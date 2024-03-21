Go Duck Yourself - Cortland St 439 Cortland Ave
A La Carte
- Half Deboned Roast Duckdd 去骨半隻燒鴨$24.15
Add bun bao
- Whole Deboned Roast Duck去骨全隻燒鴨$48.30
Add bun bao
- Half Roast Duck 半隻燒鴨$21.85
- Whole Roast Duck 全隻焼鴨$43.70
- Half Deboned Slow-Poached Soy Sauce Free-Range Chicken 去骨半隻豉油雞$19.55
- Whole Deboned Slow-Poached Soy Sauce Free-Range Chicken 去骨全隻豉油雞$39.10
- Half Slow-Poached Soy Sauce Free-Range Chicken 半隻豉油雞$17.25
- Whole Slow-Poached Soy Sauce Free-Range Chicken 全隻豉油雞$34.50
- Crispy Skin Roasted Pork Belly燒肉$19.55
Add bun bao
- Lean Crispy Pork瘦燒肉$19.55
Add bun bao
- Honey Glazed BBQ Pork叉燒$19.55
Add bun bao
- Honey Glazed BBQ Pork Belly叉燒腩$19.55
Add bun bao
- Honey Glazed BBQ Pork Jowls燒豬面$19.55
Add bun bao
- Honey Glazed BBQ Pork Spareribs燒排骨$19.55
- Good Ducking Noodle$26.45
- Honey Glazed BBQ Chicken Wings叉燒雞翅$17.00
Rice Plates
- Half a Roast Duck Rice Plate燒鴨飯$28.75
Everything we make no MSG
- Slow-Poached Soy Sauce Free-Range Chicken Rice Plate豉油雞飯$24.15
- Crispy Skin Roast Pork Belly Rice Plate燒肉飯$19.55
- Lean Crispy Roast Pork Rice Plate瘦燒肉飯$19.55
- Orange Blossom Honey Glazed BBQ Pork Rice Plate叉燒飯$19.55
- Honey Glazed BBQ Pork Belly Rice Plate叉燒腩飯$19.55
- Honey Glazed BBQ Pork Jowls Rice Plate燒豬面飯$20.70
- Honey Glazed BBQ Pork Spareribs Rice Plate燒排骨飯$19.55
Go Duck Yourself - Cortland St Location and Hours
(415) 613-2288
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM