Gimme Grub LLC
Food Menu
Gourmet Smash Burger
- The Usual$12.00
A Classic ; Two Seared Local Beef Patties with Cheddar Cheese on Fresh Lettuce and Tomato, Topped with Thick Cut Bacon and our Secret Sauce, Served on a Kaiser Roll.
- GMO$13.00
This Ones a Flavor Bomb ; Two of our Seared Local Beef Patties topped with Provolone Cheese then Smothered in Roasted Garlic, Mushroom, Onion, and an amazing Sundried Tomato Aioli. Served on a Kaiser Roll.
- Balboa$13.00
"Balboa" hints the Black & Bleu ; This one features Two Blackened Local Beef Patties, Seared then topped with Bleu Cheese Crumble and Local Thick Cut Bacon on top of a bed of Fresh Arugula and our Black Peppercorn Balsamic Aioli. Served on a Kaiser Roll.
- Laua$13.00
Laua, our Sweet & Spicy Hawaiian BBQ ; Two of our Seared Local Beef Patties, topped with Spicy Pepperjack Cheese, a Grilled Pineapple Ring, Braised Jalapeno Peppers and a Drizzle of our Hot Honey BBQ Sauce.
- Brunch Burger$10.00
Its not too late ; Our Brunch burger serves your breakfast cravings anytime. Featuring Two Seared Breakfast Sausage Patties, Cheddar Cheese, A Fresh Cracked Egg, our Thick Cut Local Bacon and Maple Syrup !