Goa Tribeca
FOOD MENU
Shareables
Goa on Toast
- Shrimp Balchao$19.00
Tiger shrimp in a spicy tomato-chili-tamarind sauce, red radish, prawn chili oil, on a japanese milk bread toast
- Chorizo Chili Fry$19.00
The Portuguese Brought this recipe to Goa:vinegary pimento-flavored sausages with bacon, on a japanese milk bread toast
- Vegan Chorizo Chilli Fry$19.00
The Portuguese Brought this recipe to Goa:vinegary pimento-flavored sausages with bacon, on a japanese milk bread toast
Bao and Pao
- Shakuti Chicken Pao$19.00
White chicken massaged with coconut and then cooked in a spicy tamarind curry, sered with pao bread
- Paneer Bao$19.00
Steamed buns filled with sticky mango paneer, red cabbage, topped with sriracha aioli
- Steamed Lamb Leg Bao$19.00
Steamed buns filled with roast mango pickled lamb-leg marinated for 48 hours, red cabbage, with sriracha aioli
- Add Pao Bread$3.00
Summer Plates
Fritters
- Garlicky Cauliflower$19.00
Cauliflower florets, sambal, sriracha sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds
- Rawa Fish Fry$21.00
Sooji (granulated wheat) chili crisp, pickled red cabbage, green chili chutney
- Crab Kis-mur$27.00
Soft-shell crab, fresh coconut masala, black pepper, green onions, tamarind chili glaze & curry leaves
- Coconut Calamari$21.00
Flash fried, coconut crust, celery remoulade, toasted coconut flakes & spikcy tartare
Robata Grill
- Paneer Tikka Changezi$24.00
Home-made paneer, a royal family recipe that originated during the rule of the 13th ccentruy warrio Genghis Khan
- Chicken Tikka Cafreal$29.00
Chicken breasts marinated with cafreal masala and served with pickeled onions - 2 skewers
- Beef Short Ribs$29.00
Vindaloo, truffle yogurt and Aloo tuk
- Legendary Lamb Chops$42.00
Mint Fenugreek sauce and crispy boondi
Signature Curries
- Goan Prawn Curry$39.00
Okra, drumbsticks, coconut, kokum, dried mango, Portuguese chili-garlic oil
- Coastal Fish Curry$36.00
Grilled halibut in Ambotik curry made of tamarind, vinegar, kashmiri red chili, watercress
- Pork Tenderloin Sorpotal$29.00
An essential pork curry from Goa: pork tenderloin, slow roasted, carmelized onions, reasted Kohlrabi gravy
- Lobster Idli Xec-Xec$36.00
Lobster in coconut xec xec curry topped with pickled coriander seends on a rice cake
Comfort Food
- Charcoal Butter Chicken$29.00
Tomato-butter sauce, dry fenugreek topped with green chili cream, roasted pumpkin seeds
- Laal Maas (goat)$33.00
8 hours slow cooked, bone-in goat leg in Rajasthani red chilies
- Vegan Khowsuey$28.00
Inspired from Bomras, a famous restaurant in Goa: a fragrant and cramy coconut milk curry infused with lemongrass
- Masala Bhindi$24.00
Okra tossed with onions & lots of garlic with our special spices
- Dal Makhani/Aloo Parantha$24.00
24 hour slow-cooked on charcoal pit, black lentils with tomato, garlic, butter and served with aloo parantha
- Palak Makkai/Dosa Waffle$24.00
Corn, Radish salad, jaggery chutney & hand churned butter
- Pindi Chole/Gobhi Parantha$24.00
Chickpeas cooked in onions and tomatoes and served with cauliflower paratha
Rice
Bread
Dessert
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Liquor
Cocktails
BEER & WINE
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Red Wine
- GLS Falseco Vittano Rosso 2019 Tuscany, Italy$15.00
- GLS Chateau La Noria Croix de Pins 2017 Ventoux Rhone, France$18.00
- GLS Dante Pinot Noir 2021 California$16.00
- GLS The Prisoner, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA 2019$32.00
- GLS Villadoria Seralunga d'Alba Barolo 2018 Piedmont, Italy$30.00
- BTL Falseco Vittano Rosso 2019 Tuscany, Italy$58.00
- BTL Chateau La Noria Croix de Pins 2017 Ventoux Rhone, France$68.00
- BTL Dante Pinot Noir, 2021 California$62.00
- BTL The Prisoner Red Blend, Napa Valley CA$125.00
- BTL Villadoria Seralunga d'Alba Barolo 2018 Piedmont, Italy$115.00
- BTL Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA$245.00
- BTL Emmolo Merlot, Napa Valley, CA$122.00
- BTL Aurelin Verdet Gevrey Chambertin, Burgundy, France 2019$240.00
- BTL Domaine Colombier Crozes Hermitage, France$98.00
- BTL Marziano Abbona Ravera$125.00
- Mazzie "Philip" Cavernet Sauvignon, Toscana IGT, Italy 2014$135.00
- BTL Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinto Noir 2021, Santa Maria, CA$150.00
- BTL La Fiorita Brunello 2017, Italy$165.00
- BTL Cechhi Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy$105.00
White Wine
- GLS Giuliano Rosati, Friuli Pinot Grigio 2022, Italy$15.00
- GLS Kracher Trocken Pinot Gris 2019, Burgenland, Austria$15.00
- GLS Santadi "Solais" Vermentino, 2021 Sardinia Italy$16.00
- GLS Flowers Chardonnay 2021, Sonoma Coast, CA$23.00
- GLS Le Roi Des Pierres Sancerre 2022. Loire Valley, France$21.00
- GLS St Urbans-Hof Kabinet Reisling 2021, Mosel Germany$18.00
- GLS Chablisienne "La Sereine" Chablis, 2019 Burgundy, France$20.00
- BTL Giuliano Rosati, Friuli Pinot Grigio 2022 Italy$58.00
- BTL Kracher Trocken Pinot Gris 2019, Burgenland, Austria$58.00
- BTL Santadi "Solais" Vermentino, 2021 Burgenland Austria$58.00
- BTL Flowers Chardonnay 2021, Sonoma Coast, CA$88.00
- BTL Le Roi Des Pierres Sancerre 2022. Loire Valley, France$80.00
- BTL St Urbans-Hof Kabinet Reisling 2021, Mosel Germany$68.00
- BTL Chablisienne "La Sereine" Chablis, 2019, Burgundy France$85.00
- BTL Jordan Chardonnay, Sonoma County, CA$130.00
- BTL Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough NZ$95.00
- BTL Vincent Careme Vouvray Le Clos, Loire, France 2019$85.00
- BTL Jean Louis Chavy Puligny Montrachet, Burgundy, France$215.00
Rose Wine
Sparkling Wine
- GLS Prosecco Ca' Furlan Cuvee, Beatrice Italy$16.00
- GLS Mumm Napa Brut Rose, California$18.00
- GLS Albrechet Cremant Brut Rose, Alsace, France$17.00
- GLS Lanson Pere &Fils Brut, Champagne, France$26.00
- GLS Manor Estate Sparkling Shiraz, Australia$18.00
- BTL Prosecco Ca' Furlan Cuvee Beatrice Italy$58.00
- BLT Mumm Napa Brut Rose, California$80.00
- BTL Albrechet Cremant Brut Rose, Alsace, France$64.00
- BTL Lanson Pere &Fils Brut, Champagne, France$98.00
- BTL Manor Estate Sparkling Shiraz, Australia$85.00
- BTL Perrier-Jouet, Blanc de Blanc Champagne, France$140.00
- BTL Berulchi Franciacorta, Lombardy, Italy$95.00
- BTL Vilaranou Cava, Penedes Spain$64.00
- BTL Telmont Brut Rose, Champagne, France$155.00
Dessert Wine
- GLS Kracher Cuvee B eerenauslese$15.00
- GLS Ca' Furlon Cur Adriana Moscato$18.00
- GLS Gonzalez Byass Pedro Ximenez Nectar Sherry$14.00
- GLS Gonzalez Byass Alfonso Oloroso Sherry$14.00
- GLS Grahams Six Grapes Ruby Port$16.00
- GLS Grahams 10yr Tawny Port$22.00
- GLS Grahams 20yr Tawny Port$34.00
- BTL Kracher Cuvee B eerenauslese$90.00
- BTL Ca' Furlon Cur Adriana Moscato$75.00
- BTL Gonzalez Byass Pedro Ximenez Nectar Sherry$84.00
- BTL Gonzalez Byass Alfonso Oloroso Sherry$84.00
- BTL Grahams Six Grapes Ruby Port$168.00
- BTL Grahams 10yr Tawny Port$224.00
- BTL Grahams 20yr Tawny Port$375.00