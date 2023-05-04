Gilligan’s of Goose Creek Goose Creek
Food
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served with a creamy cajun dipping sauce..
Mozzarella Sticks
Hand cut and breaded and served with marinara sauce...
Shrimp Dip
Chopped shrimp, shredded cheese, bacon, celery, onions, and secret spices...
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Chilled shrimp steamed with bay spices...
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Shrimp stuffed lump crabcake, wrapped in Applewood bacon and fried to perfection...
Boneless Chicken Tenders
Hot, Mild, Boom Boom or Teriyaki served with our House Blue Cheese or House Ranch dressing and celery...
Fried Calamari
Tossed in a peperoncini and red onion vinaigrette. Served with marinara sauce...
1/2lb Crablegs
Soups
Salads
Dinner Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Dinner Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Dinner Fried Shrimp Salad
Fried shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Dinner Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
DSP Creamy Shrimp Salad
Creamy shrimp salad served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.
DSP Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Mixed Green House Salad
A bowl of fresh produce and mixed greens...
Sandwiches & Tacos
Deluxe Burger
Two beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles...
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce, served on a toasted bun...
Crabcake Sandwich
Our homemade crabcake grilled, served on a toasted bun with remoulade sauce...
Flounder Sandwich
Flounder fillet, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun with tartar sauce...
Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp topped with pineapple salsa, remoulade sauce and crunchy cabbage...
Fried Fish Tacos
Topped with coleslaw and sweet chile sauce...
Crabby Patty
Combination of a grilled beef patty topped with a grilled crabcake with remoulade sauce...
Dinner Entrees
Dinner Mate Fried Shrimp
Hand breaded and fried Mate size portion...
Dinner Captain Fried Shrimp
Hand breaded and fried Captain size portion...
Dinner Mate Grilled Shrimp
Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides Mate...
Dinner Captain Grilled Shrimp
Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides Captain...
Dinner Mate Steamed Shrimp
We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em! Mate...
Dinner Captain Steamed Shrimp
We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em! Captain...
Dinner Mate Popcorn Shrimp
A whole lot of ‘em! Petite and sweet! Mate.
Dinner Captain Popcorn Shrimp
A whole lot of ‘em! Petite and sweet! Captain...
Dinner Fried Seafood Platter
Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...
Dinner Shrimp & Flounder Combo
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
Dinner Shrimp & Oyster Combo
Hand breaded shrimp and shucked oysters, lightly fried...
Dinner Fried Flounder
We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right!...
Dinner Fried Oysters
Shucked, lightly breaded and fried to perfection...
DSP Fish & Chips
Dinner Grilled Mahi MahiTrio
Mahi Mahi, shrimp and crabcake all lightly seasoned and grilled...
Dinner Honey Blackened Salmon
Wild caught. Blackened and drizzled with honey...
Dinner Shrimp & Grits
Our house cheesy grits topped with grilled shrimp, smoked sausage, bacon, and white gravy...
Dinner Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo
Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and smoked sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...
Dinner Lowcountry Stir fry
Grilled shrimp, smoked sausage, and shredded cabbage seasoned with mild cajun spices, served over a bed of red rice...
Dinner Crabcakes
A housemade mixture of hand picked and lump crabmeat grilled to perfection.
Dinner Grilled Blackened Chicken
Blackened Chicken tenderloins, served with pineapple salsa.
Dinner Fried Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded and fried, served with honey mustard for dipping...
Dinner Crab Legs
Steamed clusters served with melted butter...
Dinner Gilligan's Stew
(No Broth) Steamed shrimp, smoked sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob and onions with bay seasonings, sides included...
Shellfish Feast
Snow crab legs, steamed shrimp and steamed oysters mixed with red potatoes, sausage, and corn on the cob. All served in garlic butter and dusted with Old Bay Seasoning.