Gogh Gogh Truck
Gogh Gogh Truck
DRINKS
Lotus energy drinks (Vroom)
Coffee
Espresso
Cold Brew
Signature Drinks
Tea
Not Coffee
food
Coffee
Drip Coffee
$2.50+
Cafe Au Lait
$3.50+
Artist Revival
$3.25+
Bulletproof
$4.75+
Espresso
Double Espresso
$2.75
Latte
$4.00+
Cortado
$3.50+
Americano
$3.00+
Breve
$4.75+
Mocha
$4.75+
White Mocha
$4.50+
Caramel Macchiato
$4.75+
Cappuccino
$3.50+
Frappe
$5.50+
Macchiato
$3.50
Cold Brew
Small Cold Brew
$4.50
Medium Cold Brew
$5.00
Large Cold Brew
$5.50
32oz XL cold brew
$7.50
Signature Drinks
Vin Cinnamon
$4.75+
White mocha, Vanilla, Cinnamon.
Blossom
$4.75+
Starry Night
$4.75+
Cafe at Midnight
$4.75+
Lowe on the Gogh
$5.00+
Pumpkin pie latte
$5.50+
Tea
Chai Latte
$4.50+
Matcha Latte
$4.50+
Tea
$3.00+
London Fog
$4.75
Pumkin chai latte
$5.00+
Pumkin Matcha
$5.00+
Not Coffee
Chocolate Milk
$2.50+
Hot Chocolate
$2.25+
Lemonade
$4.00+
Topo Chico
$3.00
Bottle Water
$2.50
Bottled soda
$2.25
Sticker
$1.00
Cup/Ice/Water
$0.25
Cream Soda
$3.75+
Orange Juice
$2.00
Kid's Milk
$1.50
Apple Juice
$2.00
5 gallon cambro
$120.00
Half Gallon Cold Brew
$15.00
$3.00
Lotus energy drinks (Vroom)
Lotus OG flavors
Maroon Ox (just white)
$4.50+
Gummy Bear (blue/pink)
$4.50+
Sweet tart (purp/pink)
$4.50+
Starburst (pink/cream)
$4.50+
Create Your Own
$4.50+
Gogh Gogh Truck Location and Ordering Hours
(979) 422-1567
4121 Highway 6, College Station, TX 77845
Closed
