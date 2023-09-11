Gilligan's Pizza Benbrook
Pizza
Large Pizzas
The Big Cheese Large
Loaded with our Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese
Mega Pepperoni Large
Piled high with Pepperoni
The Meatzza Large
Bacon, Itatlian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, and Pepperoni
Vegetable Delight Large
Black and Green Olives, Bell Pepper, Onion, and Mushroom
Gilligan's Favorite Large
Ground Beef, Pineapple, Bacon, and Onion
Hawaiian Large
Pineapple and Canadian Bacon
Chicken Alfredo Large
Chicken and Spinach
The Cadillac Large
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Bacon, Bell Pepper, and Mushroom
BBQ Chicken Large
Topped with BBQ sauce, Onion, and Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Large
Topped with Ranch and Chicken
Large DIY
Medium Pizza
Margherita Pizza Medium
Mozzeralla slices, Tomato, Fresh Basil, Oil, and Kosher salt
The Big Cheese Medium
Loaded with our Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese
Mega Pepperoni Medium
Piled high with Pepperoni
The Meatzza Medium
Bacon, Itatlian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, and Pepperoni
Vegetable Delight Medium
Black and Green Olives, Bell Pepper, Onion, and Mushroom
Gilligan's Favorite Medium
Ground Beef, Pineapple, Bacon, and Onion
Hawaiian Medium
Pineapple and Canadian Bacon
Chicken Alfredo Medium
chicken and Spinach
The Cadillac Medium
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Bacon, Bell Pepper, and Mushroom
BBQ Chicken Medium
Topped with BBQ sauce, Onion, and Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Medium
Topped with Ranch and Chicken