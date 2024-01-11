Skip to Main content
Gigi’s Kitchen 38 Emery Hill Rd
Pickup
ASAP
from
38 Emery Hill Rd
0
Your order
Gigi’s Kitchen 38 Emery Hill Rd
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
38 Emery Hill Rd
Basic
Basic
Chopped Cheese Combo
$15.00
Fish Sandwich Combo
$14.00
Jerk Chicken
$13.00
Chicken Wing Combo
$13.00
4 Chicken wings with Fries
Hot Sausage
$4.00
Sabretts Hot Beef Sausage
Hot Dog
$2.00
Sabretts Beef Hot Dog
Fries
$3.00
Empanada
$3.00
Chili Cheese Fries
$4.00
Soda
$2.00
Water
$1.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Just Wings
$11.00
5 wings only
Gigi’s Kitchen 38 Emery Hill Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(803) 567-0091
38 Emery Hill Rd, Elgin, SC 29045
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 3PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement