Giovanna 3541 DeWitt Lane
TAKEOUT
- Stuffed Baby Portabellas$14.00
Pork sausage filling, vodka sauce, parmesan cheese
- Olive Medley$9.00
- Salami & Prosciutto Board$28.00
Assorted meats and cheeses, pistachio crusted chocolate truffles
- Baby Gem Caesar Salad$9.00
Caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, anchovy, parmesan crisps
- Chopped Salad$11.00
Radicchio, baby endive, red peppers, artichokes, olives, salami, soppressata, sharp provolone, red wine vinaigrette
- Arugula & Burrata$14.00
English cucumbers, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette
- Bronzino$34.00
2 Branzino filets, white wine heirloom tomatoes and marinated fennel and olives, citrus butter
- Bone-In Rib Eye$65.00
Herb crusted potatoes, seasonal vegetables
- Roasted Chicken$28.00
Seasonal vegetables, polenta
- Pappardelle w/ Wild Mushrooms$24.00
Herb mushroom broth, house impastata ricotta
- Gnocchi$24.00
- Lasagna alla Bolognese$28.00
Beef and pork mix, vodka sauce, bechamel
- Cavatelli$26.00
Pomodoro, guanciale, mint, basil, pecorino romano
- Margherita$16.00
Marinara, mozzarella, basil
- Pepperoni$20.00
Caramelized onions, mozzarella, marinara, basil
- Sausage & Onions$22.00
Fennel sausage, caramelized onions, marinara, mozzarella, basil
- Vegetarian$20.00
Roasted seasonal vegetables, herb ricotta, marinara, mozzarella
- Prosciutto & Hot Honey$22.00
Hot honey, mozzarella, basil