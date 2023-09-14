TOGO

To-Go Charge

TOGO

$1.00

Beverages

Water

Tea

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Perrier

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Gilly’s Food

Apps

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Ultimate Nachos

$12.00

House Made Chili

$4.25+

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

House Made Chips

$7.00

Basket of Fries

Tator Tots

$5.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Chicken Potato Skins

$12.00

The Turnpike

$12.00

(3) Tacos

$14.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Wings

Wings

$8.00+

Boneless Wings

$12.00+

(10) Korean Spicy Wings

$13.99

(10) Honey Jerk Wings

$18.00

(10) Wings & FF Combo

$18.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Garden Salads

SD Salad

$5.95

Caesar

$9.00

Chamblee

$8.50

Dunwoody

$12.95

Brookhaven

$16.50

Buckhead

$16.50

Buffalo Chx Salad

$11.00

Burgers

Gilly’s Burger

$12.00

Namesake Burger

$14.00

Kraut Burger

$14.00

Hot Burger

$14.00

Slider Trio

$14.00

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Turkey Burger

$13.00

You’re My Boy Blue

$14.00

Big Bertha

$14.00

Entrees

Meatloaf

$15.00

Baby Back Ribs

$15.95+

Fried Shrimp Platter

$14.95+

Fried Fish Dinner

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Seafood Combo

$19.00

Filet Mignon

$19.00

12oz Ribeye

$19.00

Sandwiches

Walk The Dog

$7.95

That’s A Wrap

$12.00

Traditional Club Sandwich

$13.00

BLT

$10.00

Dirty Bird

$13.00

Rueben Sandwich

$13.00

The Dock

$12.00

Philly Chz Steak

$15.00

BBQ CHX Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

Brisket Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Po Boy

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Collards

$3.95

Carrots n Celery

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Veggies

$3.95

Mac n Chz

$3.95

Parm Smash Potato

$3.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

Gilly’s Chips (SD)

$3.95

Yellow Rice

$3.95

SD Salad

$3.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.95

Red Velvet Cake

$5.95

Key Lime Pie

$5.95

Choc Cake

$6.95

DBL Choc Chip Sundae

$9.75

Choc Cookie

$2.25

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.95

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Absolut Mandarin

$5.00

Absolut Watermelon

$5.00

Belvedere

$8.95

Ciroc

$8.95

Ciroc Peach

$8.95

Ciroc Pineapple

$8.95

Ciroc Red Berry

$8.95

Ciroc Coconut

$8.95

Ciroc Apple

$8.95

Ciroc Mango

$8.95

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.95

Stoli

$8.95

Tito’s

$8.95

Tito’s Pineapple

$11.75

Smirnoff

$7.50

Burnetts Citrus

$7.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.95

Bacardi

$5.00

Bumbu

$9.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Cruzan Citrus

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Mount Gay

$7.50

Myer Dark Rum

$7.00

Oak heart Spiced Rum

$8.25

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.95

Well Bourbon

$6.95

Well Scotch

Baysil Hayden

$15.95

Bulleit

$14.00

Busker Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Crown

$8.75

Crown Apple

$8.75

Crown Peach

$10.50

Dewars

$10.50

Fireball

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.75

Glendronrach

$15.95

Glenlivet 12

$12.75

Jack Apple

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$8.95

Jack Fire

$7.50

Jack Honey

$7.50

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$8.95

J & B

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

J Walker Black

$10.00

J Walker Red

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.50

Macallan 12

$15.95

Makers Mark

$9.25

Makers 46

$11.00

Redemption

$7.50

Revel Stoke PB

$7.50

Screwball PB

$7.50

Seagrams 7

$7.95

Uncle Nearest 1856

$13.95

Uncle Nearest 1884

$11.95

Uncle Nearest Rye

$12.95

Widow Jane 10

$15.95

Wild Turkey 101

$9.95

Woodford

$9.50

Woodford Double Oak

$11.00

Woodford Rye

$9.50

Gin

Well Gin

$6.95

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.95

Seagrams Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.95

1800 Coconut

$8.50

1800 Reposado

$8.75

1800 Cristalino

$9.75

1800 Silver

$8.50

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.50

Don Julio Blanco

$10.50

Don Julio Reposado

$12.50

El Jimador Gold

$8.95

El Jimador Silver

$8.95

Herradurra Anejo

$9.25

Herradurra Reposado

$9.25

Herradurra Silver

$9.25

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.25

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.25

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Teremana

$8.50

Cincoro Tequila

$14.00

Cognac

1738 Remy

$14.00

Courvosier VS

$11.00

Dusse

$11.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Hennessy XO

$45.00

White Hennessy

$16.95

Remy

$11.00

Remy Martin XO

$45.00

Cocktails

Long Island

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$22.00

Margarita

$9.75

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.50

Rum Old Fashioned

$10.00

Abby Peach

$9.50

Angry Bird

$9.00

Gentleman Jack Sour

$11.00

Carmel Crunch

$10.00

Gilly’s Style Gin & Tonic

$9.00

Beer & Whiskey Shot 1

$8.50

Beer & Whiskey Shot 2

$11.00

The Home Run

$10.00

Horses Neck

$7.25

Willie Wild Bloody Mary

$8.25

Jalisco Punch

$7.25

Gilly’s Fashioned Rita

$9.25

Citrus Bourbon Smash

$7.25

Cosmopolitan

$8.75

Firefly Shot

$4.00

Gimlet

$8.75

pina frozen drink

$6.95

sex on the beach

$9.75

poker shot

$4.00

lemon drop

$8.75

white tea

$8.75

Cordials

Amaretto

$7.50

Baileys

$7.50

Disaronno Amaretto

$8.50

Grand Marnier

$8.25

Jager

$7.25

Kahlua

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$7.75

Drink Specials

Hennessy Margarita

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Margarita Bucket

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Kim’s Crown Peach Tea

$12.00

Domestic Bucket

$18.00

Import Bucket

$25.00

Hookah & Cigars

Hookah

Hookah

$35.00

Hookah Refill

$15.00

Cigars

Backwoods

$3.00

Swisher

$1.35

Leather Face Cigar

$12.00

Factory Smoke Cigar

$5.00

Java Latte Cigar

$13.00

Isa Del Sol Toro Cigar

$9.00

Olivia V Cigar

$14.00

Beer

Draft Beer

(D) Blue Moon

$6.00+

(D) Bud Light

$5.00+

(D) Coors Light

$5.00+

(D) Dos Equis

$6.00+

(D) Dos XXX Amber

$6.00+

(D) Guinness

$6.00+

(D) HAZY Like a Fox

$6.25+

(D) Mich Ultra

$6.00+

(D) Miller Lite

$5.00+

(D) Ne Realm Tropic Dream

$6.25+

(D) Pernicious

$6.75+

(D) Scofflaw

$6.25+

(D) Stella Artois

$6.00+

(D) Sweetwater 420

$5.25+

(D) Tropicalia

$6.75+

(D) Yuengling Draft

$5.25+

(D) High Noon Small

$7.00

(D) Hazy Little Thing

$6.45+

(D) Sierra Nevada

$6.45+

Bottled Beer

(B) Angry Orchard

$6.00

(B) Becks

$6.00

(B) Bells 2 Hearted

$6.00

(B) Blue Moon

$6.00

(B) Bud Light

$5.00

(B) Bud Light Lime

$5.00

(B) Bud Light Next

$5.00

(B) Budweiser

$5.00

(B) Coors Banquet

$5.00

(B) Coors Light

$5.00

(B) Corona

$6.00

(B) Corona Light

$6.00

(B) Dogfish 60

$6.25

(B) Dogfish 90

$6.50

(B) Dos Equis

$6.00

(B) Dragons Milk

$6.00

(B) Guinness Blond

$6.00

(B) Guinness Stout

$6.00

(B) Heineken

$6.00

(B) Heineken Zero

$6.00

(B) High Noon

$7.00

(B) Loyal Lemonade

$7.00

(B) Mich Ultra

$6.00

(B) Miller Highlife

$5.00

(B) Miller Lite

$5.00

(B) Modelo Especial

$6.00

(B) Modelo Negro

$6.00

(B) Nutrl

$6.00

(C) Red Stripe

$6.00

(B) Stella Artois

$6.00

(B) Stella Cider

$6.00

(B) Sweetwater 420

$6.00

(B) Sweetwater IPA

$6.00

Tacate

$3.25

Topo Chico

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

estrella beer

$4.00

Bucket $23

$23.00

Bucket $18

$18.00

yuengling

$6.00

yuengling light

$6.00

Wine

Wine by the Glass

(G) 19 Crimes Cali Red

$8.95

(G) Camelot Pinot Noir

$8.00

(G) House Chardonnay

$8.00

(G) Chateau Bois Redon Bordeaux

$15.95

(G) Cupcake Pinot Grigio

$8.95

(G) Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$8.95

(G) Elouan Rose

$8.95

(G) House Merlot

$7.25

(G) J Lohr Red

$10.00

(G) Kendall Jackson Chard

$9.95

(G) Meiomi Pinot Noir

$9.95

(G) Meiomi Rose

$9.95

(G) Moscato

$7.95

(G) Reisling

$7.95

(G) Santa Marina Prosecco

$7.25

(G) Sauvignon Blanc

$8.95

(G) Stella Blueberry

$8.95

(G) Stella Rosa Asti

$7.95

(G) Stella Rosa Moscato

$8.95

(G) Sycamore Lane Cabernet

$8.00

(G) Sycamore Lane Chard

$8.00

(G) Sycamore Lane Merlot

$8.00

white zinfandel

$6.78

Wine by the Bottle

(B) BelAire Rose

$25.00

(B) Stella Rosa Asti

$27.00

(B) Sycamore Lane

$28.00