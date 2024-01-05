Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu
Starters
- Dumplings (Mandoo)$6.95
5 Pieces Of deep fried vegetable dumplings
- Korean SEAFOOD Pancake$17.95
Pan fried with shrimp, squid, and vegetables
- Korean KIMCHI Pancake$14.95
Pan fried with kimchi and vegetables
- Corn Cheese$6.95
Baked corn with melted cheese
- Spicy Rice Cake (Tteokbokki)$10.95
Chewy Korean Rice Cakes In Spicy Sauce With Fish Cake, and Onions.
- Creamy Rice Cake (Tteokbokki)$11.95
Chewy Korean Rice Cake In Cream Sauce With Cheese, Bacon, Onions, Egg and fish cake
- Edamame$5.95
Freshly steamed soybeans with sea salt
- Gimbap$6.95
Rice With Cucumber, Yellow Radish, Carrot , fish cake and beef bulgogi wrapped in seaweed (4 piece)
Entree
- Bibimbap$15.95
Warm white rice with mung soybean sprouts, watercress, carrots, zucchini, radish and fried egg. Choice of spicy gochujang sauce or non-spicy soy sauce.
- Fried Rice$14.95
Fried rice mixed vegetables and egg with your choice of protein
- Japchae$17.95
Stir fried glass sweet potato noodle with Beef And Vegetables
- Spicy Stir Fried Squid (Ojingeo Bokkeum)$21.95
Spicy stir fried squid with vegetables and jalapeños.
Soups/Stews
- Bean Paste Stew (Jigae)$15.95
Traditional Korean bean paste soup with tofu, beef, and vegetables.
- Beef Short Rib Soup (Galbi-tang)$16.95
Korean soup made with beef short ribs, stewing beef, radish and vegetables.
- Kimchi Stew (Jigae)$15.95
Kimchi and pork soup with tofu in a spicy broth.
- Korean Dumpling Soup (Mandoo-guk)$15.95
Dumplings with beef ,vegetables, and whipped egg in a beef broth
- Spicy Beef Soup (Yukgae-jang)$16.95
Spicy beef soup with shredded beef, vegetables, egg, and glass noodle.
- Tofu Soup (Soondubu)$15.95
Hot & Spicy Soft Tofu Soup with your choice of protein.