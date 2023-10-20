Global Coffee Zaragoza Suite F
Save 10% on your entire order
GLOBALOCT
Copied!
Save 10% on your entire order
GLOBALOCT
Copied!
Coffee Classics
Signature Drip
$3.25+
Pour Over
$4.00+
French Press
$3.95
Double Espresso
$2.75
2 shots of espresso
Espresso Macchiato
$3.25
Single shot and a dollop of milk
Cortado
$3.75
2oz of espresso with 2oz of milk
Cappuccino
$4.00+
Americano
$3.75+
Latte
$4.00+
Mocha
$4.70+
Cold Brew
$3.95+
Cloud Hawaiian Cold Brew
$5.75+
Iced Americano
$3.95
Iced Latte
$4.50
Iced Mocha
$5.35
Specialties
Global Coffee
$4.99+
Creamy and Sweet
Hawaiian Latte
$4.85+
Nutty and Coconut
Mazapan Latte
$4.75+
Peanut-based Sweet Latte
Abuelita Mocha
$4.90+
Cinnamon Mocha
Nutella Mocha
$4.80+
Hazelnut Mocha
Iced Global
$5.17
Creamy and Sweet
Iced Hawaiian
$5.25
Nutty and Coconut
Iced Mazapan
$5.10
Peanut-based Sweet Latte
Iced Abuelita Mocha
$5.50
Cinnamon Mocha
Iced Nutella Mocha
$5.20
Hazelnut Mocha
Chocopan
$5.60+
Caramel Frappe
$5.45
Mocha Frappe
$5.49
Cookies N Crime Frappe
$5.39
Mazapan Frappe
$5.49
Iced Chocopan
$5.95
Chocopan Frappe
$5.95
Matcha Frappe
$5.45
Pastries/Fridge
Pastries
Oatmeal
Global Coffee Locations and Ordering Hours
9640 Montwood Drive
(915) 329-9862
Open now • Closes at 4PM
Zaragoza Suite F
(915) 777-1479
Open now • Closes at 4PM