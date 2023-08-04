Popular Items

Single Burger

$7.00
Small Fresh Cut French Fries

$3.50
Large Fresh Cut French Fries

$6.00

FOOD

Burgers

Single Burger

$7.00
Double Burger

$10.50
Veggie Burger

$7.50

Burger Special

$12.00

French Fries

Small Fresh Cut French Fries

$3.50
Large Fresh Cut French Fries

$6.00
Cheese Fries

$8.50
Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Sides

Onion Rings

$5.50
50/50

$6.50
Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50
Tater Tots

$5.50
Loaded Tots

$8.50
EXTRA Loaded Tots

$10.00
Fried Pickles

$6.50
Cup of Chili

$6.50
Boneless Chicken Bites

$7.50
Chicken Wings

$8.50

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00
Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00
Fried Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00
Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00
Fried Flounder Sandwich

$8.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00
B.L.T. Sandwich

$7.00

Steaks & Platters

Cheesesteak

$12.50
Chicken Finger Platter

$12.00
Fish & Chips

$14.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00
Caesar Salad

$10.00
Cobb Salad

$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00
Taco Salad

$13.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00
Brownie

$3.00
Brownie Sundae

$6.00
Bag Of Donuts

$5.00
Marshmallow Cookie Dough Cake Slice

$8.00
Chocolate Overload Cake Slice

$8.00
Springtime Rainbow Cake Slice

$8.00
Mini Red Velvet Cake (Limited Time Only!)

$6.50

Condiments

Go Sauce

$0.75
Ketchup

$0.75
Mayo

$0.75
Mustard

$0.75
Relish

$0.75
Honey Mustard

$0.75
BBQ Sauce

$0.75
Ranch

$0.75
Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75
Buffalo

$0.75
Tarter Sauce

$0.75
Maple Sauce

$0.75
Salsa

$0.75
Sour Cream

$1.00

Salt

Pepper

Extras

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Side of Chili

$2.50

Side of Cheese Whiz

$2.50

SHAKES

Vanilla Shake

$6.50
Chocolate Shake

$6.50
Strawberry Shake

$6.50
Shake Special

$7.00

1/2&1/2

$6.50

Soda Float

$5.00

Egg Cream

$5.00

DRINKS

Coke

$2.95
Diet Coke

$2.95
Sprite

$2.95
Root Beer

$2.95
Orange Soda

$2.95
Dr.Pepper

$2.95
Fresh Iced Tea

$2.95
Fresh Lemonade

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95
Half Iced Tea Half Lemonade

$2.95
Seltzer

$2.95
Glass Bottle

$3.50
Bottled Water

$2.75