Gingers Seoul Bar and Grill 927 High Ridge rd
FOOD
BEGINNINGS
- BEEF MANDU$9.00
4 pcs Steamed or Fried house-made dumplings
- BULGOGI JAPCHAE$25.00
- CUCUMBER KIMCHI$9.00
- FRIED SHRIMP BAO BUN$7.00
- GARLIC CHICKEN BAO BUN$9.00
- HAEMUL-PAJEON$20.00
Seafood Pancake Rice flour, scallions, red chili peppers, carrots, onion, sesame oil
- KIMCHI FRIED RICE$14.00
Chili peppers, chives, garlic, onion, vinegar, plum sauce, soy sauce
- KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN$12.00
- ROSE TTEOKBOKKI$12.00
- SANG CHU MUCHIM$9.00
Lettuce Salad Sliced apple, walnuts, onions, plum sauce, perilla oil, soy sauce
- VEGAN SPRING ROLLS$13.00
2 pcs Cucumber, avocado, carrots, rice paper
- VEGAN SUMMER ROLLS$13.00
- VEGETABLE JAPCHAE$19.00
- YACHAEJEON$14.00
Vegetable Pancake Sweet potato, egg, mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, onion
BIBIMBAP
DESSERT
DRINKS
KIMBAP
- AVOCADO KIMBAP$12.00
Avocado, cucumber, rice
- BULGOGI KIMBAP$19.00
Bulgogi, pickled radish, spinach, sautéed onion and rice
- COOKED SHIITAKE MUSHROOM KIMBAP$15.00
Shiitake mushroom, crab meat, pickled radish, cucumber and rice
- CUCUMBER KIMBAP$9.00
- KIMCHI KIMBAP$12.00
White kimchi, spinach, pickled radish, carrots, rice
- ORGANIC CARROT KIMBAP$12.00
Carrots, egg, pickled radish
- SEAWEED SALAD KIMBAP$10.00
Seaweed, pickled radish, carrots, rice
- SPICY FRIED SHRIMP KIMBAP$15.00
Fried shrimp, pickled radish, cucumber, jalapeño, rice
- TOFU KIMBAP$11.00
Thin sliced stir-fried tofu, spinach, pickled radish, rice
- TRADITIONAL KOREAN KIMBAP$13.00
- VEGETABLE KIMBAP$12.00
Thin sliced pickled radishes, avocado, cucumber, carrots, rice
- WHITE TUNA KIMBAP$14.00
White tuna, pickled radish, sesame leaf, jalapeño, rice
KOREAN-STYLE PIZZA
- BULGOGI KIMCHI PIZZA$26.00
- BULGOGI PIZZA$24.00
Bulgogi, onions and green pepper
- KIMCHI PIZZA$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, white kimchi and jalapeño
- MARGARITA$15.00
- ORGANIC CORN AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE PIZZA$18.00
Organic corn with Mozzarella cheese
- PEPPERONI PIZZA$19.00
Pepperoni
- VEGGIE PIZZA$16.00
Tomato sauce, sweet potato, onion and mushroom
MAINS
VEGETABLE ROLLS
BEVERAGE
BEER
WINE
GINGER'S COCKTAILS
- GINGER'S GARDEN$15.00
Peach-infused gin, tonic, fresh lemon juice.
- CLASSIC BLOODY MARY$12.00
Vodka, house spicy mix.
- DAE GU SPICY MARGARITA$14.00
Tequila, fresh lime juice, Korean chili, jalapeño.
- KARAOKE NIGHT$16.00
House espresso, vanilla vodka, Kahlúa – served chilled.
- GIN +$14.00
- BOURBON+$15.00
- WHISKEY+$14.00
- RUM+$12.00
- VODKA+$12.00
- TEQUILLA+$12.00
- KOREAN ROSE$14.00
- JEJU ISLAND$13.00