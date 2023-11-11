Not your ordinary lemonade from a lemonade stand. More
Gofruit Juice Bar Orlando
Lemonades
Choose your lemonade flavor! (Only available flavors from lemonade bar)
Smoothies
Smoothies made with organic fruits and non-dairy products. Choose our signature flavors OR create your own!
- Hawaiian Smoothie$8.50+
Coconut, Mango, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Agave
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$8.50+
Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk, Agave
- Dragon Blast Smoothie$8.50+
Pitaya, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Water, Agave
- Strawberry Melon Twist Smoothie$8.50+
Strawberry, Watermelon Juice, Lemon Juice, Agave
- Slim Matcha Green Tea Smoothie$8.50+
Matcha, Mango, Spinach, Orange Juice, Agave
- Wake Me Up Coffee Smoothie$8.50+
Arabica Coffee, Peanut Butter, Banana, Almond Milk, Agave, Cacao Sauce
- Blue Wave Smoothie$8.50+
Blue Majik, Pineapple, Banana, Agave
- Create Your Own Smoothie!$8.50+
1. Pick your base. 2. Pick your fruits. 3. Add Supplements. (Optional) Enjoy!
Mangonada
Bottled Water
Bottled Water (16.9 oz)
Catering
Barrel Sized Lemonade catered for a party-sized capacity. $115 deposit. We reimburse the $40 provided plastic barrel, lid, and jar scoop is returned and in great condition. Only accept orders placed 24 hours in advance.
Gofruit Juice Bar Locations and Ordering Hours
Tampa
(813) 725-0190
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Escondido
(951) 809-8551
Open now • Closes at 8:45PM
Orlando
(321) 400-5260
Open now • Closes at 8:45PM
Sarasota
(941) 263-8495
Open now • Closes at 8:45PM
Temecula
(951) 296-2686
Open now • Closes at 9PM