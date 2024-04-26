Giorgio's Cocktails and Eatery Manchester
Eatery Menu
Appetizers
- Sicilian Arancini$13.99
Braised beef and pea saffron risotto balls. With tangy slaw and chipotle cream
- Cauliflower Bites$9.99
Baked with parmesan panko and herbs and served with creamy feta dipping sauce
- Crab Cakes$18.99
Lump crab mixed with seasoned vegetables and bread crumbs. Baked in butter and drizzled with lemon aioli.
- Ricotta Baked Meatballs$13.99
All beef meatballs baked with ricotta, mozzarella and marinara
- Chicken Pops$9.99
Choose two sauces
- Truffle Greek Fries$9.99
Tossed with truffle oil, lemon, oregano, and Romano. Served with creamy feta dipping sauce
- Fresh Hummus and Pita$8.99
Served with red onion, Bomba sauce and EVOO drizzle with grilled pita.
- Steak N Cheese Rolls$15.99
Flaky filo stuffed with braised short rib and mozzarella.
- Grilled Garlic Cheese Flatbread$14.99
Served with marinara.
- PEI Mussels$18.99
WIth your choice of Lemon Wine Sauce or Spicy Bomba.
- Calamari$17.99
Fresh local, crispy fried calamari with lemon aioli and marinara
- Ahi Tuna$16.99
Seasame crusted with sweet chili sauce and crunchy zucchini slaw.
- Shrimp Cocktail$2.25
With cocktail sauce
Soup and Salads
- Cup Chicken Bomba Minestrone$5.99
Vegetables, beans, chicken dumplings in a sweet spicy tomato broth
- Bowl Chicken Bomba Minestrone$13.99
Vegetables, beans, chicken dumplings in a sweet spicy tomato broth
- Side El Greco$5.99
Garden vegetables, Kalamata olives, feta, and our homemade El Greco dressing served over mixed greens.
- Entree El Greco$13.99
Garden vegetables, Kalamata olives, feta, and our homemade El Greco dressing served over mixed greens.
- Side Caesar$5.99
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan and homemade croutons
- Entree Caesar$13.99
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan and homemade croutons
- Grilled Romaine Salad$14.99
Gorgonzola crumbles, bacon, charred onion and tomatoes with Blue Cheese Dressing
- Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad$14.99
Breaded and fried goat cheese, with strawberry slices, toasted almonds and honey orange vinaigrette.
- Chicken Pop BLT$22.99
Crispy chicken pops, smokey bacon and spicy tomatoes creamy feta dressing on top of Romaine.
- Costas Steak Salad$29.99
Grilled marinated steak tips with spicy tomatoes, gorgonzola and fried mushroms on top of mixed greens
Timeless Italian Classics
- Chicken Parmesan$22.99
Melted Mozzarrella, provolone, parmesan and romano topped with fresh marinara and your choice of pasta.
- Eggplant Parmesan$22.99
Melted Mozzarrella, provolone, parmesan and romano topped with fresh marinara and your choice of pasta.
- Veal Parmesan$26.99
Melted Mozzarrella, provolone, parmesan and romano topped with fresh marinara and your choice of pasta.
- The Italian Feast$25.99
All the classics: Chicken parmesan, meatball, sausage and 6-cheese ravioli
- Chicken Marsala$24.99
Pan roasted chicken in a caramelized onion, mushrrom and proscuitto Marsala sauce. Topped with provolone and your choice of pasta.
- Chicken Picatta$23.99
Pan roasted chicken capers and artichokes in a lemon wine herb butter sauce. Tossed with your choice of pasta.
- CBZ$21.90
Pan roasted chicken, broccoli and Ziti in our classic Romano garlic butter herb cream sauce.
- Shrimp Scampi$24.99
Shrimp, charred tomatoes in a garlic lemon butter Scampi Sauce tossed with linguine.
- Mama's Lasagna$14.99
Served with marinara.
- 6-Cheese Ravioli Pomodoro$18.99
Cheese ravioli tossed in a Pomodoro sauce of tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil and white wine.
- Marinara$13.99
Our Classic Marinara sauce.
- Alfredo$15.99
Our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.
- Bomba$15.99
Our classic Marinara with a spicy bomba kick.
- 6-cheese Ravioli$16.98
Beef Fish and Veggies
- Brother Costas Steak Tips$29.99
12oz marinated sirloin tips topped with fried onion strings and a choice of greek fries or baked mac and garlic broccoli.
- Surf N Turf$39.99
8oz filet of beef served over homemade lobster ravioli in a creamy lobster sauce with charred tomato and zucchini strings
- Crab Crusted Haddock$35.99
Classic crab and herb baked haddock with rice pilaf broccoli and lemon wine butter
- Coriander Atlantic Salmon$29.99
Salmon stacked on seared tomatoes, hummus and grilled asparagus.
- Greek Fish-N-Chips$24.99
Fried haddock over Greek fries topped with arugula caper lemon butter
- Braised Short Ribs$36.99
Red wine braised boneless short ribs over butternut squash ravioli in cranberry, pepitas demi and grilled asparagus.
- Lamb Gyro Plate$27.99
Lamb strips, greek fries, grilled tomatoes and red onion with tzatziki and pita.
- Zucchini Noodles$23.99
Zucchini strings sauteed with artichokes and Kalamatas, tossed with basil pesto and served over marinara and feta.
Alex's Homemade Pasta
- Butternut Squash Ravioli$23.99
In a marsala, cranberry, sage and pepitas brown butter sauce
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli Carbonara$24.99
In a mushroom bacon spinach cream sauce.
- Lobster Ravioli$38.99
Served in a creamy lobster sauce with charred tomatoes and zucchini strings.
- Saffron Frutti Di Mare$36.99
Shrimp, calamari, haddock mussels and clams simmered in a saffron wine and tomato broth and tossed with fresh egg fettuccini.
12" NY Style Pizza
- 12" Custom Pizza$12.99
Your choice of sauce and toppings
- Gluten Free Custom Pizza$14.99
Your choice of sauce and toppings
- 12" Cheese Pizza$12.99
- 12" Chicken Bomba Alfredo Pizza$17.99
Bomba braised chicken, alfredo, broccoli and mozzarella
- 12" Giorgio's Signature Pizza$17.99
Extra Cheese, Extra Pepperoni and Fried Ravioli
- 12" Mediterranean Veggie Pizza$17.99
Garlic and herb crust with roasted red peppers, artichokes, tomatoes, spinach, feta and basil pesto drizzle
- 12" Prosciutto and Fresh Mozzarella Pizza$17.99
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and tomato with fresh arugula, Parmesan and a balsamic and EVOO drizzle.
- 12" Roasted Garlic Margherita$16.99
Roasted whole garlic cloves, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil with EVOO drizzle
- 12" Smoked Bacon Mushroom Blue$17.99
Garlic and herb crust with blue cheese crumbles, mozzarella, spinach, roasted mushrooms and smoked bacon.
18" NY Style Pizza
- 18" Custom Pizza$18.99
Your choice of sauce and toppings
- 18" Cheese Pizza$18.99
- 18" Chicken Bomba Alfredo Pizza$28.99
Bomba braised chicken, alfredo, broccoli and mozzarella
- 18" Giorgios Signature Pizza$28.99
Extra Cheese, Extra Pepperoni and Fried Ravioli
- 18"Mediterranean Veggie Pizza$28.99
Garlic and herb crust with roasted red peppers, artichokes, tomatoes, spinach, feta and basil pesto drizzle
- 18" Prosciutto and Fresh Mozzarella Pizza$28.99
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and tomato with fresh arugula, Parmesan and a balsamic and EVOO drizzle.
- 18" Roasted Garlic Margherita$26.99
Roasted whole garlic cloves, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil with EVOO drizzle
- 18" Smoked Bacon Mushroom Blue$28.99
Garlic and herb crust with blue cheese crumbles, mozzarella, spinach, roasted mushrooms and smoked bacon.
Tacos and Subs
- Bomba Chicken Tacos$15.99
Tomato Bomba braised chicken, shredded lettuce, feta, pico and garlic aioli
- Gyro Tacos$15.99
Lamb Strips, crispy lettuce, pico, tzatziki
- Fish Tacos$17.99
Haddock, slaw, pico with a chipotle ranch drizzle
- Chicken Parm Sub$15.99
Toasted with lots of cheese and marinara
- Eggplant Parm Sub$15.99
Toasted with lots of cheese and marinara
- Loaded Meatball Parm Sub$15.99
Topped with roasted peppers and onion lots of cheese and marinara
- Meatball Parm Sub$13.99
Our all beef meatballs layered with sauce and cheese and toasted in the oven.
Desserts
- Chocolate Trifle Martini$12.00
Flourless chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, crushed Heath and whipped cream
- Mini Chocolate Trifle$5.00
Flourless chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, crushed Heath and whipped cream
- Maria's Tiramisu$11.00
Sweetened mascarpone, Kahlua and espresso soaked ladyfingers layered and topped with cocoa.
- Mini Maria's Tiramisu$5.00
Sweetened mascarpone, Kahlua and espresso soaked ladyfingers layered and topped with cocoa.
- White Chocolate Raspberry Creme Brulee$10.00
Velvety vanilla and white chocolate custard with a contrasting layer of burnt sugar and raspberries
- Mini White Chocolate Raspberry Creme Brulee$5.00
Velvety vanilla and white chocolate custard with a contrasting layer of burnt sugar and raspberries
- Pistachio Torte$11.00
Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar
- Mini Chocolate Mousse$5.00
Rich velvety chocolate mousse garnished with white chocolate
- Chocolate Cannoli$5.00
Crispy chocolate covered cannoli filled with sweetened ricotta
- Dessert Flight$18.00
Choose any 4 mini desserts
Sides
- Side Garlic Broccoli$3.99
- Side Asparagus$6.49
- Side Sauteed Spinach$5.99
- Side French Fries$2.99
- Side Greek Fries$3.49
- Side Pasta Marinara$6.99
- Meatball$3.99
- Sausage$3.99
- 3oz Dressing$1.50
- 3oz Bread Dip$3.49
- 8oz Bread Dip$7.99
- 16oz Bread Dip$13.00
- Sourdough Loaf$6.00
- Extra Bread$2.00
- GF Pita Chips$3.49
- Extra Pita$1.50
- Utensils$1.00
Sauces
Little G's
- Little G Pops and Fries$9.99
Crispy chicken pops with french fries. Served with ketchup and ranch
- LIttle G Chicken Parm$9.99
Chicken parmesan with penne
- LIttle G Pasta with Meatball$8.99
Kids penne with marinara and a meatball
- LIttle G Cheese Pizza$8.99
- Little G Ravioli$8.99
6-Cheese ravioli with marinara sauce.
- Little G Mac N Cheese$8.99
Penne Pasta tossed in cheese sauce.
Family First Meals
Drink Menu
N.A. Beverages
- Club Soda$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Ginger Ale$2.99
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Mountain Dew$2.99
- Panna 1L$6.99
- Pellegrino 1L$6.99
- Pellegrino Can$2.50
- Pepsi$2.99
- Rootbeer$2.99
- Roy Rogers$4.25
- Shirley Temple$4.25
- Starry$2.99
- Tonic Water$2.99
- Apple Juice$3.49
- Cranberry Juice$3.49
- Grapefruit Juice$3.49
- Orange Juice$3.49
- Pineapple Juice$3.49
- Tomato Juice$3.49
- Grapefruit Mock Mule$5.99
Grapefruit and lime juices topped with ginger beer.
- Mock Cucumber Coconut Cooler$5.99
Cucumber and lime juices with sweetened coconut and sparkling water.
- POM Mock Mojito$6.99
Fresh muddled limes, mint and POM juice topped with sparkling water.
- Virgin Bloody Mary$5.99
- Virgin Strawberry Daquiri$6.99