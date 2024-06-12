GO BOWLD! 1469 Siskiyou Boulevard
Go Grains
- Go Bowl
Organic brown rice, organic black beans, tomatoes, black olives, Tillamook cheddar cheese, cilantro, avocado, sour cream, cilantro, tortilla strips and Go sauce$10.99
- Amigo
Organic brown rice, roasted chicken, organic black beans, roasted corn, Pico de Gallo, avocado, black olives, red cabbage, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro and Ancho-Lime Dressing$13.99
- Aloha
Organic brown rice, roasted chicken, pineapple, pickled onion, watermelon, radish, micro greens, green onion, sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce$13.99
- Curry
Organic brown rice, organic sweet potato, organic roasted cauliflower, red cabbage, golden raisins, toasted almonds, fresh basil, curry sauce$10.99
- Go Fu
Organic quinoa, organic spinach, roasted tofu, red cabbage, organic rainbow carrots, sweet potatoes, golden raisins, toasted sliced almonds, goat cheese, green onion, microgreens and sweet chili lemon dressing$13.99
- Gump
Organic quinoa, organic spinach, seasoned shrimp, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, toasted sliced almonds, microgreens, crispy fried garlic bits and pesto vinaigrette$13.99
- Poh-keh
Organic brown rice, marinated line caught ahi, organic edamame, organic cucumber, watermelon radish, organic rainbow carrot, avocado, microgreens, green onion, furikake, and spicy mayo$13.99
Go Greens
- All Kale Caesar
Chopped organic kale, shaved Parmesan, organic croutons, sliced roasted almonds, lemon wedge and Caesar dressing$10.99
- Mighty Cobb
Mixed organic greens, roasted chicken, bacon crumbles, avocado, tomatoes, pickled red onion, Gorgonzola cheese, hard-boiled egg and ranch dressing$13.99
- Jonny Apple Beet
Mixed organic greens, organic spinach, organic apples, beets, red onion, toasted sliced almonds, goat cheese, organic crouton and classic vinaigrette$10.99
- Strawberry Fields
Organic spinach, fresh strawberries, red onion, avocado, candied walnuts, goat cheese, basil and balsamic glaze$10.99
- Green House
Mixed organic greens, tomatoes, red onion, organic cucumber, organic croutons, shaved parmesan, and classic vinaigrette$8.99