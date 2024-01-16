Ginzake Sushi
Appetizers
Sushi & Sashimi
- Ginzake$7.00Out of stock
Coko Salmon
- Maguro$7.00
Tuna
- Chu Toro$13.00
Medium Fatty Tuna
- O-Toro$13.00
Fatty Tuna
- Unagi$6.00
Fresh Water Eel
- Salmon$6.00
- King Salmon$9.00Out of stock
- Hirame$5.00
Fluke
- Hamachi$6.00
Yellowtail
- Kampachi$7.00
Amberjack
- Tai$6.00Out of stock
Japanese Snapper
- Ebi$4.00
Shrimp
- Ikura$5.00
Salmon Roe
- Tobiko$5.00
Flying Fish Roe
Special Sushi & Sashimi
Sushi Roll
- Tuna Avocado$10.00
- Spicy Tuna$14.00
Spicy mayo, scallion, fried onion
- Toro Scallion$14.00
Fatty tuna & scallion
- Spicy Yellowtail$12.00
Spicy mayo, scallion, fried onion
- Salmon Avocado$10.00
Spicy mayo
- Spicy Salmon$11.00
- Shrimp Tempura$11.00
Spicy mayo, scallion, carrot
- California$13.00
Cucumber, avocado, crab
- Eel Avocado$10.00
Eel sauce
Vegetable Roll
Specialty Roll
- Ginzake Special Roll$18.00
Shrimp tempura, scallion, chives, spicy yellowtail, chili garlic, fried onion, masago, micro cilantro
- Spider Roll$16.00
Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Mayo, Crunch Lettuce, Avocado
- Rainbow Roll$20.00
California Topped with Four Kind of Fish
- Shrimp Lover Roll$19.00
Shrimp Tempura, scallion, avocado, Shrimp Garlic Paste.
- Dragon Roll$20.00
Crab, Cucumber, Eel
- Spicy Tiger Roll$20.00
shrimp tempura , scallion, spicy tuna masago, fried onion and avocado
Chef's Combination
Entrees
- Sweet Crème Chicken$18.00
Onion, ginger, garlic& nut paste, milk & coconut milk
- Mango Pickle Chicken$18.00
Mango pickle, pepper, onion, ginger, garlic
- Sweet & Chili Chicken$15.00
Sauces & broccoli
- General Tso's Chicken$15.00Out of stock
General Tso's sauce, broccoli, tempura chicken
- Chicken Katsu Curry$20.00
Curry sauce & chicken
- Sweet Creme Shrimp$20.00
Rice and Noodles
- Ginzake Special Fried Rice$15.00
Shrimp, chicken, beef, egg, vegetable & special sauce
- Vegetable Fried Rice$7.00
Egg, vegetable & special sauce
- Chicken Fried Rice$10.00
Chicken, egg, vegetable & special sauce
- Shrimp Fried Rice$12.00
Shrimp, egg, vegetable & special sauce
- Crab Fried Rice$20.00
Crab, egg, vegetable & special sauce
- Chicken Noodles$10.00
Chicken, vegetable & special sauce
- Vegetable Noodles$7.00
Vegetable, vegetable & special sauce
- Yakisoba Chicken Noodles$15.00
Yakisoba, vegetable & special sauce
- Rock Shrimp$18.00
Deep fried shrimp, vegetable & special sauce
- Ginzake Special Noodles$18.00
Shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetable & special sauce
- Plain White Rice$3.00
- Sushi Rice$5.00