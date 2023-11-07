The Ginger Pig Boulder
Starters & Shareables
- Pai Huang Gua - Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad$6.00
English cucumbers, house Sichuan vinaigrette, cilantro, sesame seeds. Gluten Free, Vegetarian
- Bangkok Balls$9.00
Thai red curry rice balls, lime leaf aioli. 3 per order. Gluten Free, Encounters Gluten, Contains Fish/Shellfish, Contains Coconut.
- Vegetable Eggrolls$9.00
Cabbage, carrot, green bean, onion, ginger, garlic. sweet chili garlic & spicy Chinese mustard. 5 per order. Vegan
- 'Taiko Tots$11.00
Furikake tater tots with mentaiko (cod roe*) mayo. Fluten Free, Contains Fish/Shellfish *- Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Banh Mi
Dogs
- Gamja Hotdog - Korean Cornflake Dog$12.00
Nathan's beef hot dog, Cornflakes, housemade yeast dough, panko, ketchup, mustard, scallion, sesame seeds.
- Kimchi Hot Dog$12.00
Nathan's jumbo beef hot dog, kimchi, gochujang mustard, scallion, sesame seeds.
- Hot Dog Banh Mi$12.00Out of stock
Nathan's jumbo beef hot dog, Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, baguette.
Specials
- Tom Yum Noodle$19.00
Shrimp, mushroom medley, tomatoes, tom yum sauce
- Bo Luc Lac - Vietnamese Shaking Beef$24.00
Ribeye, onions, scallions, tomatoes, garlic butter sauce Contains Shellfish Choose between four build options: Classic Rice Bowl- sides of Thai jasmine rice and Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad. Banh Mi Sandwich- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, baguette. Banh Mi Rice Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, Thai jasmine rice. Rice Noodle Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, nuoc cham dressing, cold rice noodle. We'll do our best to accommodate special requests but may not be able to honor all substitutes. Extra charges may apply.
Entrees
- Char Siu Pork - Chinese BBQ Pork$17.00
Chinese BBQ pork Gluten Free Choose between four build options: Classic Rice Bowl- sides of Thai jasmine rice and Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad. Banh Mi Sandwich- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, baguette. Banh Mi Rice Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, Thai jasmine rice. Rice Noodle Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, nuoc cham dressing, cold rice noodle. We'll do our best to accommodate special requests but may not be able to honor all substitutes. Extra charges may apply.
- Char Siu Tofu - Smoked Chinese BBQ Tofu$17.00
Smoked Chinese BBQ tofu Gluten Free Choose between four build options: Classic Rice Bowl- sides of Thai jasmine rice and Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad. Banh Mi Sandwich- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, baguette. Banh Mi Rice Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, Thai jasmine rice. Rice Noodle Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, nuoc cham dressing, cold rice noodle. We'll do our best to accommodate special requests but may not be able to honor all substitutes. Extra charges may apply.
- Kkanpunggi - Korean Fried Chicken$17.00
Fried chicken, spicy garlic gochujang sauce. Choose between four build options: Classic Rice Bowl- sides of Thai jasmine rice and Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad. Banh Mi Sandwich- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, baguette. Banh Mi Rice Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, Thai jasmine rice. Rice Noodle Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, nuoc cham dressing, cold rice noodle. We'll do our best to accommodate special requests but may not be able to honor all substitutes. Extra charges may apply.
- Karaage - Japanese Fried Chicken$17.00
Ginger & garlic fried chicken, lemon. Gluten Free Add mentaiko (cod roe*) mayo dipping sauce - $3 Choose between four build options: Classic Rice Bowl- sides of Thai jasmine rice and Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad. Banh Mi Sandwich- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, baguette. Banh Mi Rice Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, Thai jasmine rice. Rice Noodle Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, nuoc cham dressing, cold rice noodle. We'll do our best to accommodate special requests but may not be able to honor all substitutes. Extra charges may apply. *- Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Tang Cu Ji - Chinese Sweet & Sour Chicken$17.00
Fried chicken, sweet chili garlic Gluten Free Choose between four build options: Classic Rice Bowl- sides of Thai jasmine rice and Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad. Banh Mi Sandwich- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, baguette. Banh Mi Rice Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, Thai jasmine rice. Rice Noodle Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, nuoc cham dressing, cold rice noodle. We'll do our best to accommodate special requests but may not be able to honor all substitutes. Extra charges may apply.
- Yu Xiang Qiezi - Sichuan Spicy Eggplant$17.00
Chinese eggplant, garlic, ginger, scallion, doubanjiang, sambal. Vegan, Gluten Free, Encounters Gluten, Encounters Meat. Choose between four build options: Classic Rice Bowl- sides of Thai jasmine rice and Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad. Banh Mi Sandwich- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, baguette. Banh Mi Rice Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, Kewpie, Thai jasmine rice. Rice Noodle Bowl- Sichuan cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, nuoc cham dressing, cold rice noodle. We'll do our best to accommodate special requests but may not be able to honor all substitutes. Extra charges may apply.
Dessert
Drinks
- Mr. Brown Iced Coffee$4.00
- Mr. Brown Mocha Iced Coffee$4.00
- Mr. Brown Macadamia Nut Iced Coffee$4.00
- Mr. Brown Iced Cappuccino$4.00
- Taiwan Banana Milk$8.00
- Taiwan Mango Milk$8.00
- Taiwan Lychee Milk$8.00
- Taiwan Papaya Milk$8.00
- Taiwan Peach Milk$8.00
- Brown Sugar Bubble Tea$8.00
- Ramune Japanese Soda$7.00
- Jasmine Green Tea$6.00
- Green Apple Sparkling Water$6.00
- Kiwi Watermelon Sparkling Water$6.00
- Lychee Sparkling Water$6.00
- Liquid Death Sparkling Water$7.00
- LIFE WTR Bottled Water$4.00Out of stock
- San Peligrino Flavored$6.00
- Bottled Water$3.00
Sauces
- Sichuan Oil$1.00
- Lime Leaf Aioli$1.00
- Sweet Chili Garlic$1.00
- Chinese Mustard$1.00
- Nuoc Cham$1.00
- Char Siu Sauce$2.00
- Korean Fried Chicken Sauce$2.00
- Make It Rain (5 Sauces)$5.00
All 5 of our Classic sauces. Sweet Chili Garlic, Spicy Chinese Mustard, Lime Leaf Aioli, Sichuan Oil, and Char Siu Sauce
- Make It Pour (All 8 Sauces)$10.00
All of our Classic and Premium sauces. Sweet Chili Garlic, Spicy Chinese Mustard, Lime Leaf Aioli, Sichuan Oil, Nuoc Cham Noodle Sauce, Char Siu Sauce, Korean Fried Chicken Sauce, Mentaiko Mayo* *-Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.