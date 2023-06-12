Gino's Pizza 6260 Glenwood Ave.
Food
Appetizers
Salad
Subs
Calzone & Stromboli
Roll
Entrees
Pasta with Sauce
$8.95
Cheese Ravioli
$12.95
pasta with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Cheese Tortellini
$12.95
pasta with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Baked Ziti
$12.95
pasta with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Beef Lasagna
$12.95
pasta with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Pasta with Meatballs
$12.95
pasta with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmigiana w/ Pasta
$12.95
pasta with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Desserts
On the Side
Pizza
Slices
14" Pizza
14" Cheese
$14.95
14" Gino's Supreme
$20.99
pepperoni, sasuage, beef, ham, bacon, mushrooms, oinons, green pepper, black olives
14" Veggie Lovers
$20.99
mushroom, tomatos, onions, green peppers,black olives, spinach
14" Meat Lovers
$20.99
pepperoni,sasuage, meatball, ham, bacon, beef
14" Ranchero Pizza
$20.99
tomatoes, bacon, and ranch drizzle
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
$20.99
grilled chicken, red onions, BBQ sause
14" Lasagna Pizza
$20.99
beef, ricotta chesse, sausage
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$20.99
grilled chicken, red onions, Buffalo sause
14" White Pizza
$20.99
ricotta cheese, garlic, olive oil drizzle
14" Old Fashion
$17.99
garlic, fresh basil, olive oil drizzle, light sauce
18" Pizza
28" Big Apple
Specials
Slice Deals
Specials +
Drinks
24 oz Fountain
Gino's New Ownership Location and Ordering Hours
(919) 783-7555
Open now • Closes at 9:30PM