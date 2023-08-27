Glatt Geshmak- Lakewood NJ 945 River Ave
Sandwiches
The Geshmak Schnitzel
Topped with Pastrami,
The Pomona Fire
Fried Chicken Poppers, Spicy Pulled Beef, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pickled Jalapeno
The Uptown
Chef's mix of Baby Chicken, Pastrami, Caramelized Onion and Sweet Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Pickles
The GG Steak Sandwich
Tender Marinated Steak Strips, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, House BBQ Sauce
The 202 Smoke
18 Hour Smoked Brisket, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo
The Grilled Chicken Sizzle
Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Onion Rings, Pastrami,
The Traditional Grilled Chicken
The Traditional Schnitzel
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickles, Russian Dressing
The Shimmy's Pull
BBQ Pulled Beef, Cole Slaw, BBQ Sauce,
The Lower East Side
Signature Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard
The Tradition
Steamed Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickles, Russian, Mustard
The Old School
Thinly Sliced Beef Tongue, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickles
The Ultimate
Select: 3 Proteins, 3 Toppings, 3 Dressings
Appetizers
Pastrami Eggroll
Served with Soy Dipping Sauce
Geshmak Brisket Eggroll
Served with Soy Dipping Sauce
Vegetarian Cabbage Egg Roll
Served with Soy Dipping Sauce
Fried Wontons
Choice of Chicken Or Beef Served with Soy Dipping Sauce
Steamed Dumplings
Choice of Chicken Or Beef Served with Soy Dipping Sauce
GG's Fried Wings
Crispy Battered Chicken Wings
Buffalo Wings
Fried Wings Coated in Hot & Tangy Sauce
Jalapeno Fingers
Fried Jalapeno Chicken Strips, Served with a Garlic Aioli
Fry Bar
Salads
Create Your Own Salad
Create Your Own Salad Per Your personal Taste
Schnitzel Salad
Romaine, Israeli Pickles, Fried Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Leafy Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Deli Salad
Romaine, Cubed Deli Meats, Cherry Tomato, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Pulled Beef Salad
BBQ Pulled Beef, Romaine, Fried Onions, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Colored Peppers,
Crispy Beef Salad
Romaine, Crispy Beef, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Onions, Avocado, Sweet Chili Sauce
BBQ Steak Salad
Leafy Greens, Sliced Steak, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Onion, Charred Corn, Cucumber, Chipotle Mayo
Grilled Pastrami Salad
Leafy Greens, Grilled Pastrami Strips, Grilled Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Charred Corn, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Tongue Salad
Romaine, Beef Tongue, Fresh Potato Crisps, Cherry Tomatoes, Guacamole, Garlic Mayo, Sweet Chili Sauce
Burgers & Hotdogs
Classic Hot Dog
Pastrami Hot Dog
Hot Dog Topped with Pastrami,
Pulled Beef Hot Dog
Hot Dog Topped with Pulled Beef,
Classic Burger
Homemade Beef Burger, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato,
Pastrami Burger
Homemade Beef Burger, Topped with Crispy Pastrami, Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomato,
Pulled Beef Burger
Homemade Beef Burger, Topped with Pulled Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Sauce
Jalapeno Burger
Homemade Beef Burger, Topped with Sliced Jalapenos, Pickled Onions, lettuce, Tomato,
Smashed Burger
Our Classic Burger, Smashed and Grilled with Caramelized Onions, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato,