Gilligan’s of Goose Creek Goose Creek

Popular Items

Dinner Fried Seafood Platter

$26.99

Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...

Dinner Captain Fried Shrimp

$26.99

Hand breaded and fried Captain size portion...

Dinner Lowcountry Stir fry

$21.99

Grilled shrimp, smoked sausage, and shredded cabbage seasoned with mild cajun spices, served over a bed of red rice...

Food

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Served with a creamy cajun dipping sauce..

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Hand cut and breaded and served with marinara sauce...

Shrimp Dip

$10.99

Chopped shrimp, shredded cheese, bacon, celery, onions, and secret spices...

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$12.99

Chilled shrimp steamed with bay spices...

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp stuffed lump crabcake, wrapped in Applewood bacon and fried to perfection...

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Hot, Mild, Boom Boom or Teriyaki served with our House Blue Cheese or House Ranch dressing and celery...

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Tossed in a peperoncini and red onion vinaigrette. Served with marinara sauce...

1/2lb Crablegs

$13.99

Soups

Cup She Crab

$5.99

A Lowcountry favorite!...

Bowl She Crab

$7.99

A bigger portion of a Lowcountry favorite...

Salads

Dinner Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Dinner Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Dinner Fried Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Fried shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Dinner Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Grilled shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

DSP Creamy Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Creamy shrimp salad served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.

DSP Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.99

Grilled shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Mixed Green House Salad

$5.99

A bowl of fresh produce and mixed greens...

Sandwiches & Tacos

Deluxe Burger

$11.99

Two beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles...

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce, served on a toasted bun...

Crabcake Sandwich

$12.99

Our homemade crabcake grilled, served on a toasted bun with remoulade sauce...

Flounder Sandwich

$12.99

Flounder fillet, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun with tartar sauce...

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Blackened shrimp topped with pineapple salsa, remoulade sauce and crunchy cabbage...

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.99

Topped with coleslaw and sweet chile sauce...

Crabby Patty

$14.99

Combination of a grilled beef patty topped with a grilled crabcake with remoulade sauce...

Dinner Entrees

Dinner Mate Fried Shrimp

$21.99

Hand breaded and fried Mate size portion...

Dinner Captain Fried Shrimp

$26.99

Hand breaded and fried Captain size portion...

Dinner Mate Grilled Shrimp

$21.99

Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides Mate...

Dinner Captain Grilled Shrimp

$26.99

Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides Captain...

Dinner Mate Steamed Shrimp

$21.99

We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em! Mate...

Dinner Captain Steamed Shrimp

$26.99

We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em! Captain...

Dinner Mate Popcorn Shrimp

$19.99

A whole lot of ‘em! Petite and sweet! Mate.

Dinner Captain Popcorn Shrimp

$24.99

A whole lot of ‘em! Petite and sweet! Captain...

Dinner Fried Seafood Platter

$26.99

Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...

Dinner Shrimp & Flounder Combo

$21.99

Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...

Dinner Shrimp & Oyster Combo

$25.99

Hand breaded shrimp and shucked oysters, lightly fried...

Dinner Fried Flounder

$20.99

We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right!...

Dinner Fried Oysters

$28.99

Shucked, lightly breaded and fried to perfection...

DSP Fish & Chips

$15.99

Dinner Grilled Mahi MahiTrio

$27.99

Mahi Mahi, shrimp and crabcake all lightly seasoned and grilled...

Dinner Honey Blackened Salmon

$22.99

Wild caught. Blackened and drizzled with honey...

Dinner Shrimp & Grits

$21.99

Our house cheesy grits topped with grilled shrimp, smoked sausage, bacon, and white gravy...

Dinner Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

$21.99

Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and smoked sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...

Dinner Lowcountry Stir fry

$21.99

Grilled shrimp, smoked sausage, and shredded cabbage seasoned with mild cajun spices, served over a bed of red rice...

Dinner Crabcakes

$23.99

A housemade mixture of hand picked and lump crabmeat grilled to perfection.

Dinner Grilled Blackened Chicken

$17.99

Blackened Chicken tenderloins, served with pineapple salsa.

Dinner Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Lightly breaded and fried, served with honey mustard for dipping...

Dinner Crab Legs

$24.99

Steamed clusters served with melted butter...

Dinner Gilligan's Stew

$21.99

(No Broth) Steamed shrimp, smoked sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob and onions with bay seasonings, sides included...

Shellfish Feast

$36.99

Snow crab legs, steamed shrimp and steamed oysters mixed with red potatoes, sausage, and corn on the cob. All served in garlic butter and dusted with Old Bay Seasoning.

Sides

Puppies w/Cinn Honey Butter

$4.99

Side of Cinnamon Honey Butter

$1.99

Dozen Hushpuppies

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Red Rice

$2.99

Cheesy Grits

$2.99

Collards

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Corn on the Cob

$2.99

Side Cabbage

$2.99

House Green Salad

$5.99

Side Steam Shrimp

$9.00

Side Fried Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Cheddar

$0.50

Bacon

$0.50

Side of Egg

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Garlic Bread

$2.99

Side Gravy

$0.50

Side Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side of Mahi-Mahi

$13.99

Side of Salmon

$13.99

Kids Menu

Kids Popcorn Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids Fish Fingers

$6.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kid Quesadilla

$6.95

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Chocolate Torte

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Caramel Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Chocolate PB Cake

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Online Drink Menu

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99