig and Brie en Croûte
Grape/apple/marcona almond/sea salt flatbread$20.00
- Sweet and Sour Mussels
Prince Edward island black mussels/cherry tomato/garlic/ginger/sweet chili/herb-buttered garlic bread$28.00
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Balsamic marinated cipollini onion/lemon tahini sauce/sesame seeds/balsamic reduction$18.00
Soups/Salads/Bowls-DIN
- Farm House Salad
Mesclun greens/cherry tomato/cucumber/bell pepper/carrot/red onion/croutons/choice of dressing$11.00
- Steak Salad
Marinated roasted tomato/sweet pickled red onion/jammy egg/mesclun greens/lemon green peppercorn vinaigrette/choice of dressing$29.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce/shaved parmesan/croutons$11.00
- Mediterranean Hummus Bowl
Mesclun greens/avocado/red onion/pepita/quinoa/bell pepper/carrot/cherry tomato/radish/black bean/giant white bean/choice of dressing$26.00
- Beet Salad
Pickled beet/walnut/goat cheese/mesclun greens/sweet onion vinaigrette$14.00
- Lobster Bisque
Puff pastry dome/lobster meat/cream/sherry$19.00
- French Onion
Brioche rusk/provolone/shaved parmesan/onion tangles$15.00
- Tuna Poke Bowl$26.00
Entrees - DIN
- Blackened Salmon
Pan-seared Scottish salmon/cucumber yogurt crema/castelvetrano olives and roasted red pepper orzo/house vegetable$36.00
- Lake Erie Walleye
Pan-seared, fried, or cajun spiced/roasted potatoes/house vegetable/remoulade$34.00
- Seared Scallops
Pan seared hokkaido scallops/sprouted wild rice pilaf/butternut squash/coconut miso curry sauce/scallion curls$42.00
- Grouper
Pan seared halibut/baby bok choy/sprouted wild rice pilaf/ponzu sauce$39.00
- Short Ribs
Braised short rib/red wine pan sauce/mashed potatoes/house vegetables$36.00
- Chicken Pomodro$28.00
- Picanha Steak$48.00
- Saffron Pasta$26.00
Center Cuts - DIN
- Filet Mignon
8 oz Angus prime beef tenderloin filet/burgundy demi-glace/roasted potato/vegetable medley$53.00
- Prime Rib
(Limited supply Thursday - Saturday only) USDA Angus prime/slow roasted/mashed potatoes/house vegetable$44.00OUT OF STOCK
- “Hot-Blonde” Bone-In Porkchop
12 oz bone-in pork chop, marinated in CIBC “Hot Blonde” Ale and cherry peppers for a mellow tang, served with rainbow cauliflower, split fingerling potatoes, and a shallot tarragon demi-glace.$48.00
Burgers - DIN
Specials - DIN
Sides - DIN
Lunch Menu
LM. For the Table
LM. Salads and Bowls
LM. Burgers
- Quinstock Spicy Pepper Burger
Pepper jack, quinstock pickled peppers, bacon, onion straws, quinstock spicy pepper jam$21.00
- Black Bean Burger
Spicy aioli lettuce, tomato, onion$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chimichurri Burger$20.00
- Heartland Burger$19.00
- French Onion Burger
Blackened patty/caramelized onion/bleu cheese/bacon$20.00
LM. Soups and Sandwiches
- Lobster Bisque
Puff pastry dome/lobster meat/cream/sherry$19.00
- French Onion
Brioche rusk/provolone/shaved parmesan/onion tangles$15.00
- Shaved Ribeye Sandwich
Baguette/sautéed onions/mushrooms/provolone/au jus/served with fries$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lake Erie Walleye Sandwich
Pan-seared or fried/lettuce/tomato/tartar sauce/served with fries$19.00
- Quinstock B.L.T
Applewood smoked bacon/quinstock farms heirloom tomatoes/leaf lettuce/mayonnaise sandwiched between toasted sourdough bread/served with fries$17.00
- Po-Boy$17.00