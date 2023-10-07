Gidi chow LLC 2503 Van Buren St
FOOD
Gidi Chow Breakfast menu
Gidi Chow Late Night Menu
Gidi burger
$15.00
Bf Suya w J-rice and plntn
$25.00
Tk Suya w J-rice and plntn
$25.00
Chkn Suya w J-rice and plntn
$25.00
Chkn Suya w J-rice and plntn (full chicken)
$35.00
Frd yam & peprsauce with bf suya
$25.00
Frd yam and peprsauce with tk suya
$25.00
Frd yam and peprsauce w chkn suya
$25.00
Frd yam and peprsauce w chkn suya (full chkn)
$35.00
Boli & peprsauce w chkn suya
$25.00
Boli & peprsauce w bf suya
$25.00
Boli and peprsauce w tk suya
$25.00
Boli and peppersauce with chicken suya (full chicken)
$35.00
Gidi noodles and chicken suya
$20.00
Gidi noodles and beef suya
$25.00
Gidi noodles and turkey suya
$25.00
Gidi noodles and chicken suya (full chicken)
$25.00
Catfish peppersoup
$25.00
Goatmeat peppersoup
$30.00
Grilled fish with plantains and peppersauce
$30.00
Grilled fish with fried yams and peppersauce
$30.00
DRINKS
WATER
ZOBO
Gidi chow LLC 2503 Van Buren St Location and Ordering Hours
(240) 245-0054
Open now • Closes at 2PM