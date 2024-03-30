Ginny Rae's 1169 Dix Ave
Breakfast
Breakfast Combos
- Country Breakfast$15.99
Two eggs, home fries, choice of meat and a short stack of french toast.
- Ginny Rae's Special$17.99
Two eggs, two sausage, two bacon, home fries, toast and a short stack of pancakes
- Fried Steak$16.99
Two eggs, Southern battered steak, smothered with sausage gravy, home fries and toast.
- Southern Breakfast$12.99
Three eggs over home freis, smothered in sausage gravy
- Meat Lovers Breakfast$16.99
Three eggs, hash, bacon, sausage, ham and toast
Breakfast Specialties
- Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Scrambled eggs, and cheddar jack with your chjoice of three items. Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Fresh Spinach, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms
- Half Eggs Benedict$10.99
One poached egg over an english muffin with canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce.
- Full Eggs Benedict$14.99
Two poached eggs over an english muffin with canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce.
- Half Irish Benedict$12.99
One Poached egg over an english muffin with corned beef hash and hollandaise sauce.
- Full Irish Benedict$16.99
Two poached eggs over an english muffin with corned beef hash and hollandaise sauce.
- Half Eggs Florentine$10.99
One poached egg over an english muffin topped with sauteed spinach, tomato and hollendaise
- Full Eggs Florentine$14.99
Two poached eggs over an english muffin topped with sauteed spinach, tomato and hollandaise
- Half Adirondack Benedict$10.99
One poached egg over an english muffin with sausage and sausage gravy
- Full Aidorndack Benedict$14.99
Two poached eggs over an english muffin with sausage and sausage gravy
- Scrambler$12.99
- Farmers Scrambler$15.99
Six eggs scrambled up with sausage, ham, bacon, tomatoes, onions, peppers, homefries and cheddar jack cheese
- Breakfast Club$15.99
Three slices french toast stacked with bacon, sausage, two eggs, american and cheddar jack
- Half Sausage Gravy$6.99
Traditional country style sausage gravy over one biscuit
- Full Sausage Gravy$10.99
Traditional country style sausage gravy over two biscuits
Eggs and Omelets
- Classic Omelet$13.99
Signature fluffy three egg omelet with your choice of cheese, and two of the follwoing; Bacon, Sauasge, Ham, Onions, Fresh Spinach, Green Peppers, Tomatoes and Mushrooms
- Everything Omelet$15.99
- Meat Lovers Omelet$16.99
- Veggie Omelet$13.99
- Philly Omelet$15.99
Signature fluffy three egg omelet sauteed peppers, onions, philly steak and cheese
- Hash Omelet$15.99
Signature fluffy three egg omelet stuffed with hash and cheese
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.99
One egg with melted american cheese on a grilled roll
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
One egg with melted american cheese and choice of ham, suasage or bacon on a grilled roll
- Eggs$4.99
Two eggs served to order with choice of toast
- Eggs, Home Fries and Toast$7.99
Two eggs served to order with home fries and choice of toast
- Eggs, Meat and Toast$8.99
Two eggs served to order with choice of meat and toast
- Eggs, Meat, Home Fries and Toast$10.99
Two eggs served to order wtih home fries, choice of meat and toast
- Eggs, Hash and Toast$10.99
Two eggs served to order with hash and choice of toast
- Eggs Hash, Home Fries and Toast$12.99
Two eggs served to order with hash, home fries and choice of toast
- Eggs Meat, Hash and Toast$13.99
Two eggs served to order with hash, choice of breakfast meat and toast
- Toast$1.99
- Meat$3.99
- Home Fries$3.49
- Add Ons
- Add Egg$2.75
Breakfast Sweets
- Single Pancake$4.99
Sweet fluffy buttermilk pancake
- Short Stack Pancakes$6.99
Two sweet fluffy buttermilk pancakes
- Tall Stack Pancakes$8.99
Three sweet fluffy buttermilk pancakes
- Single French Toast$4.99
Thick cut texas toast french toast
- Short Stack French Toast$6.99
Two slices thick cut texas toast french toast
- Tall Stack French Toast$8.99
Three slices thick cut texas toast french toast
- Fried Bread Dough$5.99
Hand stretched golden fried dough
- Waffle$9.99
Kids
Lunch
- Lunch Side
- Hot Turkey Sandwich$14.99
- Roast Beef Mushroom Melt$14.99
- Fish and Macaroni and Cheese$14.99
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$14.99
- Half Deli Sandwich and Soup$12.99
- Half Deli Sandwich and Side$10.99
- Deli Sandwich$12.99
- Club Sandwich$15.99
- Dagwood Club Sandwich$16.99
Roast beef, turkey, ham, american cheese
- Buffalo Tender Wrap$14.99
Tenders, cheddar jack, buffalo sauce, ranch and veggies
- Turkey Bacon Wrap$14.99
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$14.99
- Chicken Tender Wrap$14.99
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, parm cheese, croutons and caesar
Appetizers and Baskets
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
- Quesadilla$11.99
- Boneless Wing Basket$14.99
Bonelss wings served bbq or buffalo style with side choice
- Fish and Chips$14.99
Hand battered haddock with side choice and cole slaw
- Seafood Sampler Basket$15.99
Southern battered shrimp, crispy clam strips with side choice and cole slaw
- Chicken Tender Basket$14.99
Grilled Sandwiches
- Rachel$14.99
- Nancy's Rachel$14.99
- Patty Melt$15.99
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$15.99
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
- Grilled Cheese Soup$10.99
- Turkey Melt$14.99
- Tuna Melt$14.99
- Reuben$14.99
Thin sliced tender corned beef, sour crout, swiss and thousand island on rye
- Philly Cheesesteak$14.99
Tender sliced beef grilled with peppers, onions and topped with cheddar jack
- Tender Melt$14.99
Tenders, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, honey mustard on grilled texas toast
- Monte Cristo$16.99
Grilled turkey, and ham between french toast with swiss and thousand island dressing
- Bacon Grilled Cheese Burger$15.99
Signature burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on grilled texas toast
Burgers and Chicken
- Hamburger$13.99
- Cheese Burger$14.99
- Bacon Cheese Burger$15.99
- Rodeo Burger$16.99
Cheddar jack, bacon, bbq and onion rings
- Southwest Bacon Cheese Burger$16.99
Bacon, cheddar jack, grilled onions, zesty southwest sauce
- Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger$16.99
- Monterey Chicken$16.99
Chicken breast grilled or crispy, cheddar jack, bbq and bacon
- Aussie Chicken$16.99
Chicken breast grilled or crispy, sauteed mushrooms, cheddar jack, bacon and huney mustard.
- Chicken Sandwich$14.99
- Mushroom Swiss Chicken$15.99
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$15.99
Salads
- Small Farmhouse Salad$10.99
Our classic salad topped with your choice of tuna, egg or chicken salad
- Large Farmhouse Salad$15.99
Our classic salad topped with your choice of tuna, egg or chicken salad
- Small Boneless Wing Salad$10.99
Our classic salad topped with boneless wings buffalo or bbq style.
- Large Boneless Wing Salad$15.99
Our classic salad topped wtih boneless wings, buffalo or bbq style
- Small Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
- Large Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.99
- Small Cobb Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, diced egg, tomatoe, bacon and crumbled romain over choppped romaine
- Large Cobb Salad$16.99
Grilled chicken, diced egg, tomatoe, bacon and crumbled romain over choppped romaine
- Small Chicken Salad$10.99
Our classic salad topped with your chocie of grilled or crispy chicken
- Large Chicken Salad$15.99
Our classic salad topped with your chocie of grilled or crispy chicken
- Small Chef Salad$10.99
- Large Chef Salad$15.99
- Side Salad$4.99