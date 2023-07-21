Hot Foods

Vietnamese Rice Paper Pizza

$9.00

Bánh Tráng Nướng - Grilled crisped rice paper topped with a farm fresh egg batter, toasted garlic chili oil, umami aioli and scallion. Choice of lemongrass ground pork or smoked clam

Popcorn Chicken

$10.00

Turmeric Popcorn Chicken - Thai Chillies, fried basil, chiffonade scallion served with a sweet and spicy nuoc cham dipping sauce

Coconut Curry Noodle

$14.00

Coconut Curry Noodles (VG) - Coconut yellow curry with broccolini and cherry tomatoes, topped with crunchy shallots, peanuts, and cilantro

Bun Bo Hue Beef Noodle

$14.00

Bun Bo Hue Beef Noodles - Slow cooked Bun Bo Hue stewed with heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil, cilantro, sauteed onion and yu choy

Dan Dan Noodle

$14.00

Lemongrass "Dan-Dan" Noodles - Tangy sesame noodles, cucumber, toasted garlic chili oil, & lemongrass pork topped with crushed peanuts

Mushroom Noodle

$14.00

Buttered Mushroom Noodles (V) - Miso roasted shimeji and shiitake mushrooms, confit garlic, miso butter & lime topped with brown butter garlic panko

Bevs

Umeboshi Sparkling Lemonade 👯

$5.00

Calamansi Ice Tea

$4.50

Grass Jelly Matcha

$6.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00

Vegan Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.75

Sparkling Ginger Limeade

$5.00

Sparkling Fruit Coffee

$5.50

Deli

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Goi Ga/Vietnamese Chicken Salad - Cabbages, sweet basil, mint, cilantro, braised lemongrass chicken, red onion, peanuts, fried shallots, crispy wontons. Coconut Nuoc Cham Dressing

Watermelon Salad

$12.00

Watermelon Salad (VG) - Olive oil marinated watermelon, radicchio, mint & basil, shallot soy vinaigrette

Corn Salad

$9.00

Summer Corn Salad (V) - Sweet corn toasted with house made shrimp butter dressed in umami aioli and chili oil

Cucumber Mango Salad

$9.00

Cucumber and Mango with a soy lime vinaigrette

Retail Snacks

Rabbit Creamy Candy

$6.00

Chili Mango

$6.00

Crispy Seaweed

$4.00

Garlic Pepper Coco Roll

$6.00

Theo Philo Banana Chip Choc

$7.25

Belvie Choc Black Pearl

$10.00

Belvie Dark Choc 75%

$9.00

Marou Mekong Choc

$9.00

Marou Milk Chocolate

$9.00

Marou Pepper Chocolate

$9.00

Noodle Girl Crispy Corn

$5.50

Side Project Jerky

$9.00

Grace Chocolates

$6.00

Sriracha Milk Mini

$1.50

Sriracha Dark Mini

$1.50

Bbq Corn Chips

$3.50

Honey Butter Chips

$3.50

Lays 2&1

$3.50

Oyster Chips

$3.50

Pocky

$3.50

Mung Bean Snack

$1.75

Mixed Nuts

$1.75

Sunflower Seed

$6.00

Fish Skin

$6.75

Big Roll Seaweed

$3.00

Grocery

Copper Cow Coffee

$15.00

Nam Coffee

$19.00

Coconut Milk Can

$3.00

Condensed Milk

$3.00

Marou Cashew Spread

$17.00

Son Fish Sauce

$15.00

Cabi Soy Sauce

$15.00

Sriracha Large

$10.00

Sriracha 4oz

$7.00

Fat Milk Phin Pourover

$12.00

Vietnamese Food Book

$20.00

Tiger Balm

$8.50

Retail Bev

Liquid Death

$3.00

Grapefruit Soda

$2.50

Artic Ocean Tangerine

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

Mr.Brown Mac Nut

$3.00

Mr.Brown Ice Coffee

$3.00

Mexican sodas

$4.00

Ovaltine Milk Drink

$3.50

Sarsaparilla

$2.50

Open Water

$3.00

Flow Water

$3.00