Karaage - Japanese Fried Chicken

$17.00

Ginger & garlic fried chicken, lemon. Gluten Free Add mentaiko (cod roe*) mayo dipping sauce - $3 Choose between four build options: Classic Rice Bowl- sides of Thai jasmine rice and Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad. Banh Mi Sandwich- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, baguette. Banh Mi Rice Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, Thai jasmine rice. Rice Noodle Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, nuoc cham dressing, cold rice noodle. We'll do our best to accommodate special requests but may not be able to honor all substitutes. Extra charges may apply. *- Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.