Gingergrass Mini 4850 Fountain Ave. LA, CA 90029
Hot Foods
Vietnamese Rice Paper Pizza
Bánh Tráng Nướng - Grilled crisped rice paper topped with a farm fresh egg batter, toasted garlic chili oil, umami aioli and scallion. Choice of lemongrass ground pork or smoked clam
Popcorn Chicken
Turmeric Popcorn Chicken - Thai Chillies, fried basil, chiffonade scallion served with a sweet and spicy nuoc cham dipping sauce
Coconut Curry Noodle
Coconut Curry Noodles (VG) - Coconut yellow curry with broccolini and cherry tomatoes, topped with crunchy shallots, peanuts, and cilantro
Bun Bo Hue Beef Noodle
Bun Bo Hue Beef Noodles - Slow cooked Bun Bo Hue stewed with heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil, cilantro, sauteed onion and yu choy
Dan Dan Noodle
Lemongrass "Dan-Dan" Noodles - Tangy sesame noodles, cucumber, toasted garlic chili oil, & lemongrass pork topped with crushed peanuts
Mushroom Noodle
Buttered Mushroom Noodles (V) - Miso roasted shimeji and shiitake mushrooms, confit garlic, miso butter & lime topped with brown butter garlic panko
Bevs
Deli
Chicken Salad
Goi Ga/Vietnamese Chicken Salad - Cabbages, sweet basil, mint, cilantro, braised lemongrass chicken, red onion, peanuts, fried shallots, crispy wontons. Coconut Nuoc Cham Dressing
Watermelon Salad
Watermelon Salad (VG) - Olive oil marinated watermelon, radicchio, mint & basil, shallot soy vinaigrette
Corn Salad
Summer Corn Salad (V) - Sweet corn toasted with house made shrimp butter dressed in umami aioli and chili oil
Cucumber Mango Salad
Cucumber and Mango with a soy lime vinaigrette