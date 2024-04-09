Gino's Italian Restaurant 1701 S Mays St
Lunch Menu
Pasta Dishes
- Lunch Spaghetti Alla Gino$13.99
Sautéed with mushrooms, meatball and Italian sausage in a marinara sauce
- Lunch Spaghetti with Meatballs$11.99
Served with meatball
- Lunch Spaghetti with Sausage$11.99
Served with Italian sausage
- Lunch Spaghetti with Marinara$10.99
- Lunch Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$10.99
- Lunch Spaghetti with Mushroom Marinara$10.99
- Lunch Spaghetti Al Carbonara$13.99
- Lunch Tortellini Creamy Pesto Sauce$11.99
- Lunch Fettuccine Alfredo$10.99
- Lunch Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$11.99
- Lunch Gnocchi Matricianna$11.99
A classic Italian pillowy pasta tossed in a creamy pink sauce with caramelized onions and bacon
- Lunch Gnocchi Bolognese$12.99
Our classic Italian bolognese meat sauce tops our potato dumplings
- Lunch Gnocchi Florentine$11.99
Our Italian potato dumplings tossed in a light spinach cream sauce
Baked Entrees
- Lunch Baked Ziti$10.99
- Lunch Spinach Lasagna$10.99
- Lunch Meat Lasagna$10.99
- Lunch White Spinach Lasagna$11.99
Homemade spinach lasagna topped with a creamy Alfredo sauce and baked to perfection
- Lunch Chesse Stuffed Manicotti$10.99
Stuffed made fresh in-house pasta tubes
- Lunch Spinach Stuffed Manicotti$11.99
Spinach and ricotta stuffed pasta tubes, baked to perfection and topped with our savory marinara sauce and baked mozzarella
- Lunch Cannelloni Ala' Panna$11.99
Meaty stuffed pasta tubes topped with a mushroom Alfredo sauce
- Lunch Ravioli$10.99
Your choice of cheese, beef or spinach ravioli and choice of sauce: alfredo, meat sauce, marinara, or creamy pesto
- Lunch Eggplant Rollatini Florentine$12.99
Eggplant rolled and stuffed with spinach and ricotta, topped with Alfredo sauce and baked to perfection
- Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana*$10.99
Served with spaghetti and marinara sauce
- Gino's Combination$11.99
Lasagna, chicken Parmesan and beef ravioli
- Veggie Combination$10.99
Spinach lasagna, eggplant Parmesan and cheese ravioli
- Lunch Beef Cannelloni$10.99
Chicken & Veal
Seafood
- Lunch Stuffed Shrimp Scampi Ravioli$11.99
Topped with a creamy scampi sauce with black pepper and parsley pasta
- Lunch Salmon Siracusa$14.99
Topped with artichokes and mushrooms. Served with side pasta
- Lunch Linguini with Clam Sauce$13.99
White or red sauce topped with fresh clams
- Lunch Shrimp Diaviolo$14.99
Soups & Salads
- Gino's Antipasto$16.99
An Italian salad served with a combination of Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, giardiniera vegetables, pepperoncini, olives, and tomatoes over a bed of lettuce with Gino's Italian dressing
- Italian Salad$12.99
Tossed salad with rolls of ham, provolone cheese and Genoa salami
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Tossed salad with strips of grilled chicken, topped with mozzarella cheese
- Breaded Chicken Salad$12.99
Tossed salad with strips of breaded chicken, topped with mozzarella cheese
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
- Greek Salad$10.99
- Caprese Salad$11.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese and roma tomatoes served over a bed of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes a garlic basil balsamic vinaigrette
- Grilled Salmon Salad$16.99
- Individual Salad$2.95
- Cup Homemade Soup of the Day$3.99
- Bowl Homemade Soup of the Day$7.99
- Large Ceasar Salad$8.99
10" Hot or Cold Subs
Dinner
Appetizers & Sides
- Mussels Portofino$11.99
Garlic mushroom wine sauce
- Zucchini Fritti$8.99
- Fried Cheese Sticks$8.99
- Fried Mushrooms$8.99
- Toasted Cheese Ravioli$9.99
Served with marinara sauce
- Sautéed Veggies$5.99
- Two Meatballs$4.99
Two meatballs with marinara sauce
- Two It Sausage$5.50
Two links
- Garlic Bread$4.09
- Bruschetta Alla Gino$8.99
Chopped fresh tomatoes with garlic, basil, and olive oil, and served on toasted slices cheesy Italian bread
- Calamari Fritti$12.99
Freshly made daily and served with marinara sauce
- Side Spaghetti
- Bread & Oil$2.99
- Bread$1.00
- Side Fries$1.95
Baked Entree
- Meat Lasagna$17.99
- Spinach Lasagna$16.99
- Cheese Manicotti$15.99
- Spinach Manicotti$17.99
Spinach and ricotta stuffed pasta tubes, baked to perfection topped with our savory marinara sauce and baked mozzarella
- Meat Cannelloni$15.99
Beef and pork
- Cannelloni Ala' Panna$17.99
Topped with a creamy mushroom sauce
- Cheese Ravioli$15.99
- Spinach Ravioli$15.99
Topped with marinara, pesto, alfredo, or meat sauce
- Combo Platter$24.99
Chicken parmigiana, lasagna and fettuccine Alfredo
- Baked Ziti$14.99
- Baked Ziti Alla Gino$20.99
Baked with chicken, eggplant and ricotta cheese in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Rolla Florentine$20.99
Eggplant rolled and stuff with spinach and ricotta and topped with Alfredo sauce baked to perfection. Served with a side of spaghetti with Alfredo sauce
- Eggplant Parmigiana$16.99
Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce
- Eggplant Rollatini$18.99
Try one of Gino's favorites. Stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce
- White Spin Lasag$16.99
Pasta Dishes
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$12.99
- Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce$12.99
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$16.99
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.99
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$19.99
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$20.99
- Linguini Mushroom Alfredo$14.99
- Angel Hair with Mushroom Marinara Sauce$14.99
- Spaghetti Carbonara$18.99
- Tortellini Carbonara$20.99
- Tortellini Pesto$19.99
- Tortellini Alfredo$19.99
- Spaghetti Alla Gino$19.99
Try one of Gino's favorites. Meatballs and Italian sausage sautéed in a mushroom marinara sauce
- Chicken Primavera$19.99
Chicken and mixed veggies in a creamy Alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccine noodles
- Linguini Giardino$14.99
Pasta tossed in garlic and olive oil with mixed vegetables
- Gnocchi Matricianna$18.99
A classic Italian pillowy potato pasta on a creamy pink sauce with caramelized onions and bacon
- Gnocchi Florentine$18.99
Our Italian potato dumplings tossed in a light spinach cream sauce
- Gnocchi Bolognese$17.99
Our classic Italian bolognese meat sauce tops our potato dumplings
Chicken & Veal
- Chicken Parmigiana$19.99
Breaded, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in a marinara sauce
- Veal Parmigiana$26.99
Breaded, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in a marinara sauce
- Chicken Cacciatore$18.99
Sautéed with mushrooms, onions and peppers in a marinara sauce
- Chicken Alla Panna$18.99
Try one of Gino's favorites. Sautéed with mushrooms and onions in a cream sauce
- Chicken Marsala$18.99
Sautéed with mushrooms and onions in a brown wine sauce
- Chicken Piccata$18.99
Lemon wine sauce with capers
- Chicken Gorgonzola$18.99
Sautéed boneless breast of chicken topped with a creamy Gorgonzola cheese sauce
- Chicken Florentine$20.99
Amazing pan crusted breaded chicken topped with spinach, mushrooms and cheese finished off with a creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with a side of pasta with Alfredo sauce
- Chicken Alla Siracusa$18.99
Sautéed in lemon wine sauce and topped with artichokes and mushrooms
- Chicken Alla Caprese$18.99
- Grilled Chicken and Veggies$10.99
10" Hot or Cold Subs
Salads & Soups
- Gino's Antipasto$16.99
An Italian salad served with a combination of Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, giardiniera vegetables, pepperoncini, olives, and tomatoes over a bed of lettuce with Gino's Italian dressing
- Italian Salad$12.99
Tossed salad with rolls of ham, provolone cheese and Genoa salami
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Tossed salad with strips of grilled chicken, topped with mozzarella cheese
- Breaded Chicken Salad$12.99
Tossed salad with strips of breaded chicken, topped with mozzarella cheese
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
- Greek Salad$10.99
- Caprese Salad$11.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese and roma tomatoes served over a bed of romaine lettuce topped our garlic basil balsamic vinaigrette
- Grilled Salmon Salad$16.99
- Individual Salad$2.95
- Lg Family Salad$8.99
- Cup of Soup of the Day$3.95
- Bowl Soup of the Day$7.99
- Lg Ceasar Salad$8.99
Seafood
- Pasta Pescatore$25.99
Shrimp, mussels and clams tossed in a light marinara sauce over linguini
- Linguini in Clam Sauce$18.99
White or red sauce
- Shrimp Primavera$21.99
Sautéed in spring vegetables with Alfredo sauce and tossed with penne pasta
- Shrimp Diavolo$19.99
Spicy sautéed in a spicy marinara sauce over linguini
- Shrimp Piccata$19.99
Try one of Gino's favorites shrimp tossed in a lemon wine sauce with capers over fettuccine
- Trout Siracusa$21.99
8 oz rainbow trout, pan seared and crusted with artichokes and mushrooms, topped with a lemon wine sauce. Served with a side order of pasta with marinara sauce
- Trout Di Napoli$21.99
8 oz rainbow trout, pan seared and crusted topped with creamy pink sauce with capers and served with side order of pasta with marinara sauce
- Salmon Siracusa$21.99
8 oz atlantic salmon sautéed in wine sauce and topped with artichokes and mushrooms
- Salmon Rustico$20.99
Salmon tossed with penne in a light cream sauce, served with fresh sliced zucchini and fresh mushrooms with a hint of sun-dried tomatoes
- Snapper Portofino$22.99
Eight oz red snapper filet pan seared, topped with a delicious mushroom, garlic and lemon wine sauce with a hint of sundried tomatoes. Served with a side of pasta
- Lobster Ravioli$20.99
Moussline lobster stuffed ravioli topped with our light pink cream sauce
- Shrimp Stuffed Gorgonzola Ravioli$19.99
Topped with a creamy Gorgonzola cheese sauce
- Shrimp Stuffed Scampi Ravioli$19.99
Topped with a creamy light scampi sauce
- Mussels Marinara$18.99
Served over linguini
Specialty Pizza
12" Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Regular Gino's Specialty$18.99
Pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, fresh hamburger, bell pepper, bacon, mushrooms, olives, and onion
- 12" Regular Meat Lovers$18.99
Pepperoni, slice Italian sausage, fresh hamburger, Canadian bacon, and bacon
- 12" Veggie Lover$17.99
Bell pepper, mushrooms, black olives, onion, spinach, eggplant and roma tomatoes
- 12" Margarita$14.99
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic, and roma tomato
- 12" Regular White Pizza$17.99
Chicken and Alfredo sauce
- 12" Mediterranean$17.99
Feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, and diced roma tomatoes
14" Specialty Pizzas
- 14" Large Gino's Specialty$22.99
Pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, fresh hamburger, bell pepper, bacon, mushrooms, olives, and onion
- 14" Large Meat Lovers$22.99
Pepperoni, slice Italian sausage, fresh hamburger, Canadian bacon, and bacon
- 14" Veggie Lover$19.99
Bell pepper, mushrooms, black olives, onion, spinach, eggplant and roma tomatoes
- 14" Large Margartia Pizza$16.99
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic, and roma tomato
- 14" Large White Pizza$21.99
Chicken and Alfredo sauce
- 14" Large Mediterranean Pizza$20.99
Feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, and diced roma tomatoes
16" Specialty Pizzas
- 16" Extra Large Gino's Specialty$25.99
Pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, fresh hamburger, bell pepper, bacon, mushrooms, olives, and onion
- 16" Extra Large Meat Lovers$25.99
Pepperoni, slice Italian sausage, fresh hamburger, Canadian bacon, and bacon
- 16" Extra Large Veggie Lovers$21.99
Bell pepper, mushrooms, black olives, onion, spinach, eggplant and roma tomatoes
- 16" Extra Large Margarita Pizza$18.99
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic, and roma tomato
- 16" Extra Large White Pizza$24.99
Chicken and Alfredo sauce
- 16" Extra Large Mediterranean Pizza$23.99
Feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, and diced roma tomatoes
Pizza/Kitchen
Calzones
Calz/Kitchen
Kids & Dessert
Desserts
Kids Menu
Family Meals
- Family Style Spaghetti with Marinara$34.99
- Family Style Spaghetti with Meatsauce$39.99
- Family Style Fettucine with Alfredo$39.99
- Family Style Chicken Fettucine Alfredo$49.99
- Family Style Spaghetti with Meatball$49.99
- Family Style Baked Ziti$49.99
- Family Style Meat Lasagna$49.99
- Family Style Spinach Lasagna$49.99
- Family Style Chicken Parmigiana$59.99