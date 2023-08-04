Skip to Main content
Go Burger Ridge
FOOD
SHAKES
DRINKS
Popular Items
Single Burger
$7.00
Small Fresh Cut French Fries
$3.50
Large Fresh Cut French Fries
$6.00
FOOD
Burgers
Single Burger
$7.00
Double Burger
$10.50
Veggie Burger
$7.50
Burger Special
$12.00
French Fries
Small Fresh Cut French Fries
$3.50
Large Fresh Cut French Fries
$6.00
Cheese Fries
$8.50
Loaded Chili Cheese Fries
$10.00
Sides
Onion Rings
$5.50
50/50
$6.50
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.50
Tater Tots
$5.50
Loaded Tots
$8.50
EXTRA Loaded Tots
$10.00
Fried Pickles
$6.50
Cup of Chili
$6.50
Boneless Chicken Bites
$7.50
Chicken Wings
$8.50
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
$8.00
Veggie Quesadilla
$13.00
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
$11.00
Fried Chicken Quesadilla
$11.00
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
$11.00
Steak Quesadilla
$13.00
Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$7.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$7.00
Fried Flounder Sandwich
$8.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$6.00
B.L.T. Sandwich
$7.00
Steaks & Platters
Cheesesteak
$12.50
Chicken Finger Platter
$12.00
Fish & Chips
$14.00
Salads
Garden Salad
$10.00
Caesar Salad
$10.00
Cobb Salad
$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$13.00
Taco Salad
$13.00
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
Ice Cream Sandwich
$7.00
Brownie
$3.00
Brownie Sundae
$6.00
Bag Of Donuts
$5.00
Marshmallow Cookie Dough Cake Slice
$8.00
Chocolate Overload Cake Slice
$8.00
Springtime Rainbow Cake Slice
$8.00
Mini Red Velvet Cake (Limited Time Only!)
$6.50
Condiments
Go Sauce
$0.75
Ketchup
$0.75
Mayo
$0.75
Mustard
$0.75
Relish
$0.75
Honey Mustard
$0.75
BBQ Sauce
$0.75
Ranch
$0.75
Blue Cheese Dressing
$0.75
Buffalo
$0.75
Tarter Sauce
$0.75
Maple Sauce
$0.75
Salsa
$0.75
Sour Cream
$1.00
Extras
Avocado
$2.00
Bacon
$2.00
Side of Chili
$2.50
Side of Cheese Whiz
$2.50
SHAKES
Vanilla Shake
$6.50
Chocolate Shake
$6.50
Strawberry Shake
$6.50
Shake Special
$7.00
1/2&1/2
$6.50
Soda Float
$5.00
Egg Cream
$5.00
DRINKS
Coke
$2.95
Diet Coke
$2.95
Sprite
$2.95
Root Beer
$2.95
Orange Soda
$2.95
Dr.Pepper
$2.95
Fresh Iced Tea
$2.95
Fresh Lemonade
$2.95
Strawberry Lemonade
$2.95
Half Iced Tea Half Lemonade
$2.95
Seltzer
$2.95
Glass Bottle
$3.50
Bottled Water
$2.75
