Glizzy's (St. Marks) 34 Saint Marks Place
Hot Dogs
- The N.Y. Classic$6.00
Onions in Red Sauce Sauerkraut Spicy Brown Mustard
- Houston, We Have A Problem$9.00
Smoked Brisket Chili Chopped Onions Fried Onions Cheddar Cheese Sauce
- Og Lucy’s$8.00
Cucumber Cilantro Basil Mayo Pickled Carrots Hoisin Sriracha
- Yammyy$7.00
Chili Bacon Tomatoes Cucumbers
- Mr. Lee$8.00
Kimchee Furikake Scallions Fried Garlic Korean BBQ Sauce Sesame Oil
- Fuhgeddaboudit$7.00
Pizza Sauce Garlic Bread Crumbs Basil Shredded Mozerella
- The Ocky (Halal)$7.00
Chopped Onions Tomatoes Harissa Sauce Yogurt Sauce
- Chinatown$8.00
Cucumber Chili Crisps Cilantro Fried Shallots Scallions Mapo Sauce
- Phil Me Up$8.00
Potato Salad Scallions Furikake Curry Ranch Dressing
- Sean Paul$9.00
Jerked Smoked Brisket Mike's Hot Honey Cole Slaw
- The Metroline$8.00
Chopped Onions Tomatoes Bacon Cheddar Cheese Sauce Salsa Verde
- Plain Hotdog$3.00
- Vegan Hotdog$4.00
Drinks
Glizzy's (St. Marks) Location and Hours
(917) 480-8034
Closed • Opens Saturday at 12PM