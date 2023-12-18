Gidi Chow
FOOD
Gidi Chow Breakfast menu
- Ogi and Akara$25.00
Cereal pudding made from corn, paired with savory and spicy black eyed-peas fritters (pudding comes with milk and sugar on the side)
- Ogi and Moi Moi$25.00
Cereal pudding made from corn, paired with savory and spicy steamed black eyed peas blended with peppers and onions (pudding comes with milk and sugar on the side).
- Agege bread and Akara$25.00
Soft, fluffy and sweet bread paired with savory and spicy black eyed-peas fritters
- Agege bread and moi moi$20.00
Soft, fluffy and sweet bread paired with savory and spicy steamed black eyed peas blended with peppers and onions.
Gidi Chow Lunch & Late Night Menu
- Gidi burger$15.00
Our signature burger made with sweet and fluffy bread, and suya spiced beef, a fried egg and secret sauce!
- Beef Suya with Jollof rice and Plantain$25.00
Firewood grilled beef with our suya spice, with side of rice cooked in savory stew and plantains.
- Turkey Suya with Jollof rice and Plantains$25.00
Firewood grilled turkey wings with our suya spice with side of rice cooked in savoury stew and plantains.
- Chicken Suya with Jollof rice and Plantains$25.00
Firewood grilled chicken with our suya spice, with side of rice cooked in savoury stew and plantains.
- Chicken Suya with Jollof rice and Plantains (full chicken)$35.00
Firewood grilled chicken with our suya spice, with side of rice cooked in savoury stew and plantains.
- Beef Suya with Fried yam & peppersauce$25.00
Firewood grilled beef with our suya spice, with fried african yams, our signature sauce and plantains.
- Turkey Suya with fried yam and pepperrsauce$25.00
Firewood grilled turkey wings with our suya spice, with fried african yams, our signature sauce and plantains.
- Chicken Suya with fried yam and peppersauce$25.00
Firewood grilled chicken with fried african yams, our signature sauce and plantains.
- Chicken Suya with fried yam and peppersauce (full)$35.00
Firewood grilled chicken with our suya spice, with fried african yams, our signature sauce and plantains.
- Beef suya with Boli & peppersauce$25.00
Firewood grilled beef with our suya spice, with grilled plantains and our signature sauce
- Turkey Suya with Boli & peppersauce$25.00
Firewood grilled turkey wings with our suya spice, with grilled plantains and our signature sauce.
- Chicken suya with Boli & peppersauce$25.00
Firewood grilled chicken with our suya spice, with grilled plantains and our signature sauce.
- Chicken suya Boli and peppersauce (full chicken)$35.00
Firewood grilled chicken with our suya spice, with grilled plantains and our signature sauce.
- Gidi noodles and beef suya$25.00
Our signature stir fried noodles, with a fried egg and firewood grilled beef with our suya spice.
- Gidi noodles and turkey suya$25.00
Our signature stir fried noodles, with a fried egg and firewood grilled turkey wings with our suya spice.
- Gidi noodles and chicken suya$20.00
Our signature stir fried noodles, with a fried egg and firewood grilled chicken with our suya spice.
- Gidi noodles and chicken suya (full chicken)$25.00
Our signature stir fried noodles, with a fried egg and firewood grilled chicken with our suya spice.
- Catfish peppersoup$25.00
Catfish cooked in savoury and very spicy soup
- Goatmeat peppersoup$30.00
Tender goatmeat cooked in savoury and very spicy soup.
- Grilled fish with plantains and peppersauce$30.00
Grilled catfish paired with fried plantains and our signature sauce.
- Grilled fish with fried yams and peppersauce$30.00
Grilled catfish with fried african yams and our signature sauce.