Coffee Classics

Signature Drip
$3.25+
Pour Over
$4.00+
French Press
$3.95
Double Espresso
$2.75

2 shots of espresso

Espresso Macchiato
$3.25

Single shot and a dollop of milk

Cortado
$3.75

2oz of espresso with 2oz of milk

Cappuccino
$4.00+
Americano
$3.75+
Latte
$4.00+
Mocha
$4.70+
Cold Brew
Cold Brew
$3.95+
Cloud Hawaiian Cold Brew
$5.75+
Iced Americano
$3.95
Iced Latte
$4.50
Iced Mocha
Iced Mocha
$5.35

Non-Coffee Classics

Matcha Latte
$4.75+
Chai Latte
$4.25+
Dirty Chai Latte
$5.25+
Refreshers
$4.75+
Ube Latte
$4.25+
Iced Matcha Latte
$5.50+
Iced Chai Latte
$4.50+
Iced Dirty Chai Latte
$5.75+
Organic Hot Tea
$3.50+
Iced Ube Latte
$4.50+
Iced Tea
$3.60+
Hot Chocolate
$3.95+

Specialties

Global Coffee
$4.99+

Creamy and Sweet

Hawaiian Latte
$4.85+

Nutty and Coconut

Mazapan Latte
$4.75+

Peanut-based Sweet Latte

Abuelita Mocha
$4.90+

Cinnamon Mocha

Nutella Mocha
$4.80+

Hazelnut Mocha

Iced Global
$5.17

Creamy and Sweet

Iced Hawaiian
$5.25

Nutty and Coconut

Iced Mazapan
$5.10

Peanut-based Sweet Latte

Iced Abuelita Mocha
$5.50

Cinnamon Mocha

Iced Nutella Mocha
$5.20

Hazelnut Mocha

Chocopan
$5.60+
Caramel Frappe
$5.45
Mocha Frappe
$5.49
Cookies N Crime Frappe
$5.39
Mazapan Frappe
$5.49
Iced Chocopan
$5.95
Chocopan Frappe
$5.95
Matcha Frappe
$5.45

Seasonal

Pumpkin Spice Latte
$4.95+
Brown Sugar Latte
$5.00+
Cinnamon Oat Latte
$5.65+
Creme Brulle Latte
$5.00+
Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew
$6.25+
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.45+
Iced Brown Sugar Latte
$5.50+
Iced Cinnamon Oat Latte
$6.05+
Iced Creme Brulle Latte
$5.25+

Pastries/Fridge

Pastries

Biscotti
$2.25
Muffins
$3.50
Blueberry Scones
$3.75
Brownies
$3.75
Danishes
$3.50
Pecan Tarts
$1.75
Apple Fritters
$3.25
Donuts
$4.25

Oatmeal

Oatmeal
$3.50

Bev Fridge

Foy Water
$3.50+
Sparkling Ice
$2.00
Topo Chico
$2.50
Nesquick
$2.25
Juice Box
$1.50
Coca Cola
$3.00
Hawiiaan Cold Brew 4 pack
$17.00
Hawiiaan Cold Brew Single
$4.50
Kombucha Can
$4.25